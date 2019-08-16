President Donald Trump waded into an internal Republican fight in New Hampshire ahead of his trip there on Thursday, advocating that his former presidential campaign manager Corey Lewandowski seek the party’s nomination for a U.S. Senate seat to challenge Democratic incumbent Jeanne Shaheen.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump’s praise of Lewandowski for U.S. Senate sparks scrutiny of his lobbying - August 15, 2019
- North Korea fires projectiles, rejects South Korea’s dialogue pledge - August 15, 2019
- Asia stocks nurse losses, bonds hold huge gains - August 15, 2019