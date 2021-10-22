Breaking News
TrustCo Announces Record Earnings for Third Quarter 2021; Net Income of $16.8 million up 19.1% over the prior year quarter, Expands Lending Areas in Key Markets, Adds New Director

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced third quarter 2021 net income of $16.8 million or $0.871 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $14.1 million or $0.730 diluted earnings per share for the third quarter 2020; and net income of $45.3 million or $2.349 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $38.6 million or $2.001 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.   For all periods presented, share and per share information has been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.                      

Overview

Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “Our continued strong financial results announced today are the foundation upon which we continue to build. With an always-sharp focus on new business opportunities, we have identified increasing demand for our hallmark mortgage products and have expanded our lending areas in Northern New Jersey and on both coasts of Florida. As part of these initiatives, we deployed a new mortgage loan originator in New Jersey, opened a new full-service branch location in Palm Coast, Florida, and are launching a new channel for the delivery of our core lending products by opening a loan origination office in Naples, Florida.”

In September, the Company announced the addition of Curtis N. Powell to the boards of directors of TrustCo and its subsidiary, Trustco Bank. Mr. Powell is Vice President for Human Resources and Environmental Health, Safety, and Risk Management at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. Mr. Powell adds depth to our board talent pool in the areas of human capital and risk management. Chairman McCormick said “Our success-oriented approach extends from our business lines to our boardroom. Curtis Powell shares our commitment to excellence, and we have every confidence that he will be a tremendous asset as the Company navigates the highly dynamic labor market that we now see across our entire business footprint.”

Mr. McCormick also congratulated the employees of Trustco Bank on receiving well-deserved recognition. He said “Our management team knows that our people are the best in the business, but recently Trustco Bank has been rated ‘Best Of’ in several categories by local media outlets. Our team members can be justifiably proud of this recognition.” Trustco Bank also celebrated 65 years of success at its Mayfair Branch in Glenville, New York and, for the 15th straight year, turned out a formidable team for the Workforce Team Challenge with 75 entrants in the annual 3.5 mile race, held this year in Altamont, New York.

Details

Average loans were up $176.4 million or 4.2% in the third quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $218.2 million, or 5.9%, in the third quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. As of September 30, 2021, loans in deferral were not material. Additionally, the Bank had funded 663 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $46 million in 2020, and an additional 344 loans totaling $23 million in 2021. As of September 30, 2021, 349 PPP loans totaling $21 million remain outstanding. Average deposits were up $348.2 million or 7.1% for the third quarter 2021 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $551.2 million or 15.5% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $202.9 million or 15.0%, for the third quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $287.2 million or 17.4% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $56.3 million or 8.3%, and savings balances were up $207.6 million or 17.0%.   We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.  

The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.15% in the third quarter 2021 from 0.52% in the third quarter 2020. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year, which resulted in lower rates as a result of the ongoing market conditions. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2021 was 2.65%, down 8 basis points from 2.73% in the third quarter of 2020. Net interest income (TE) increased by 4.5% or $1.7 million over the same period last year.   

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $25.8 million or 4.6% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the third quarter 2021 were 1.08% and 11.40%, respectively, compared to 0.98% and 10.04% for the third quarter 2020. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus. As a result, full time equivalent employees decreased from the prior year and quarter partially due to a strategic realignment and the impact of COVID-19 on the labor market. The Bank also purchased 50 thousand shares of stock in the third quarter of 2021 under the previously announced stock repurchase plan. Additionally, on May 28, 2021, the reverse split of the Company’s Common Stock at a ratio of 1 for 5 was implemented on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. All prior period share and per share information, and common stock and surplus amounts have been split adjusted. The board of directors believes that the Reverse Stock Split will likely result in a higher per share trading price, which is intended to generate greater investor interest in TrustCo and improve the marketability of the shares to a broader range of investors. The board of directors also believes that the Reverse Stock Split will result in a number of our shares of outstanding common stock that is similar to the number of outstanding shares of common stock of comparable financial institutions.   

Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have continued to improve as a result of low levels of nonperforming assets and chargeoffs. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $20.2 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $21.8 million at September 30, 2020. NPLs were 0.46% and 0.52% of total loans at September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 234.7% at September 30, 2021, compared to 225.4% at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $20.7 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $22.2 million at September 30, 2020. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.08% as of September 30, 2021 compared to 1.17% as of September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $47.4 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $49.1 million at September 30, 2020. During 2020, management increased certain allowance qualitative factors based on its assessment of the impact of the current pandemic on local, national, and global economic conditions as well as the perceived risks inherent in specific industries and credit characteristics. Based on this approach, the Company adjusted the pandemic specific provision for the third quarter of 2021. Provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021 was a credit of $2.8 million compared to a provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2020 of $1.0 million. The decrease from the prior year is due to the sustained improvement in asset quality trends and economic conditions during the third quarter. The Company had previously elected to delay its adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”), as provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) until the date on which the National Emergency concerning COVID-19 was terminated or December 31, 2020, whichever occurred first.  The December 31, 2020 adoption date under the CARES Act was extended to January 1, 2022 as a part of the COVID-19 relief legislation, which became law in December 2020, and therefore the Company intends to adopt CECL on January 1, 2022.

Net chargeoffs for the third quarter 2021 were $5 thousand versus net chargeoffs in the third quarter 2020 of $21 thousand. The annualized net chargeoffs ratio was 0.00% for the third quarter 2021 and 2020.

At September 30, 2021 the equity to asset ratio was 9.56%, compared to 9.77% at September 30, 2020. Book value per share at September 30, 2021 was $30.50, up 5.1% compared to $29.03 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.1 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 147 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at September 30, 2021.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-844-200-6205, for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, and all other locations at 1-929-526-1599, Access code 817092. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, for Canada at 1-226-828-7578, and all other locations at +44-204-525-0658, Access code 539783.   The call will also be audio webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/trst211022.html, and will be available for one year.

Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2021, including our expectations regarding the effects of COVID-19 on our financial results and our ability to assist our customers in addressing the effects of COVID-19, our expectations with respect to our expansion initiatives in New Jersey and Florida, our ability to retain customers, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain COVID-19 or address the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; unanticipated effects from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that may limit its benefits or adversely impact our business; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and saving habits; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

Subsidiary: Trustco Bank
   
Contact: Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President and        
Chief Risk Officer
(518) 381-3693

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY        
GLENVILLE, NY        
         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS        
         
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)        
(Unaudited)        
    Three months ended        
    9/30/2021     6/30/2021     9/30/2020          
Summary of operations                    
Net interest income (TE) $ 39,888     40,122     38,166          
(Credit) Provision for loan losses   (2,800 )       1,000          
Noninterest income   4,295     4,688     4,341          
Noninterest expense   24,697     25,440     22,674          
Net income   16,762     14,433     14,071          
                     
Per share (4)                    
Net income per share:                    
– Basic $ 0.871     0.749     0.730          
– Diluted   0.871     0.748     0.730          
Cash dividends   0.341     0.341     0.341          
Book value at period end   30.50     30.00     29.03            
Market price at period end   31.97     34.38     26.10          
                     
At period end                    
Full time equivalent employees   743     769     771          
Full service banking offices   147     147     148          
                     
Performance ratios                    
Return on average assets   1.08   % 0.95     0.98          
Return on average equity   11.40     10.05     10.04          
Efficiency (1)   55.82     56.91     53.61          
Net interest spread (TE)   2.62     2.66     2.63          
Net interest margin (TE)   2.65     2.70     2.73          
Dividend payout ratio   39.13     45.51     46.68          
                     
Capital ratios at period end                    
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)   9.55   % 9.44     9.76          
Consolidated equity to assets   9.56   % 9.45     9.77          
                     
Asset quality analysis at period end                    
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.46     0.48     0.52          
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.34     0.34     0.39          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.08     1.15     1.17          
Coverage ratio (3)   2.3x   2.4x   2.3x        
                     
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.
(4) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.
       
