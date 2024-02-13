Donald Trump has made some news that is reverberating around the world.

It wasn’t him saying – after that incredible Super Bowl comeback by Kansas City – that he signed a law boosting earnings for musicians so Taylor Swift shouldn’t endorse Joe Biden (also “I like her boyfriend, Travis”).

It wasn’t “we will throw off the sick political class that hates our country, we will rout the Fake News Media, we will Drain the Swamp.”

It’s not that he told a

[Read Full story at source]