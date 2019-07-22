TrustCo Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results; Net Income of $14.7 Million and 6.0% Average Residential Loan Growth Year over Year

GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) · TrustCo Bank Corp NY today announced second quarter 2019 net income of $14.7 million or $0.151 diluted earnings per share compared to $15.4 million or $0.160 diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2018 despite an increase of $4.8 million in interest expense during the same time period. Similar results were noted during the six month period wherein net income was $29.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 versus $30.2 million for the same period in 2018 while total interest expense increased by $8.3 million.

Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “Balanced growth of loans and deposits during the second quarter helped preserve our strong liquidity position while at the same time mitigated the impact of margin compression.” Average loans grew by 4.8% and average deposits increased 4.7% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter 2018. Commenting on this growth Mr. McCormick noted “Flexible balance sheet management and our strong liquidity position allows us to invest in our traditional market leading real estate products while retaining our core deposit centered base. I am pleased with these results and I believe this positions us well for the remainder of this year and beyond.”

The quarter also reflected the sale of the Company’s remaining credit card portfolio which resulted in a gain of approximately $176 thousand and reduced the required loan loss reserve allocated to this portfolio by approximately $540 thousand. The negative second quarter 2019 provision for loan losses of $341 thousand includes a reduction in the allocated reserve and the normal quarterly provision for loan losses of approximately $200 thousand.

Average loans were up $176.6 million or 4.8% in the second quarter 2019 over the same period in 2018. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $191.1 million or 6.0% in the second quarter 2019, over the same period in 2018. Average deposits are up $197.7 million or 4.7% for the second quarter 2019 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $301.5 million or 26.5% increase in average time deposits versus the same period last year. Excluding time deposits, total average core deposit accounts, which consist of checking, savings and money market deposits, were down $103.7 million or 3.4% for the second quarter 2019 compared to the second quarter 2018.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) increased short term rates 100 basis points from June 2018 to June 2019 while the cost of our interest bearing liabilities increased only 44 basis points over the same period. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 0.91% in the second quarter 2019 from 0.47% in the second quarter 2018. The cost of savings and interest bearing checking remained relatively flat over the same time frame. Money market deposits increased 46 basis points to 0.81% versus 0.35% from the second quarter 2018. A significant portion of our CD portfolio is expected to reprice during the third and fourth quarter at which point current market rates may be lower. The net interest spread for the second quarter 2019 was 2.95%, down 29 basis points from 3.24% in the second quarter of 2018. Net interest income (TE) decreased by 2.3% or $927 thousand versus the same period last year. Because we offered competitive shorter term rates, we would expect margin to begin to stabilize in the latter part of 2019 particularly in third and fourth quarter as our shorter term time deposits could reprice lower and provide opportunity for increased margin expansion.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $41.4 million or 8.9% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. On this expanded equity, return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter 2019 were 1.14% and 11.60%, respectively, compared to 1.26% and 13.26% for the second quarter 2018. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus. Total operating expenses increased by $807 thousand or 3.3% in the second quarter 2019 as compared to the second quarter 2018, driven by an increase in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by a 13.6% decline in professional services costs. The growth in salaries and benefit expense was the result of our targeted effort to hire and retain talent.

Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures continued to improve. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $22.1 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $24.2 million at June 30, 2018. NPLs were 0.57% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.65% at June 30, 2018. The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 200.4% at June 30, 2019, compared to 184.2% at June 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $24.8 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $26.7 million at June 30, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.14% as of June 30, 2019, compared to 1.19% at June 30, 2018 which reflects both the improvement in asset quality and economic conditions in our lending areas. The allowance for loan losses was $44.4 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $44.5 million at June 30, 2018. The provision for loan losses decreased reflecting continued strong credit performance within the loan portfolio and the sale of the credit card portfolio which yielded $541 thousand or 1.2% decrease in the reserve. Net recoveries for the second quarter 2019 were $35 thousand versus a net chargeoffs in the second quarter 2018 of $176 thousand driven by the settlement of the non performing loan sale. The annualized net chargeoffs ratio was 0.00% for the second quarter 2019, compared to 0.02% in the second quarter 2018.