TE = Taxable equivalent
                     
                     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued      
       
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)      
(Unaudited)      
    Nine months ended            
    09/30/21     09/30/20              
Summary of operations                    
Net interest income (TE) $ 120,117     114,401              
(Credit) Provision for loan losses   (2,450 )   5,000              
Net gain on securities transactions       1,155              
Noninterest income, excluding net gain on securities transactions   13,411     11,946              
Noninterest expense   75,472     70,874              
Net income   45,278     38,638              
                     
Per share (2)                    
Net income per share:                    
– Basic $ 2.349     2.002              
– Diluted   2.349     2.001              
Cash dividends   1.022     1.022              
Book value at period end   30.50     29.03              
Market price at period end   31.97     26.10              
                     
Performance ratios                    
Return on average assets   1.00     0.94              
Return on average equity   10.50     9.38              
Efficiency (1)   56.36     56.06              
Net interest spread (TE)   2.67     2.74              
Net interest margin (TE)   2.71     2.86              
Dividend payout ratio   43.50     51.03              
                     
(1) Calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.
                     
TE = Taxable equivalent.
                     
                     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Three months ended
    9/30/2021     6/30/2021     3/31/2021     12/31/2020     9/30/2020  
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans $ 39,488     39,808     40,217     40,906     41,330  
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   91     97     50     27     14  
State and political subdivisions   1         1     2     1  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential   1,038     1,167     1,237     1,172     1,319  
Corporate bonds   220     323     316     349     646  
Small Business Administration – guaranteed participation securities   181     193     206     212     216  
Other securities   5     5     6     7     5  
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   1,536     1,785     1,816     1,769     2,201  
                     
Interest on held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential   104     111     123     129     138  
Total interest on held to maturity securities   104     111     123     129     138  
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   64     65     69     70     77  
                     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   470     286     270     246     242  
Total interest income   41,662     42,055     42,495     43,120     43,988  
                     
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits:                    
Interest-bearing checking   38     46     52     51     55  
Savings   154     162     159     156     161  
Money market deposit accounts   202     236     283     447     637  
Time deposits   1,149     1,261     1,666     3,053     4,749  
Interest on short-term borrowings   232     228     228     232     221  
Total interest expense   1,775     1,933     2,388     3,939     5,823  
                     
Net interest income   39,887     40,122     40,107     39,181     38,165  
                     
Less: (Credit) Provision for loan losses   (2,800 )       350     600     1,000  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   42,687     40,122     39,757     38,581     37,165  
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Trustco Financial Services income   1,558     1,999     2,035     1,527     1,784  
Fees for services to customers   2,531     2,486     2,204     2,365     2,292  
Other   206     203     189     177     265  
Total noninterest income   4,295     4,688     4,428     4,069     4,341  
                     
Noninterest expenses:                    
Salaries and employee benefits   11,909     12,403     12,425     11,727     10,899  
Net occupancy expense   4,259     4,328     4,586     4,551     4,277  
Equipment expense   1,628     1,600     1,631     1,621     1,607  
Professional services   1,483     1,614     1,432     1,644     1,311  
Outsourced services   2,015     2,169     2,250     1,925     1,875  
Advertising expense   310     549     354     527     305  
FDIC and other insurance   746     777     707     657     660  
Other real estate (income) expense, net   32     (60 )   239     45     (115 )
Other   2,315     2,060     1,711     2,133     1,855  
Total noninterest expenses   24,697     25,440     25,335     24,830     22,674  
                     
Income before taxes   22,285     19,370     18,850     17,820     18,832  
Income taxes   5,523     4,937     4,767     4,006     4,761  
                     
Net income $ 16,762     14,433     14,083     13,814     14,071  
                     
Net income per common share (1):                    
– Basic $ 0.871     0.749     0.730     0.716     0.730  
                     
– Diluted   0.871     0.748     0.730     0.716     0.730  
                     
Average basic shares (in thousands) (1)   19,249     19,281     19,287     19,287     19,287  
Average diluted shares (in thousands) (1)   19,252     19,290     19,293     19,288     19,288  
                     
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 39,888     40,122     40,107     39,182     38,166  
                     
(1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.       
                     
