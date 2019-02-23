Trump’s North Korea envoy Biegun: a capable man in an impossible job?

Days before a second U.S.-North Korea summit, much rests on the shoulders of a former auto executive trying to find common ground between an American president seeking a big foreign policy win and a North Korean leader who seems unlikely to hand him one.
