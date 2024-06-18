Trust Stamp’s Identity HubTM has launched on the AWS Marketplace making its AI-powered software available to 310,000 global AWS customers via their AWS Account

ATLANTA, GA, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trust Stamp announced that the Identity Hub, a proprietary orchestration layer providing access to its full suite of AI-powered identity and fraud prevention products, has launched on the AWS Marketplace. The AWS Marketplace offers streamlined procurement, flexible pricing and centralized control and governance including the ability for customers to procure and pay for Trust Stamp’s software through their existing AWS account.

Andrew Gowasack, Trust Stamp’s President, commented, “For customers the opportunity to integrate our software through AWS is compelling, as products offered on the Marketplace are extensively screened, and the customer enjoys the assurance of rigorous AWS security, Vendor Insights and standardized license terms. For us as a vendor, the implicit endorsement from AWS offering our software is itself important, but the hard metrics suggest that when compared to traditional channels; the low friction AWS Marketplace delivers 50% faster deal closure and 4-5X larger deal sizes, and that is compelling.”

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors, including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.