At June 30, 2019 the tangible equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.85%, compared to 9.52% at June 30, 2018. As mentioned earlier, the Bank is proud of its ability to grow shareholder equity. Book value per share at June 30, 2019 was $5.32, up 9.24% compared to $4.87 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $5.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at June 30, 2019.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY GLENVILLE, NY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 39,192 39,733 40,119 (Credit) Provision for loan losses (341 ) 300 300 Noninterest income 4,914 4,637 4,495 Noninterest expense 24,902 24,867 24,095 Net income 14,667 14,558 15,405 Per common share Net income per share: – Basic $ 0.152 0.150 0.160 – Diluted 0.151 0.150 0.160 Cash dividends 0.068 0.068 0.066 Book value at period end 5.32 5.18 4.87 Market price at period end 7.92 7.76 8.90 At period end Full time equivalent employees 858 899 829 Full service banking offices 148 148 148 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.17 1.26 Return on average equity 11.60 11.93 13.26 Efficiency (1) 55.98 56.10 53.35 Net interest spread (TE) 2.95 3.11 3.24 Net interest margin (TE) 3.11 3.24 3.32 Dividend payout ratio 44.94 45.23 41.08 Capital ratios at period end Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 9.85 % 9.72 9.52 Consolidated equity to assets 9.86 % 9.73 9.53 Asset quality analysis at period end Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.57 0.64 0.65 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.47 0.50 0.54 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.14 1.16 1.19 Coverage ratio (3) 2.0x 1.8x 1.8x (1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. (2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. (3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans. TE = Taxable equivalent FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six months ended 06/30/19 06/30/18 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 78,925 79,431 (Credit) Provision for loan losses (41 ) 600 Noninterest income 9,551 9,174 Noninterest expense 49,769 48,250 Net income 29,225 30,213 Per common share Net income per share: – Basic $ 0.302 0.313 – Diluted 0.302 0.313 Cash dividends 0.136 0.131 Tangible Book value at period end 5.32 4.87 Market price at period end 7.92 8.90 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.15 1.24 Return on average equity 11.76 13.17 Efficiency (1) 56.04 53.70 Net interest spread (TE) 3.03 3.23 Net interest margin (TE) 3.17 3.30 Dividend payout ratio 45.08 41.87 (1) Calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding net securities transactions and gain on sale of building and nonperforming loans). TE = Taxable equivalent. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 41,432 41,253 41,184 40,073 38,956 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 821 783 788 787 787 State and political subdivisions 3 1 2 7 6 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 2,152 1,555 1,554 1,601 1,675 Corporate bonds 272 208 202 202 150 Small Business Administration – guaranteed participation securities 289 297 329 325 333 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – commercial – – – – (5 ) Other securities 5 5 5 4 4 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 3,542 2,849 2,880 2,926 2,950 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 209 217 226 232 244 Total interest on held to maturity securities 209 217 226 232 244 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 199 85 207 82 198 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 3,282 3,009 2,367 2,425 2,467 Total interest income 48,664 47,413 46,864 45,738 44,815 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 94 121 111 113 112 Savings 367 377 401 417 420 Money market deposit accounts 1,119 826 618 544 452 Time deposits 7,512 5,976 4,643 3,864 3,439 Interest on short-term borrowings 381 381 352 277 283 Total interest expense 9,473 7,681 6,125 5,215 4,706 Net interest income 39,191 39,732 40,739 40,523 40,109 Less: (Credit) Provision for loan losses (341 ) 300 500 300 300 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 39,532 39,432 40,239 40,223 39,809 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 1,683 1,733 1,356 1,516 1,596 Fees for services to customers 2,611 2,520 2,897 2,693 2,677 Other 620 384 199 246 222 Total noninterest income 4,914 4,637 4,452 4,455 4,495 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 11,711 11,451 10,183 10,761 10,741 Net occupancy expense 4,006 4,167 4,800 3,997 4,101 Equipment expense 1,709 1,902 1,741 1,783 1,793 Professional services 1,568 1,650 1,733 1,578 1,814 Outsourced services 1,875 1,925 1,875 1,875 1,825 Advertising expense 778 785 876 844 670 FDIC and other insurance 598 648 522 682 514 Other real estate (income) expense, net 210 (24 ) 37 528 294 Other 2,447 2,363 3,152 2,496 2,343 Total noninterest expenses 24,902 24,867 24,919 24,544 24,095 Income before taxes 19,544 19,202 19,772 20,134 20,209 Income taxes 4,877 4,644 3,739 4,935 4,804 Net income $ 14,667 14,558 16,033 15,199 15,405 Net income per common share: – Basic $ 0.152 0.150 0.166 0.157 0.160 – Diluted 0.151 0.150 0.166 0.157 0.160 Average basic shares (in thousands) 96,822 96,744 96,555 96,555 