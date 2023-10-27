SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of pet medical insurance for cats and dogs, is thrilled to announce the conclusion of its annual truFame campaign.

As the leading provider of medical insurance for pets, Trupanion understands the deep connection between ourselves and our pets, who have become an integral part of our families. The truFame campaign was designed to celebrate this unique bond and give Trupanion’s hundreds of thousands of members a chance to showcase their pets to the world.

“We were truly moved by the incredible stories and beautiful photos shared by our members,” said Margi Tooth, President of Trupanion. “The truFame campaign is a testament to the bond between pets and their owners, reinforcing our commitment to ensuring pets receive the veterinary care they need. Whether it’s a life-saving heart surgery, emergency Parvovirus treatment, surgical removal of a torn nail, or simply the peace of mind that our insurance provides, these member stories exemplify our dedication to helping pets lead healthier, happier lives. We are honored to celebrate these relationships and support our members when their pets need us most.”

The campaign sparked enthusiasm from thousands of Trupanion members who shared touching tales and striking photos of their cherished pets. After a thoughtful pre-selection process by Trupanion, a series of finalists was presented to our community. In the subsequent weeks, Trupanion members cast their votes, resulting in the highest vote recipient amassing 5,700 votes, while the top ten entrants collectively accumulated over 43,000 votes. Today, we are delighted to reveal the winners:

Lindy, a 9-year-old King Charles Spaniel from Ontario, Canada.

Special Agent Dale Cooper, a 2-year-old Bassett Hound from Nova Scotia, Canada.

Thorin, a 1-year-old Swiss Mountain Dog from Newfoundland, Canada.

Koda, a 2-year-old Aussiedoodle from Ontario, Canada.

Kyloe and Nestle, a Golden Retriever and Labrador Retriever duo from Newfoundland, Canada.

Baloo, a 4-year-old Great Dane from Ontario, Canada.

Duke, a 7-year-old mixed breed pup, from Ontario, Canada.

Beignet, a 2-year-old Golden Retriever from Washington, USA.

Phil, a 1-year-old mixed breed pup from Newfoundland, Canada.

Walter, a 3-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog from Missouri, USA.

These remarkable pets, with stories of joy, peace of mind and resilience, stand as a testament to the extraordinary spirit they bring to our lives. Their winning photos will be featured far and wide as the faces of Trupanion in 2024.

Trupanion also thanks the thousands of members who participated in this campaign, whose love for their pets truly embodies the spirit of Trupanion.

