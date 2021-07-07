Trupanion Partnership with We Rate Dogs Shines Light on Mental Health Challenges Faced by Veterinary Professionals

Ongoing collaboration furthers reach of TruCuddle, a worldwide movement to address and offer support for challenges faced by the veterinary profession

Seattle, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seattle – July 7, 2021 – Trupanion , the leader in medical insurance for pets, and WeRateDogs have joined forces to raise awareness of the often unseen challenges faced by veterinary professionals.

Working round-the-clock to keep pets healthy, veterinary professionals are often faced with heartbreaking situations which lead to high levels of burnout, decreased career satisfaction, stress and tragically, suicide.

Trupanion has leveled up its commitment to support the veterinary community with its recently launched “TruCuddle” campaign. Through this worldwide movement, Trupanion is contributing funds that go directly to support grants, scholarships and educational programs to nonprofit organizations that benefit veterinary professionals.

As part of its partnership with Trupanion, WeRateDogs has engaged their community of over 15 million pet lovers worldwide in #EarstoVets, a social media campaign to rally support and share photos and videos to show they’re listening to their veterinarian professionals, not just about medical care, but also to the challenges they’re facing.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Trupanion,” said Matt Nelson, founder of WeRateDogs. “It was important our community be made aware of the challenges in the veterinary industry, because they can be so instrumental in fixing them. They can be a part of the solution, just like Trupanion.”

“As a vet-centric company, Trupanion recognizes the challenges often faced by the veterinary profession,” said Travis Worra, general manager at Trupanion. “We’re excited to work with WeRateDogs, and other organizations that align with our core values, in our ongoing efforts to support a healthier veterinary ecosystem.”

In addition to raising awareness with its #EarstoVets social campaign, WeRateDogs is also featuring extended online video interviews with veterinarians in the field who speak honestly and poignantly about the mental health challenges they have encountered within their profession.

“Every veterinarian we interviewed for #EarsToVets stressed the importance of having a financial plan for your pet’s medical care,” Nelson added. “That’s key to our collaboration with Trupanion and support of the TruCuddle campaign, as medical insurance for your pet allows you and your veterinarian to focus on the health and well-being of your dog, instead of cost.”

Through TruCuddle, Trupanion is also partnering with Not One More Vet ( NOMV ) and Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association ( MCVMA ) and will contribute $250, to be shared equally by the organizations, every time a new pet hospital in the US or Canada downloads Trupanion’s software, which acts as a payment solution – a solution that can directly reduce economic euthanasia. The campaign will run from June 18 through October 23.

Trupanion also recently announced its single largest charitable donation – a commitment to issue over 50,000 shares of stock, which as of July 6, is worth over $5.5 million to MightyVet in support of veterinary professionals’ career and well-being.

WeRateDogs is also contributing 100% of net proceeds from sales of its “ I Heart My Vet ” shirt to NOMV and MCVMA in support of their work and mental health resources that keep veterinarians happy and healthy.