96,449 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 96,891 96,822 96,689 96,689 96,580 Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 39,192 39,733 40,740 40,526 40,119 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six months ended 06/30/19 06/30/18 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 82,685 77,047 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 1,604 1,537 State and political subdivisions 4 13 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 3,707 3,438 Corporate bonds 480 283 Small Business Administration – guaranteed participation securities 586 685 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – commercial – 37 Other securities 10 9 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 6,391 6,002 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities-residential 426 504 Total interest on held to maturity securities 426 504 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 284 275 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 6,291 4,484 Total interest income 96,077 88,312 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 215 218 Savings 744 839 Money market deposit accounts 1,945 891 Time deposits 13,488 6,299 Interest on short-term borrowings 762 641 Total interest expense 17,154 8,888 Net interest income 78,923 79,424 Less: (Credit) Provision for loan losses (41 ) 600 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 78,964 78,824 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 3,416 3,411 Fees for services to customers 5,131 5,322 Other 1,004 441 Total noninterest income 9,551 9,174 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 23,162 21,163 Net occupancy expense 8,173 8,416 Equipment expense 3,611 3,544 Professional services 3,218 3,244 Outsourced services 3,800 3,750 Advertising expense 1,563 1,300 FDIC and other insurance 1,246 1,537 Other real estate expense, net 186 666 Other 4,810 4,630 Total noninterest expenses 49,769 48,250 Income before taxes 38,746 39,748 Income taxes 9,521 9,535 Net income $ 29,225 30,213 Net income per common share: – Basic $ 0.302 0.313 – Diluted 0.302 0.313 Average basic shares (in thousands) 96,784 96,401 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 96,857 96,535 Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 78,925 79,431 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 42,471 43,064 49,260 42,195 40,567 Federal funds sold and other short term investments 517,684 576,123 454,449 423,254 546,049 Total cash and cash equivalents 560,155 619,187 503,709 465,449 586,616 Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 184,448 148,292 152,160 150,053 150,704 States and political subdivisions 170 172 173 180 524 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 354,679 312,946 262,032 269,093 283,252 Small Business Administration – guaranteed participation securities 53,091 54,113 56,475 57,894 61,876 Corporate bonds 40,467 30,258 29,938 29,977 29,977 Other securities 685 685 685 685 685 Total securities available for sale 633,540 546,466 501,463 507,882 527,018 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential 20,667 21,609 22,501 23,462 24,730 Total held to maturity securities 20,667 21,609 22,501 23,462 24,730 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,183 8,953 8,953 8,953 8,953 Loans: Commercial 190,507 190,347 196,146 190,987 190,904 Residential mortgage loans 3,428,829 3,376,193 3,376,708 3,331,212 3,245,151 Home equity line of credit 277,559 282,034 289,540 293,750 295,791 Installment loans 9,514 12,579 11,702 9,967 9,309 Loans, net of deferred net costs 3,906,409 3,861,153 3,874,096 3,825,916 3,741,155 Less: Allowance for loan losses 44,365 44,671 44,766 44,736 44,503 Net loans 3,862,044 3,816,482 3,829,330 3,781,180 3,696,652 Bank premises and equipment, net 34,058 34,428 34,694 35,214 35,521 Operating lease right-of-use assets 51,097 51,559 – – – Other assets 56,926 57,637 58,263 63,211 61,069 Total assets $ 5,227,670 5,156,321 4,958,913 4,885,351 4,940,559 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand $ 432,780 408,417 405,069 403,047 404,564 Interest-bearing checking 888,433 895,099 904,678 918,486 925,295 Savings accounts 1,132,308 1,150,329 1,182,683 1,221,127 1,257,744 Money market deposit accounts 562,318 538,043 507,311 501,270 512,453 Time deposits 1,446,428 1,421,181 1,274,506 1,155,994 1,155,214 Total deposits 4,462,267 4,413,069 4,274,247 4,199,924 4,255,270 Short-term borrowings 166,746 159,778 161,893 176,377 182,705 Operating lease liabilities 56,237 56,723 – – – Accrued expenses and other liabilities 26,790 25,033 32,902 31,932 31,769 Total liabilities 4,712,040 4,654,603 4,469,042 4,408,233 4,469,744 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Capital stock 100,180 100,180 100,175 100,175 100,093 Surplus 176,396 176,510 176,710 176,764 176,243 Undivided profits 272,433 264,364 256,397 246,965 238,342 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,774 ) (7,011 ) (10,309 ) (13,000 ) (9,796 ) Treasury stock at cost (31,605 ) (32,325 ) (33,102 ) (33,786 ) (34,067 ) Total shareholders’ equity 515,630 501,718 489,871 477,118 470,815 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,227,670 5,156,321 4,958,913 4,885,351 4,940,559 Outstanding shares (in thousands) 96,822 96,746 96,659 96,586 96,475

