Executive Snapshot:

Continued solid financial results: Key metrics for first quarter 2023: Net income of $17.7 million in the first quarter 2023 up 3.8% compared to $17.1 million in the first quarter 2022 Net interest income of $47.0 up 17.1% compared to $40.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 Return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.20% compared to 1.12% in the first quarter of 2022 Return on average equity (ROAE) of 11.84% compared to 11.60% in the first quarter of 2022 Book value at period end was $32.31, up from $30.85 compared to March 31, 2022

Superior asset quality:

Nonperforming loan (NPLs) fell by $256 thousand compared to March 31, 2022 NPLs to total loans improved to 0.40% compared to 0.43% at March 31, 2022 Quarterly net recoveries were $53 thousand in the first quarter 2023



Loan portfolio reaches all-time high: Average loans were up $312.0 million for the first quarter 2023 compared to first quarter of 2022 At $4.8 billion as of March 31, 2023, loans continue to set new all-time highs

Quarter over quarter deposit growth:

Total deposits as of March 31, 2023 increased $19.6 million to $5.2 billion from December 31, 2022 Time deposits increased $251.5 million or 24.5% up from December 31, 2022

Capital remains strong

Consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.17% at March 31, 2023 from 9.44% at March 31, 2022



GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced first quarter 2023 net income of $17.7 million or $0.93 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $17.1 million or $0.89 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter 2022. Average loan growth increased 7.0% or $312.0 million for the first quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “Our first quarter results, which build upon the Company’s record year in 2022, demonstrate that TrustCo is a pillar of strength and a model of stability. The biggest challenge presented by great performance is maintaining momentum. This quarter, TrustCo did not just equal last year’s results, but improved upon them in the key areas of average loan growth, diluted earnings per share, and net income, among others. That we have been able to improve upon our performance in the present challenging environment is a testament to the skill of our bankers and the soundness of our strategy. Careful expansions of our areas of operation and mortgage product offerings, resting upon a solid foundation devoid of risky gimmicks and dangerous concentrations, position us well for sustained success.”

TrustCo saw deposit balances rebound from the end of the year with net deposit inflows during the first quarter of 2023. Loan growth continued in the first quarter 2023 compared to the prior year first quarter, led by an increase in residential mortgages. Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances and by cash flow from investments and the existing loan portfolio. The Federal Reserve decision to raise the target Federal Funds rate multiple times since March 2022 has contributed to our results in the first quarter 2023, as our cash position and other variable rate products continue to reprice upward, and are likely to continue to do so to the extent there are additional rate increases. We also note that current mortgage rates significantly exceed the yield on our existing portfolio of mortgages, which, if sustained, should be positive to net interest margin going forward. TrustCo’s strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Details

As discussed, average loans were up $312.0 million or 7.0% in the first quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $205.0 million or 5.1%, in the first quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022. Average commercial loans and home equity lines of credit also increased $43.9 million or 22.5% and $58.8 million or 25.3%, respectively, over the same period in 2022.

We are now actively retaining deposits which is evident in the quarter over quarter results. Total deposits as of March 31, 2023 increased $19.6 million to $5.2 billion from December 31, 2022. As we move forward, our objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation. We understood the big inflows of deposits during the pandemic were temporary and that is why we did not invest that liquidity into securities or loans, but retained that liquidity on the balance sheet for when the depositors would start to absorb the funds. This gave us flexibility to strategically price deposits while retaining core customers.

Net interest income was $47.0 million for the first quarter 2023, an increase of $6.9 million or 17.1% compared to the same period in 2022, driven by solid liquidity, loan growth, and the recent increases in the Federal Funds target rate. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2023 was 3.21%, up 55 basis points from 2.66% in the first quarter of 2022. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 3.69%, up 95 basis points from 2.74% in the first quarter of 2022. At the same time the cost of interest bearing liabilities only increased to 0.63% in the first quarter 2023 from 0.10% in the first quarter 2022. The increase in net interest income of $6.9 million is primarily a result of our ability to maintain a $576.9 million average cash balance at the Federal Reserve Bank during the first quarter of 2023 and being able to retain low cost deposit balances at competitive market rates.

Asset quality remains strong and loan loss reserve measures are consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $300 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, which includes a provision for credit losses on loans of $600 thousand and a benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $300 thousand as a result of a corresponding decrease in unfunded loan commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.97% and 1.03% as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $46.7 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $46.2 million at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $19.2 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $19.4 million at March 31, 2022. NPLs were 0.40% and 0.43% of total loans at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 243.6% at March 31, 2023, compared to 237.8% at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $21.0 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $19.7 million at March 31, 2022.