                     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued          
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
    Nine months ended            
    09/30/21     09/30/20              
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans $ 119,513     125,058              
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   238     541              
State and political subdivisions   2     4              
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential   3,442     4,959              
Corporate bonds   859     1,372              
Small Business Administration – guaranteed participation securities   580     690              
Other securities   16     16              
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   5,137     7,582              
                     
Interest on held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities-residential   338     475              
Total interest on held to maturity securities   338     475              
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   198     351              
                     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   1,026     1,702              
Total interest income   126,212     135,168              
                     
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits:                    
Interest-bearing checking   136     97              
Savings   475     560              
Money market deposit accounts   721     2,595              
Time deposits   4,076     16,739              
Interest on short-term borrowings   688     778              
Total interest expense   6,096     20,769              
                     
Net interest income   120,116     114,399              
                     
Less: (Credit) Provision for loan losses   (2,450 )   5,000              
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   122,566     109,399              
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Trustco Financial Services income   5,592     4,752              
Fees for services to customers   7,221     6,414              
Net gain on securities transactions       1,155              
Other   598     780              
Total noninterest income   13,411     13,101              
                     
Noninterest expenses:                    
Salaries and employee benefits   36,737     33,920              
Net occupancy expense   13,173     12,968              
Equipment expense   4,859     5,015              
Professional services   4,529     3,974              
Outsourced services   6,434     5,825              
Advertising expense   1,213     1,394              
FDIC and other insurance   2,230     1,563              
Other real estate expense, net   211     47              
Other   6,086     6,168              
Total noninterest expenses   75,472     70,874              
                     
Income before taxes   60,505     51,626              
Income taxes   15,227     12,988              
                     
Net income $ 45,278     38,638              
                     
Net income per common share (1):                    
– Basic $ 2.349     2.002              
                     
– Diluted   2.349     2.001              
                     
Average basic shares (in thousands) (1)   19,272     19,306              
Average diluted shares (in thousands) (1)   19,278     19,308              
                     
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 120,117     114,401              
                     
(1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.       
                     
                     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    9/30/21     6/30/21     3/31/21     12/31/20     9/30/20  
ASSETS:                    
                     
Cash and due from banks $ 45,486     47,766     45,493     47,196     47,703  
Federal funds sold and other short term investments   1,147,853     1,134,622     1,094,880     1,059,903     908,616  
Total cash and cash equivalents   1,193,339     1,182,388     1,140,373     1,107,099     956,319  
                   
Securities available for sale:                  
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   59,749     74,579     74,465     19,968     29,996  
States and political subdivisions   48     48     48     103     111  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential   293,585     315,656     348,317     316,158     309,768  
Small Business Administration – guaranteed participation securities   34,569     37,199     39,232     42,217     44,070  
Corporate bonds   45,915     54,647     64,839     59,939     70,113  
Other securities   686     686     686     686     685  
Total securities available for sale   434,552     482,815     527,587     439,071     454,743  
                     
Held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential   10,701     11,665     12,729     13,824     15,094  
Total held to maturity securities   10,701     11,665     12,729     13,824     15,094  
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,604     5,604     5,506     5,506     5,506  
                   
