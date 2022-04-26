Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Trupanion to Host 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 8

Trupanion to Host 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 8

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Publishes CEO’s 2021 Annual Letter to Shareholders

SEATTLE, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, will host its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Trupanion will first conduct the formal shareholder meeting, to be followed by the extended informational session that has become the Company’s signature annual event for shareholders and guests to engage with management.

The formal meeting will take place at 9:00 am Pacific Time at Trupanion’s corporate headquarters located at 6100 4th Avenue South, Seattle, Washington. Stockholders of record as of April 11 2022, will be able to vote at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders can vote through the Internet, mail or by telephone. More information on how to vote can be found in Trupanion’s Proxy Statement available here.

The extended informational session, to follow the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, is designed to be the best opportunity for Trupanion shareholders and guests to understand Trupanion’s achievements and challenges over the past 12 months and its strategic vision going forward. Similar to past years, the event will feature Q&A with the teams responsible for leading the execution of the Company’s strategic growth plan. Management remarks are expected to commence shortly after 9:30 am Pacific Time.

Registration can be found on the events portion of Trupanion’s investor relations website found here. For those unable to attend, the event will also be livestreamed on the “Events” page of the Company’s investor relations website. The event will not be available for replay.

Trupanion’s Annual Report and Proxy Statement are available here and all SEC filings for the Company can be found here. Trupanion shareholders may obtain hard copies of these proxy materials at no charge by following the instructions provided on the Trupanion Investor Relations website or in the “Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials” that has been mailed to shareholders.

In addition, Trupanion has now published its 2021 annual shareholder letter from CEO and Founder, Darryl Rawlings, which is available on the Company’s Investor Relations website here.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 700,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in minutes at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TRUP”. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:

Laura Bainbridge, Vice President, Corporate Communications

206.607.1929

InvestorRelations@trupanion.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.