At March 31, 2023 our equity to asset ratio was 10.17%, compared to 9.44% at March 31, 2022. Book value per share at March 31, 2023 was $32.31, up 4.7% compared to $30.85 a year earlier.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.0 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 143 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at March 31, 2023.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY GLENVILLE, NY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Summary of operations Net interest income $ 46,965 $ 49,186 $ 40,096 Provision (Credit) for credit losses 300 50 (200 ) Noninterest income 4,669 4,775 5,183 Noninterest expense 27,679 26,405 22,765 Net income 17,746 20,910 17,089 Per share Net income per share: – Basic $ 0.93 $ 1.10 $ 0.89 – Diluted 0.93 1.10 0.89 Cash dividends 0.360 0.360 0.350 Book value at period end 32.31 31.54 30.85 Market price at period end 31.94 37.59 31.93 At period end Full time equivalent employees 776 750 769 Full service banking offices 143 143 144 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.38 % 1.12 % Return on average equity 11.84 13.91 11.60 Efficiency ratio (1) 53.17 48.75 50.55 Net interest spread 3.06 3.28 2.63 Net interest margin 3.21 3.34 2.66 Dividend payout ratio 38.59 32.81 39.36 Capital ratios at period end Consolidated equity to assets 10.17 % 10.00 % 9.44 % Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 10.16 % 9.99 % 9.43 % Asset quality analysis at period end Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.37 % 0.43 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35 0.33 0.31 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.97 0.97 1.03 Coverage ratio (3) 2.4x 2.6x 2.4x

(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.

(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders’ equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.

(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 44,272 $ 42,711 $ 40,896 $ 39,604 $ 39,003 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 692 693 479 147 86 State and political subdivisions – – 1 – 1 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 1,585 1,606 1,617 1,367 1,087 Corporate bonds 521 523 526 522 233 Small Business Administration – guaranteed participation securities 117 124 133 140 154 Other securities 2 2 3 2 2 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,917 2,948 2,759 2,178 1,563 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 78 81 85 87 90 Total interest on held to maturity securities 78 81 85 87 90 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 110 98 80 65 62 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 6,555 6,246 5,221 2,253 572 Total interest income 53,932 52,084 49,041 44,187 41,290 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 66 61 43 42 44 Savings 530 401 200 163 156 Money market deposit accounts 814 389 237 210 214 Time deposits 5,272 1,839 646 536 546 Interest on short-term borrowings 285 208 122 176 234 Total interest expense 6,967 2,898 1,248 1,127 1,194 Net interest income 46,965 49,186 47,793 43,060 40,096 Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses 300 50 300 (491 ) (200 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 46,665 49,136 47,493 43,551 40,296 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 1,774 1,773 1,435 1,996 1,833 Fees for services to customers 2,648 2,783 2,705 2,658 2,801 Other 247 219 246 262 549 Total noninterest income 4,669 4,775 4,386 4,916 5,183 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 13,283 13,067 12,134 11,464 9,239 Net occupancy expense 4,598 4,261 4,483 4,254 4,529 Equipment expense 1,962 1,700 1,532 1,667 1,588 Professional services 1,607 1,251 1,375 1,484 1,467 Outsourced services 2,296 2,102 2,328 2,500 2,280 Advertising expense 390 532 508 389 617 FDIC and other insurance 1,052 770 773 804 812 Other real estate expense, net 225 101 124 74 11 Other 2,266 2,621 2,887 2,369 2,222 Total noninterest expenses 27,679 26,405 26,144 25,005 22,765 Income before taxes 23,655 27,506 25,735 23,462 22,714 Income taxes 5,909 6,596 6,371 5,591 5,625 Net income $ 17,746 $ 20,910 $ 19,364 $ 17,871 $ 17,089 Net income per common share: – Basic $ 0.93 $ 1.10 $ 1.01 $ 0.93 $ 0.89 – Diluted 0.93 1.10 1.01 0.93 0.89 Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,024 19,045 19,111 19,153 19,209 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,028 19,050 19,112 19,153 19,210

