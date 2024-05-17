SEATTLE, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) today provided the following update on its rate filing approval status in California.

The California Department of Insurance approved a 29% rate increase, which is in addition to its previously approved 12% rate increase in June of 2023. The new rate will go into effect during late July 2024.

The rising cost of veterinary care amplifies the need for Trupanion to price correctly. Given the financial impact inflation has had on veterinary practices in California since 2022, this new rate will bring California residents more in line with those rising costs. Trupanion is excited to continue to support pet parents and the veterinary community in California.