Loans:                  
Commercial   204,679     214,164     217,021     212,492     231,663  
Residential mortgage loans   3,951,285     3,892,351     3,807,837     3,780,167     3,724,746  
Home equity line of credit   231,314     234,214     235,644     242,194     248,320  
Installment loans   9,451     8,638     8,670     9,617     9,826  
Loans, net of deferred net costs   4,396,729     4,349,367     4,269,172     4,244,470     4,214,555  
                   
Less: Allowance for loan losses   47,350     50,155     49,991     49,595     49,123  
Net loans   4,349,379     4,299,212     4,219,181     4,194,875     4,165,432  
                     
Bank premises and equipment, net   33,233     33,691     34,012     34,412     34,417  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   45,836     45,825     46,614     47,885     47,174  
Other assets   62,191     61,378     60,455     59,124     57,244  
                   
Total assets $ 6,134,835     6,122,578     6,046,457     5,901,796     5,735,929  
                   
LIABILITIES:                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 790,663     765,193     718,343     652,756     635,345  
Interest-bearing checking   1,148,593     1,152,901     1,141,595     1,086,558     1,024,290  
Savings accounts   1,433,130     1,409,556     1,362,141     1,285,501     1,235,259  
Money market deposit accounts   744,051     732,963     719,580     716,005     699,132  
Time deposits   1,124,581     1,169,907     1,231,263     1,296,373     1,305,024  
Total deposits   5,241,018     5,230,520     5,172,922     5,037,193     4,899,050  
                   
Short-term borrowings   230,770     237,791     229,950     214,755     193,455  
Operating lease liabilities   50,515     50,586     51,449     52,784     52,125  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   25,849     25,088     21,105     28,903     30,771  
                   
Total liabilities   5,548,152     5,543,985     5,475,426     5,333,635     5,175,401  
                   
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                  
Capital stock (1)   20,042     20,041     20,044     20,041     20,041  
Surplus (1)   256,565     256,536     256,674     256,606     256,605  
Undivided profits   339,554     329,350     321,486     313,974     306,741  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax   7,304     7,840     7,268     11,936     11,537  
Treasury stock at cost   (36,782 )   (35,174 )   (34,441 )   (34,396 )   (34,396 )
                   
Total shareholders’ equity   586,683     578,593     571,031     568,161     560,528  
                     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,134,835     6,122,578     6,046,457     5,901,796     5,735,929  
                     
Outstanding shares (in thousands) (1)   19,216     19,265     19,288     19,287     19,287  
                     
(1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS
             
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    9/30/2021   6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020  
Nonperforming Assets            
             
New York and other states*            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ 176   150   125   452   491  
Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family   17,878   18,466   19,826   19,379   19,977  
Installment   32   43   32   43   49  
Total non-accrual loans   18,086   18,659   19,983   19,874   20,517  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages – 1 to 4 family   19   20   22   23   25  
Total nonperforming loans   18,105   18,679   20,005   19,897   20,542  
Other real estate owned   511   251   420   541   423  
Total nonperforming assets $ 18,616   18,930   20,425   20,438   20,965  
             
Florida            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $          
Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family   2,066   2,142   1,626   1,187   1,254  
Installment            
Total non-accrual loans   2,066   2,142   1,626   1,187   1,254  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages – 1 to 4 family            
Total nonperforming loans   2,066   2,142   1,626   1,187   1,254  
Other real estate owned            
Total nonperforming assets $ 2,066   2,142   1,626   1,187   1,254  
             
Total            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ 176   150   125   452   491  
Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family   19,944   20,608   21,452   20,566   21,231  
Installment   32   43   32   43   49  
Total non-accrual loans   20,152   20,801   21,609   21,061   21,771  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages – 1 to 4 family   19   20   22   23   25  
Total nonperforming loans   20,171   20,821   21,631   21,084   21,796  
Other real estate owned   511   251   420   541   423  
Total nonperforming assets $ 20,682   21,072   22,051   21,625   22,219  
             
