Trupanion Joined by CDC’s One Health and We Rate Dogs for Webinar on Access to Medical Care for Your Pet

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

Leading experts discuss lessons learned and how decisions we make today can make a difference in our pets’ lives tomorrow

Seattle, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, will host a webinar aimed at providing pet parents valuable information on the barriers that could be limiting access to quality medical care for their pets. The live session takes place on Thursday, December 9 at 11:00 a.m. PST / 2:00 p.m. EST. 

Pets are always there for us, and they rely on us to be there for them. What happens when the care our pets need doesn’t align with our ability overcome the cost of that care? Too often, and without even knowing, we gamble with our pets lives. This webinar will offer solutions and provide the data and shared experiences that will shed light on how you can tip the scale in your pack’s favor.

In this free webinar, The Gift of a Lifetime For Your Pet, you’ll learn:

• How difficult it is to rely on personal savings and credit cards to cover the cost of veterinary care
• How treatment costs fluctuate making financial planning difficult
• Why pets aren’t getting the care they need and barriers that limit access to care

WHO: Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS, Chief Veterinary Officer at Trupanion and, Founder of MightyVet, Casey Barton-Berhravish CPT, MS, DVM, DrPH, DACVPM, Captain, U.S. Public Health Service CDC One Health Office, and Matt Nelson, founder of WeRateDogs.

WHAT: A FREE webinar hosted by Trupanion on access to quality medical care for your pet.

WHEN: Thursday, December 9, 11:00 AM PST / 2:00 PM EST. 

WHERE: Webinar to be streamed via Facebook Live at Trupanion

For additional information and to register for the webinar visit:
https://trupanion.com/webinars/pet-gift-of-lifetime

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and
Australia with over 650,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in minutes at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TRUP”. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued in the United States by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:
Michael Nank
michael.nank@trupanion.com
206.436.9825

