Former President Trump’s plan for Ukraine aid to be granted as a loan could be the determining factor that pushes a supplemental aid package across the finish line in Congress.
Several congressional aides on both sides of the aisle noted potential support for Trump’s idea for assistance to the country – which is in an ongoing war with Russia – in the form of a zero interest loan with an unlimited lifespan. The likelihood of support for such a measure is especially high if
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Atlantic City mayor, wife charged with abusing, assaulting teenage daughter: ‘smack the weave out of her head’ - April 15, 2024
- Republicans express deep concern over Iraqi PM visit to White House, connections to terrorist orgs - April 15, 2024
- Planned Parenthood ‘stonewalling’ probe into peddling puberty blockers to minors: state AG - April 15, 2024