             
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs            
             
New York and other states*            
Commercial $ 30     (32 ) 32   (1 )
Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family   (39 ) (136 ) (2 ) (27 ) 4  
Installment   14   (27 ) (14 ) 109   18  
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ 5   (163 ) (48 ) 114   21  
             
Florida            
Commercial $          
Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family     (1 )   (1 )  
Installment       2   15    
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $   (1 ) 2   14    
             
Total            
Commercial $ 30     (32 ) 32   (1 )
Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family   (39 ) (137 ) (2 ) (28 ) 4  
Installment   14   (27 ) (12 ) 124   18  
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ 5   (164 ) (46 ) 128   21  
             
             
Asset Quality Ratios            
             
Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 20,171   20,821   21,631   21,084   21,796  
Total nonperforming assets (1)   20,682   21,072   22,051   21,625   22,219  
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) (2)   5   (164 ) (46 ) 128   21  
             
Allowance for loan losses (1)   47,350   50,155   49,991   49,595   49,123  
             
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.46 % 0.48 % 0.51 % 0.50 % 0.52 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.34 % 0.34 % 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.39 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.08 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.17 %
Coverage ratio (1)   234.7 % 240.9 % 231.1 % 235.2 % 225.4 %
Annualized net chargeoffs (recoveries) to average loans (2)   0.00 % -0.02 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to annualized net chargeoffs (recoveries) (2) 2367.5 x N/A   N/A   96.9 x 584.8 x
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the period ended

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY –
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Three months ended     Three months ended  
    September 30, 2021     September 30, 2020  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 68,505     91   0.53 % $ 12,391     14   0.45 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential   300,765     1,038   1.38     313,296     1,319   1.68  
State and political subdivisions   48     2   6.66     110     2   7.90  
Corporate bonds   48,543     220   1.81     59,555     646   4.33  
Small Business Administration – guaranteed                        
participation securities   34,578     181   2.09     43,282     216   1.99  
Other   686     5   2.92     685     5   2.92  
                         
Total securities available for sale   453,125     1,537   1.36     429,319     2,202   2.05  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   1,166,679     470   0.16     938,087     242   0.10  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential   11,168     104   3.72     15,759     138   3.52  
                         
Total held to maturity securities   11,168     104   3.72     15,759     138   3.52  
                         
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,604     64   4.57     5,506     77   5.59  
                         
Commercial loans   210,825     2,649   5.03     231,517     2,625   4.54  
Residential mortgage loans   3,920,903     34,532   3.52     3,702,680     36,020   3.89  
Home equity lines of credit   231,269     2,152   3.69     251,459     2,515   3.98  
Installment loans   8,669     155   7.10     9,632     170   7.02  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income   4,371,666     39,488   3.61     4,195,288     41,330   3.94  
                         
Total interest earning assets   6,008,242     41,663   2.77     5,583,959     43,989   3.15  
                         
Allowance for loan losses   (50,160 )           (48,483 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   195,902             201,018          
                         
                         
Total assets $ 6,153,984           $ 5,736,494          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,153,812     38   0.01 % $ 1,024,455     55   0.02 %
Money market accounts   738,662     202   0.11     682,319     637   0.37  
Savings   1,430,558     154   0.04     1,222,956     161   0.05  
Time deposits   1,152,298     1,149   0.40     1,355,244     4,749   1.39  
                         
Total interest bearing deposits   4,475,330     1,543   0.14     4,284,974     5,602   0.52  
Short-term borrowings   240,183     232   0.38     193,765     221   0.45  
                         
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,715,513     1,775   0.15     4,478,739     5,823   0.52  
                         
Demand deposits   780,163             622,313          
Other liabilities   75,116             78,093          
Shareholders’ equity   583,192             557,349          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,153,984           $ 5,736,494          
                         
Net interest income, tax equivalent       39,888             38,166      
                         
Net interest spread         2.62 %         2.63 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets)         2.65 %         2.73 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment       (1 )           (1 )    
                         
