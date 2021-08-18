Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Trupanion Reveals Top 10 Dog Names and Breeds in Celebration of National Dog Day

Trupanion Reveals Top 10 Dog Names and Breeds in Celebration of National Dog Day

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

‘Bella’ leaps two spots to claim most popular dog name in 2021. Labrador Retrievers wins the hearts of many as it tops the list as the most popular, behind the mixed breed.

Seattle, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In advance of National Dog Day (August 26), Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for pets, has released its anticipated list of most popular dog names and breeds for 2021.  

Surveying its database of more than 600,000 insured pets, Trupanion has compiled a tail-wagger of a top 10 list. After ranking third in 2020, dogs named “Bella” put their zoomies to good work over the past year, bursting to the top with the most popular name in 2021. New names to the list this year include Molly and Lola.

National Dog Day honors all breeds, and it is indeed the lovable mixed breed that always tops the charts.   After that, the Labrador Retriever leads the pack for most popular breed in 2021; a lead they have enjoyed for decades.

Top 10 most popular dog names for 2021

1. Bella
2. Luna
3. Charlie
4. Lucy
5. Max
6. Daisy
7. Bailey
8. Cooper
9. Molly
10. Lola

Top 10 most popular dog breeds for 2021

1. Labrador Retriever
2. Golden Retriever
3. Goldendoodle
4. German Shepherd
5. Labradoodle
6. Shih Tzu
7. French Bulldog
8. Chihuahua
9. Yorkshire Terrier
10. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Founded in 2000, Trupanion’s first pet ever insured was Monty – the adorable adopted dog of Trupanion’s founder and CEO, Darryl Rawlings. Since then, Trupanion has gone on to insure more than 2 million pets over the past two decades.

###

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 600,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in minutes at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TRUP”. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:
Michael Nank
[email protected]
206.436.9825

Attachment

  • FINAL_Top names and breeds_National Dog Day

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.