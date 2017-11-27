Trump’s tax bill faces potential Senate Republican opposition

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. Senate Republican tax bill strongly backed by President Donald Trump faced potential opposition on Monday from two Republican lawmakers who could prevent the sweeping legislation from reaching the Senate floor.