                         
 Net interest income       39,887             38,165      
                         
                         
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY –
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
                         
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Nine months ended     Nine months ended  
    September 30, 2021     September 30, 2020  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 65,103     238   0.49 % $ 42,573     541   1.69 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential   318,472     3,442   1.44     339,300     4,959   1.95  
State and political subdivisions   49     3   8.16     111     6   7.79  
Corporate bonds   56,245     859   2.04     46,508     1,372   3.93  
Small Business Administration – guaranteed                        
participation securities   36,981     580   2.09     45,313     690   2.03  
Other   686     16   3.11     685     16   3.11  
                         
Total securities available for sale   477,536     5,138   1.43     474,490     7,584   2.13  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   1,108,018     1,026   0.12     693,286     1,702   0.33  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential   12,199     338   3.70     17,029     475   3.72  
                         
Total held to maturity securities   12,199     338   3.70     17,029     475   3.72  
                         
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,570     198   4.74     7,998     351   5.85  
                         
Commercial loans   212,832     8,203   5.14     217,573     7,778   4.77  
Residential mortgage loans   3,852,960     104,219   3.61     3,652,766     108,845   3.97  
Home equity lines of credit   234,682     6,622   3.77     258,956     7,898   4.07  
Installment loans   8,608     469   7.28     10,129     537   7.08  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income   4,309,082     119,513   3.70     4,139,424     125,058   4.03  
                         
Total interest earning assets   5,912,405     126,213   2.85     5,332,227     135,170   3.38  
                         
Allowance for loan losses   (50,101 )           (46,618 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   196,876             196,835          
                         
                         
Total assets $ 6,059,180           $ 5,482,444          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,129,480     136   0.02 % $ 949,909     97   0.01 %
Money market accounts   731,171     721   0.13     646,170     2,595   0.54  
Savings   1,376,494     475   0.05     1,169,316     560   0.06  
Time deposits   1,203,708     4,076   0.45     1,372,369     16,739   1.63  
                         
Total interest bearing deposits   4,440,853     5,408   0.16     4,137,764     19,991   0.65  
Short-term borrowings   232,532     688   0.40     173,497     778   0.60  
                         
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,673,385     6,096   0.17     4,311,261     20,769   0.64  
                         
Demand deposits   735,495             543,279          
Other liabilities   73,689             77,568          
Shareholders’ equity   576,611             550,336          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,059,180           $ 5,482,444          
                         
Net interest income, tax equivalent       120,117             114,401      
                         
Net interest spread         2.67 %         2.74 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets)         2.71 %         2.86 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment       (1 )           (2 )    
                         
                         
Net interest income       120,116             114,399      
                         

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
    9/30/2021   6/30/2021   9/30/2020          
                 
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets                
Total Assets (GAAP) $ 6,134,835   6,122,578   5,735,929          
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553          
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)   6,134,282   6,122,025   5,735,376          
                 
Equity (GAAP)   586,683   578,593   560,528          
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553          
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)   586,130   578,040   559,975          
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)   9.55 % 9.44 % 9.76 %        
Equity to Assets (GAAP)   9.56 % 9.45 % 9.77 %        
                 
    Three months ended     Nine months ended
Efficiency Ratio   9/30/2021   6/30/2021   9/30/2020       9/30/2021   9/30/2020  
                 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) $ 39,888   40,122   38,166     $ 120,117   114,401  
Non-interest income (GAAP)   4,295   4,688   4,341       13,411   13,101  
Less: Net gain on securities               1,155  
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   44,183   44,810   42,507       133,528   126,347  
                 
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)   24,697   25,440   22,674       75,472   70,874  
Less: Other real estate expense (income), net   32   (60 ) (115 )     211   47  
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   24,665   25,500   22,789       75,261   70,827  
                 
Efficiency Ratio   55.82 % 56.91 % 53.61 %     56.36 % 56.06 %

