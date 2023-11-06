Trust Swiftly and OPMC Anti-Fraud team up to offer WooCommerce merchants a seamless solution to combat fraud with identity verifications.

MILWAUKEE, WI, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trust Swiftly, a leading provider of identity verification solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with OPMC’s Anti-Fraud Plugin, a highly-regarded fraud prevention plugin designed specifically for WooCommerce stores. This collaboration aims to strengthen online security and minimize the risk of fraudulent transactions for businesses using the popular WooCommerce platform.

Integrating Trust Swiftly’s identity verification technology with the Anti-Fraud Plugin provides an advanced solution to combat fraud. By leveraging Trust Swiftly’s sophisticated identity checks, merchants can detect fake customers and prevent disputes from payments identified by Anti-Fraud.

“At Trust Swiftly, we are helping businesses fight identity fraud and detecting bad actors. Whether it’s stolen IDs, deepfakes, or bots, they can be stopped.” said Patrick Scanlan, co-founder of Trust Swiftly. “Our partnership with OPMC’s Anti-Fraud Plugin will provide WooCommerce shops an additional layer of security and peace of mind.”

The partnership allows eCommerce businesses to enhance their security defenses quickly:

1. Enhanced Fraud Detection: By combining Trust Swiftly’s robust identity verification measures with Anti-Fraud Plugin’s fraud prevention capabilities, businesses can more effectively identify and prevent fraudulent transactions. The integration also is another critical layer in preventing WooCommerce carding attacks.

2. Optimized Customer Experience: Trust Swiftly’s seamless integration with Anti-Fraud Plugin means merchants can dynamically verify customer identities before or after checkout, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free shopping experience.

3. Customizable Fraud Settings: Anti-Fraud Plugin offers various security settings based on AI detected fraud, allowing businesses to tailor their fraud prevention efforts based on their specific risk tolerance and industry requirements.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Trust Swiftly as another layer of security,” said Chris Bryant, Director of OPMC. “Our joint efforts will empower businesses to mitigate risks associated with online payments by allowing WooCommerce stores to verify their customers.”

To learn more about Trust Swiftly and Anti-Fraud Plugin’s partnership please visit our overview page.

About Trust Swiftly

Trust Swiftly accurately detects fraudulent identities using a dynamic set of verification methods and machine learning so businesses can trust their customers and grow faster. Its privacy-first platform and flexible pricing allow companies to integrate identity verification into multiple business processes. Trust Swiftly was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and available in 200+ countries and seven different languages. For more information about the identity verification platform visit trustswiftly.com.

About OPMC

OPMC’s Anti-Fraud Plugin is a comprehensive fraud prevention plugin specifically designed for WooCommerce merchants. It offers ecommerce businesses advanced fraud detection capabilities, thereby protecting their online sales from potential threats. For more information about the suite of plugins available for WooCommerce visit woocommerce.opmc.com.au/shop/.

Media contact

Brand: Trust Swiftly

Contact: Andrew Williams

Phone: +1 312-945-0121

Email: andrew@trustswiftly.com

Website: https://trustswiftly.com/

SOURCE: Trust Swiftly