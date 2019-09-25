Trump’s ‘transcript’ of Ukraine call unlikely to be verbatim

Details from a phone call made by Donald Trump that has led the U.S. House of Representatives to launch a formal impeachment inquiry against the president isn’t likely to come from a recording or be verbatim, former White House and national security officials say.
