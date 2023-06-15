SEATTLE, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) announced today that Darryl Rawlings, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in meetings with investors at the Jefferies 2023 Consumer Conference in Nantucket, Massachusetts on June 20-21, 2023.
About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 900,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TRUP”. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.
Contacts:
Investors:
Laura Bainbridge, Vice President, Corporate Communications
Investor.Relations@trupanion.com
- FCM Denounces MindMed’s Manipulation of Corporate Machinery to Protect Incumbent Board of Directors - June 15, 2023
- John Wiley & Sons Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - June 15, 2023
- RVL Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Result of Proposal to Approve a Waiver of Offer Obligations under Rule 9 of the Irish Takeover Rules at Annual General Meeting - June 15, 2023