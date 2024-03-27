Atlanta, Georgia, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM Trust Stamp announces the 50th Financial Institution to onboard to its low-code Orchestration Layer platform via its channel partnership bringing the total number of financial institutions onboarded to 54.

Trust Stamp President Andrew Gowasack commented, “In providing our business review for 2023 we announced a five-fold increase in the number of financial institutions onboarded to our Orchestration Layer platform, and I am now delighted to announce the 50th Financial Institution onboarded through our channel partnership, bringing us to a total of 54 onboarded institutions.

Our 2023 focus on US-based banks via our channel partnership with FIS has now been augmented by our participation in the acclaimed ThinkTech program operated by The Independent Community Bankers of America and that engagement has already resulted in our tailoring some of our product offerings for the community banking sector, and we anticipate onboarding community bank customers as soon as Q2 of this year.”



Enquiries:

Trust Stamp

Andrew Gowasack, President: [email protected]

Investors: [email protected]

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors, including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.