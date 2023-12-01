Thousands of pet parents, veterinarians and members of the animal health community joined Trupanion’s live event: Separating Fact, Fiction and Uncertainty on Canine Respiratory Illness

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today hosted an audience of thousands during a live online event, sharing proprietary data and insights in partnership with world-leading animal health experts. The live event was held in rapid response to growing concerns regarding reports of canine respiratory illness broadly circulating in the U.S. and Canada.

With a wealth of claims information covering more than 3 million pets for over 20 years, Trupanion’s health data allows for insights into pet health-related patterns by age, breed, sex, state/province, and neighborhood. These high level and granular vantage points enable unique visibility into potential health-related patterns, both within and beyond the conventional norms.

During the event, Trupanion shared previously unseen data related to canine respiratory illness, which indicates a step-up in respiratory-related claims in pockets of the U.S. and Canada. While elevated relative to historical periods, as a percent of Trupanion’s total claims, those that are respiratory-related comprise just 2%.

State / Province and Country YOY Change in Claims Rate (August – October, 2023 vs. 2022) California, USA +8.71% Colorado, USA +36.46% Nevada, USA +43.05% Ontario, Canada +25.17% Oregon, USA +61.86% Quebec, Canada +70.73%

Copyright: Trupanion

Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS, Trupanion’s Chief Veterinary Officer, commented, “Our pets are members of our family, and we understand the concerns pet parents may feel upon reading recent news reports. While our data shows isolated increases in respiratory illness among canines, reassuringly, the magnitude at this time is not all that profound. Trupanion and our panel of experts agree, there is no need for undue alarm; instead focus on what is essential for your pets’ health. Talk to your veterinarian, and if you both agree vaccination is the right step, go ahead and do it, while continuing to live your life confidently.”

The live event, which has garnered global attention, was attended live by over 6,000 participants. Trupanion members, pet parents, and veterinary professionals interested in learning more can view a recording of the event on demand at k9illness.trupanion.com where they can find additional information on signs to watch for, and prevention strategies.

Expert Recommendations from Trupanion’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Steve Weinrauch

Vaccinate Wisely: Ensuring that your pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations is one of the most effective ways to safeguard against common respiratory suspects. This is especially crucial for social dogs, who may have increased exposure to potential pathogens. Consult with your veterinarian to determine the appropriate vaccinations for your pets and maintain a regular vaccination schedule.

Isolate When Sick: Just as we would keep ourselves or our children home when they are unwell, it is imperative to do the same for our pets. If you suspect that your pet is sick or exhibiting any respiratory symptoms, such as coughing or sneezing, isolate them from other animals to prevent the potential spread of illness.

Consult Your Veterinarian: Early detection and intervention are key to managing respiratory illnesses in pets. If you observe any concerning symptoms or behaviors in your pet, contact your veterinarian promptly. Follow their professional guidance and recommendations diligently to ensure the best possible care for your beloved companion.

Consider Trupanion: To provide your pet with comprehensive healthcare coverage and financial security, consider proactively investing in pet medical insurance. This can help alleviate the financial burden of unexpected veterinary expenses and ensure that your pet receives the necessary medical attention when needed.

Prioritizing High-Risk Pets

In light of recent concerns regarding respiratory illnesses affecting pets, it’s essential that pet parents remain vigilant about the well-being of canine companions. This vigilance is particularly critical for high-risk pets, which include unvaccinated dogs, very old or very young dogs, and those with underlying illnesses. Notably, flat-faced breeds are more vulnerable to respiratory diseases, such as Boxers, French or English Bulldogs and Pugs.

Dr. Weinrauch underscores the significance of vaccination: “Ensuring that your pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations is a prudent investment in their overall well-being. While not the norm, costs to treat severe cases of respiratory illness can exceed $15,000.”

Dr. Weinrauch concluded, “At Trupanion, we are committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of our pets and we will continue to keep pet parents across the globe up to date on the latest, data-driven information to support their pets’ health.”

Interviews Available

Trupanion’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Steve Weinrauch is available to share canine respiratory illness related insights or to provide context regarding pet health data as it relates to the extensive Trupanion database. Please contact corporate.communications@trupanion.com for scheduling.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 960,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet parents peace of mind so they can focus on their pet’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TRUP”. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

