Leveraging its database of over three million pets, Trupanion builds on its series to unveil latest canine respiratory health trends with global veterinary authorities

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, is reconvening world-renowned animal health and infectious disease experts in an upcoming live event. The session will provide the latest insights into the current state of canine respiratory illness in North America, and follows the exceptional interest generated by their November 2023 event.

During the free, live webcast, Trupanion will share data from their extensive database spanning over three million pets to identify North American and regional trends, pinpoint hot spots, and highlight recent activity. Additionally, the panel will evaluate the gravity of respiratory cases, as indicated by reported canine mortality rates, and provide invaluable guidance for pet parents and the veterinary community alike.

Canine Respiratory Illness: A Data-Driven Update marks the seventh Trupanion-led event that seeks to deliver real-time pet and public health data to viewers, with cumulative viewership surpassing 6 million.

Event Details: Canine Respiratory Illness – A Data-Driven Update

Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Time: 11 am PT / 2 pm ET

Location: k9illness.trupanion.com

Trupanion is proud to host the event in partnership with esteemed subject matter experts, featuring:

Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS is the Chief Veterinary and Product Officer of Trupanion and founder of MightyVet 501(c)(3). Before joining Trupanion, Steve built and ran three veterinary practices in the Seattle area. He has published his research in numerous peer reviewed journals, and he is licensed to practice in both the U.S.A. and the European Union.

Dr. Scott Weese, DACVIM is a veterinary internist, a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, and a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences. He is a Professor at the Ontario Veterinary College, University of Guelph, Director of the University of Guelph Centre for Public Health and Zoonoses, Chief of Infection Control at the Ontario Veterinary College Health Sciences Centre, and is a member of numerous national and international committees dealing with infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance, including the Quadripartite (WHO, WOAH, FAO, UNEP) Global Leaders Group on AMR.

Dr. Michael Lappin, PhD, DACVIM is a veterinary internist, a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, holds a PhD in Parasitology, is Director of the Center for Companion Animal Studies at Colorado State University School of Veterinary Medicine and Chair of the World Small Animal Veterinary Association One Health Committee. He is also currently a Professor at the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Colorado State University.

Dr. Carrie Jurney, DACVIM (Neurology) is a veterinary neurologist and practice owner at Remedy Veterinary Specialists in San Francisco. She is a passionate advocate for mental health and wellbeing, and served as the founding president of Not One More Vet 501(c)(3), the world’s largest wellness-focused charity for veterinary professionals.

“Trupanion exists to bring comfort in times of uncertainty” said Dr. Steve Weinrauch, Trupanion’s Chief Veterinary and Product Officer. “We are committed to separating fact from fiction, and unraveling uncertainty using real-time and historic data from millions of Trupanion pets visiting tens of thousands of veterinary hospitals across North America and beyond for the benefit of pet and public health.”

Trupanion members, pet parents, and veterinary professionals are encouraged to register for this free event at k9illness.trupanion.com where they can learn more, access previous webcast recordings and submit questions to the panelists.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet parents peace of mind so they can focus on their pet’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TRUP”. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com .