NONPERFORMING ASSETS (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Nonperforming Assets New York and other states* Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 905 701 645 928 767 Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family 19,633 22,343 22,373 20,750 21,209 Installment 1 26 4 13 6 Total non-accrual loans 20,539 23,070 23,022 21,691 21,982 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages – 1 to 4 family 31 33 34 35 36 Total nonperforming loans 20,570 23,103 23,056 21,726 22,018 Other real estate owned 2,625 1,262 1,675 2,306 2,569 Total nonperforming assets $ 23,195 24,365 24,731 24,032 24,587 Florida Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ – – – – – Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family 1,564 1,644 1,915 2,054 2,143 Installment – – 15 13 – Total non-accrual loans 1,564 1,644 1,930 2,067 2,143 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages – 1 to 4 family – – – – – Total nonperforming loans 1,564 1,644 1,930 2,067 2,143 Other real estate owned – – – – – Total nonperforming assets $ 1,564 1,644 1,930 2,067 2,143 Total Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 905 701 645 928 767 Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family 21,197 23,987 24,288 22,804 23,352 Installment 1 26 19 26 6 Total non-accrual loans 22,103 24,714 24,952 23,758 24,125 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages – 1 to 4 family 31 33 34 35 36 Total nonperforming loans 22,134 24,747 24,986 23,793 24,161 Other real estate owned 2,625 1,262 1,675 2,306 2,569 Total nonperforming assets $ 24,759 26,009 26,661 26,099 26,730 Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs New York and other states* Commercial $ (1 ) 4 99 (2 ) (1 ) Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family (54 ) 318 323 (3 ) 150 Installment 45 23 35 64 27 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (10 ) 345 457 59 176 Florida Commercial $ – – – – – Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family (25 ) 19 (3 ) – – Installment – 31 16 8 – Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (25 ) 50 13 8 – Total Commercial $ (1 ) 4 99 (2 ) (1 ) Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family (79 ) 337 320 (3 ) 150 Installment 45 54 51 72 27 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (35 ) 395 470 67 176 Asset Quality Ratios Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 22,134 24,747 24,986 23,793 24,161 Total nonperforming assets (1) 24,759 26,009 26,661 26,099 26,730 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (35 ) 395 470 67 176 Allowance for loan losses (1) 44,365 44,671 44,766 44,736 44,503 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.57 % 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.62 % 0.65 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.47 % 0.50 % 0.54 % 0.53 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.14 % 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.19 % Coverage ratio (1) 200.4 % 180.5 % 179.2 % 188.0 % 184.2 % Annualized net chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to annualized net chargeoffs (2) -316.9x 28.3x 23.8x 166.9x 63.2x * Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts. (1) At period-end (2) For the period ended

