Atlanta, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM providing AI-powered trust and identity services used globally across multiple sectors, announces that on August 18, 2023, Provisional Patent #63/520,388 entitled “SEMI-SUPERVISED OR UNSUPERVISED BIOMETRIC PERSON RECOGNITION” was issued to the Company by the US Patent and Trademark Offices. This provisional patent follows eighteen utility patent issuances to the company in addition to which the company currently has fourteen patent applications pending.

Dr. Norman Poh, Chief Science Officer of the Company, commented, “Traditional biometric systems operate in two distinct phases, namely biometric enrollment followed by biometric authentication. While both phases use human characteristics such as face, voice, iris or fingerprints to identify and verify individuals in a secure and convenient way, biometric enrollment is the process of enrolling a person’s biometric features into a system and linking them with their identity, whereas biometric authentication is the process of comparing a person’s biometric features with the ones previously stored in the system, during enrollment. What we have created is a biometric system that always learns, and does not distinguish between enrollment and authentication, meaning that every authentication is an opportunity for the system to register and learn about a potentially new identity. In contrast to mainstream supervised biometric systems which have an explicit and well-defined enrollment phase, the proposed system can operate in a semi-supervised or in a completely unsupervised mode.”

“This innovation is extremely impactful. Among many benefits, it can track the gradual changes in the appearance of individuals over time without requiring them to re-enroll. This alleviates the need to perform periodic re-enrolments wherever this technology is so implemented.”

Dr. Poh went on to comment, “We do not typically disclose inventions publicly until a utility patent is issued, but in this case, the results are so remarkable that the technology is being implemented immediately to carry out biometric deduplication for a major financial services client.”

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity Company TM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.