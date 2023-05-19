Receives special distinction of “Georgia Exporter of the Year”

ATLANTA, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity Company TM providing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered trust and identity services used globally across multiple sectors, today announced it was named a 2023 GLOBE Award recipient by the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD). Managed by the Department’s International Trade team, this state-led awards program highlights Georgia companies that expanded sales to new international markets in the previous year. This was Trust Stamp’s first year being recognized as a GLOBE Award recipient.

In addition to being selected as a 2023 GLOBE Award winner, Trust Stamp has also received the special distinction of “Georgia Exporter of the Year” in the medium company category.

Andrew Gowasack, President of Trust Stamp, commented, “We are very proud to have been selected as Exporter of the Year by the Georgia Department of Economic Development. This is the highest distinction awarded to recognize Georgia companies for their export achievements and is a notable accomplishment. Our team has worked hard to sell our proprietary Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and services in new international markets, and we are honored to receive this award.”

“Last year, the state recorded a record-breaking $47 billion in exports, demonstrating the rising global demand for Georgia products,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner, Pat Wilson. “Our International Trade team continues to diligently work with Georgia businesses to refine their market entry strategies, and we are proud to have worked with 85% of this year’s GLOBE Award winners for at least three years. We are also thankful to our International Representatives who support our global presence, with nearly 60% of recipients entering one of the 12 strategic markets served by an international office.”

The GLOBE Awards program began in 2014 to recognize local businesses contributing to Georgia’s economic growth through global trade. Since 2014, GDEcD has presented 323 GLOBE Awards to companies across 46 Georgia counties. The winners built successful market entry strategies demonstrating their commitment, determination, and willingness to leverage export resources.

“The 2023 GLOBE Awards highlight just a few of the Georgia small and medium-sized businesses that are exploring growth opportunities through international trade,” said GDEcD Deputy Commissioner of International Trade, Mary Waters. “These companies are putting in the time, effort, and dedication to realize the benefits of trade, and 88% of this year’s recipients recently utilized the resources our team provides. These resources include anything from market research to connecting with qualified customers, to Go Global Georgia export grants. We are proud of the tenacity of our small business community, and we look forward to what they can accomplish next.”

About GDEcD’s International Trade Team

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s nationally recognized International Trade team works to bolster Georgia exports and brand the state as a competitive source of quality products and services. The team includes International Representatives located in 12 strategic global markets and assists Georgia companies with expanding their sales worldwide. The International Trade office provides Georgia businesses with the Global Insight and Global Connections they need to successfully diversify their international customer base.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.