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY – INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 160,197 821 2.05 % $ 154,862 787 2.03 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 342,678 2,152 2.51 300,706 1,675 2.23 State and political subdivisions 168 4 9.52 515 10 7.81 Corporate bonds 33,793 272 3.22 27,780 150 2.16 Small Business Administration – guaranteed participation securities 54,254 289 2.13 64,886 333 2.05 Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – commercial – – – 1,285 (5 ) (1.51 ) Other 686 5 2.92 685 4 2.34 Total securities available for sale 591,776 3,543 2.39 550,719 2,954 2.15 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 545,724 3,282 2.41 549,378 2,467 1.82 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 21,155 209 3.95 25,381 244 3.85 Total held to maturity securities 21,155 209 3.95 25,381 244 3.85 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,173 199 8.68 8,943 198 8.86 Commercial loans 189,870 2,546 5.36 187,157 2,444 5.22 Residential mortgage loans 3,396,149 35,179 4.14 3,205,035 32,914 4.11 Home equity lines of credit 279,622 3,503 5.01 298,489 3,391 4.61 Installment loans 10,310 204 7.91 8,669 213 9.98 Loans, net of unearned income 3,875,951 41,432 4.28 3,699,350 38,962 4.22 Total interest earning assets 5,043,779 48,665 3.86 4,833,771 44,825 3.72 Allowance for loan losses (44,841 ) (44,551 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 177,019 124,099 Total assets $ 5,175,957 $ 4,913,319 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 879,732 94 0.04 % $ 906,641 112 0.05 % Money market accounts 553,708 1,119 0.81 529,421 452 0.35 Savings 1,138,107 367 0.13 1,260,656 420 0.14 Time deposits 1,437,097 7,512 2.09 1,135,630 3,439 1.23 Total interest bearing deposits 4,008,644 9,092 0.91 3,832,348 4,423 0.47 Short-term borrowings 162,690 381 0.94 189,611 283 0.61 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,171,334 9,473 0.91 4,021,959 4,706 0.47 Demand deposits 418,215 396,783 Other liabilities 79,056 28,653 Shareholders’ equity 507,352 465,924 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,175,957 $ 4,913,319 Net interest income, tax equivalent 39,192 40,119 Net interest spread 2.95 % 3.24 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 3.11 % 3.32 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1 ) (10 ) Net interest income 39,191 40,109 DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY – INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 157,244 1,604 2.04 % $ 155,723 1,537 1.97 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 308,034 3,707 2.41 307,194 3,438 2.24 State and political subdivisions 168 6 7.14 515 20 9.37 Corporate bonds 30,347 480 3.16 30,523 283 1.85 Small Business Administration – guaranteed participation securities 55,648 586 2.11 65,990 685 2.08 Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – commercial – – – 5,507 37 1.34 Other 685 10 2.92 685 9 2.63 Total securities available for sale 552,126 6,393 2.32 566,137 6,009 2.12 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 524,468 6,291 2.40 539,219 4,484 1.68 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 21,594 426 3.95 26,086 504 3.86 Total held to maturity securities 21,594 426 3.95 26,086 504 3.86 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,064 284 6.27 8,861 275 6.21 Commercial loans 191,793 5,129 5.35 186,405 4,858 6.25 Residential mortgage loans 3,385,628 70,043 4.14 3,177,041 65,172 4.11 Home equity lines of credit 282,892 7,040 4.98 302,368 6,601 4.40 Installment loans 11,099 473 8.52 8,518 418 9.88 Loans, net of unearned income 3,871,412 82,685 4.27 3,674,332 77,049 4.20 Total interest earning assets 4,978,664 96,079 3.86 4,814,635 88,321 3.68 Allowance for loan losses (44,894 ) (44,472 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 176,518 124,483 Total assets $ 5,110,288 $ 4,894,646 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 880,101 215 0.05 % $ 892,288 218 0.05 % Money market accounts 535,950 1,945 0.73 538,230 891 0.33 Savings 1,149,064 744 0.13 1,260,509 839 0.13 Time deposits 1,395,361 13,488 1.93 1,108,413 6,299 1.15 Total interest bearing deposits 3,960,476 16,392 0.83 3,799,440 8,247 0.44 Short-term borrowings 160,893 762 0.95 211,874 641 0.61 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,121,369 17,154 0.83 4,011,314 8,888 0.45 Demand deposits 407,926 391,702 Other liabilities 79,814 28,891 Shareholders’ equity 501,179 462,739 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,110,288 $ 4,894,646 Net interest income, tax equivalent 78,925 79,431 Net interest spread 3.03 % 3.23 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 3.17 % 3.30 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2 ) (7 ) Net interest income 78,923 79,424

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of nonperforming loans and securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total Assets $ 5,227,670 5,156,321 4,940,559 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible assets 5,227,117 5,155,768 4,940,006 Equity 515,630 501,718 470,815 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible equity 515,077 501,165 470,262 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets 9.85 % 9.72 % 9.52 % Equity to Assets 9.86 % 9.73 % 9.53 % Three months ended Six months ended Efficiency Ratio 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 39,192 39,733 40,119 $ 78,925 79,431 Non-interest income 4,914 4,637 4,495 9,551 9,174 Revenue used for efficiency ratio 44,106 44,370 44,614 88,476 88,605 Total noninterest expense 24,902 24,867 24,095 49,769 48,250 Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net 210 (24 ) 294 186 666 Expense used for efficiency ratio 24,692 24,891 23,801 49,583 47,584 Efficiency Ratio 55.98 % 56.10 % 53.35 % 56.04 % 53.70 %

