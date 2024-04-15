Former President Trump’s plan for Ukraine aid to be granted as a loan could be the determining factor that pushes a supplemental aid package across the finish line in Congress.

Several congressional aides on both sides of the aisle noted potential support for Trump’s idea for assistance to the country – which is in an ongoing war with Russia – in the form of a zero interest loan with an unlimited lifespan. The likelihood of support for such a measure is especially high if

[Read Full story at source]