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 47,595 $ 43,429 $ 46,236 $ 46,611 $ 47,526 Federal funds sold and other short term investments 589,389 607,170 795,028 999,573 1,225,022 Total cash and cash equivalents 636,984 650,599 841,264 1,046,184 1,272,548 Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 119,132 118,187 102,779 101,100 62,059 States and political subdivisions 34 34 41 41 41 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 255,556 260,316 261,242 287,450 244,045 Small Business Administration – guaranteed participation securities 19,821 20,977 22,498 25,428 28,086 Corporate bonds 81,464 81,346 81,002 87,740 74,089 Other securities 652 653 657 656 671 Total securities available for sale 476,659 481,513 468,219 502,415 408,991 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential 7,382 7,707 8,091 8,544 9,183 Total held to maturity securities 7,382 7,707 8,091 8,544 9,183 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,797 5,797 5,797 5,797 5,604 Loans: Commercial 246,307 231,011 217,120 199,886 192,408 Residential mortgage loans 4,241,459 4,203,451 4,132,365 4,076,657 4,026,434 Home equity line of credit 296,490 286,432 269,341 253,758 236,117 Installment loans 15,326 12,307 10,665 10,258 9,395 Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,799,582 4,733,201 4,629,491 4,540,559 4,464,354 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 46,685 46,032 45,517 45,285 46,178 Net loans 4,752,897 4,687,169 4,583,974 4,495,274 4,418,176 Bank premises and equipment, net 32,305 32,556 31,931 32,381 32,644 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,478 44,727 45,733 47,343 48,569 Other assets 90,306 89,984 94,485 88,853 86,158 Total assets $ 6,045,808 $ 6,000,052 $ 6,079,494 $ 6,226,791 $ 6,281,873 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand $ 806,075 $ 838,147 $ 859,829 $ 851,573 $ 835,281 Interest-bearing checking 1,124,785 1,183,321 1,188,790 1,208,159 1,225,093 Savings accounts 1,400,887 1,521,473 1,562,564 1,577,034 1,553,152 Money market deposit accounts 600,410 621,106 716,319 760,338 796,275 Time deposits 1,280,301 1,028,763 954,352 999,737 940,215 Total deposits 5,212,458 5,192,810 5,281,854 5,396,841 5,350,016 Short-term borrowings 134,293 122,700 124,932 147,282 248,371 Operating lease liabilities 47,643 48,980 50,077 51,777 53,094 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,711 35,575 33,625 36,259 37,497 Total liabilities 5,431,105 5,400,065 5,490,488 5,632,159 5,688,978 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Capital stock 20,058 20,058 20,046 20,046 20,046 Surplus 257,078 257,078 256,661 256,661 256,661 Undivided profits 404,728 393,831 379,769 367,100 355,948 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (23,375 ) (27,194 ) (25,209 ) (9,422 ) (2,369 ) Treasury stock at cost (43,786 ) (43,786 ) (42,261 ) (39,753 ) (37,391 ) Total shareholders’ equity 614,703 599,987 589,006 594,632 592,895 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,045,808 $ 6,000,052 $ 6,079,494 $ 6,226,791 $ 6,281,873 Outstanding shares (in thousands) 19,024 19,024 19,052 19,127 19,202

NONPERFORMING ASSETS (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Nonperforming Assets New York and other states* Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 560 $ 219 $ 179 $ 203 $ 187 Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family 15,722 14,949 16,295 16,259 17,065 Installment 59 23 29 40 33 Total non-accrual loans 16,341 15,191 16,503 16,502 17,285 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages – 1 to 4 family 8 10 12 14 16 Total nonperforming loans 16,349 15,201 16,515 16,516 17,301 Other real estate owned 1,869 2,061 682 644 269 Total nonperforming assets $ 18,218 $ 17,262 $ 17,197 $ 17,160 $ 17,570 Florida Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 314 $ 314 $ – $ – $ – Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family 2,437 1,895 2,104 2,192 2,109 Installment 62 83 65 5 8 Total non-accrual loans 2,813 2,292 2,169 2,197 2,117 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages – 1 to 4 family – – – – – Total nonperforming loans 2,813 2,292 2,169 2,197 2,117 Other real estate owned – – – – – Total nonperforming assets $ 2,813 $ 2,292 $ 2,169 $ 2,197 $ 2,117 Total Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 874 $ 533 $ 179 $ 203 $ 187 Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family 18,159 16,844 18,399 18,451 19,174 Installment 121 106 94 45 41 Total non-accrual loans 19,154 17,483 18,672 18,699 19,402 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages – 1 to 4 family 8 10 12 14 16 Total nonperforming loans 19,162 17,493 18,684 18,713 19,418 Other real estate owned 1,869 2,061 682 644 269 Total nonperforming assets $ 21,031 $ 19,554 $ 19,366 $ 19,357 $ 19,687 Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs New York and other states* Commercial $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 36 Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family (53 ) (46 ) (164 ) (119 ) (97 ) Installment (6 ) 31 34 12 3 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (59 ) $ (15 ) $ (130 ) $ (107 ) $ (58 ) Florida Commercial $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family (25 ) – – – – Installment 31 – (2 ) – – Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ 6 $ – $ (2 ) $ – $ – Total Commercial $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 36 Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family (78 ) (46 ) (164 ) (119 ) (97 ) Installment 25 31 32 12 3 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (53 ) $ (15 ) $ (132 ) $ (107 ) $ (58 ) Asset Quality Ratios Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 19,162 $ 17,493 $ 18,684 $ 18,713 $ 19,418 Total nonperforming assets (1) 21,031 19,554 19,366 19,357 19,687 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (53 ) (15 ) (132 ) (107 ) (58 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 46,685 46,032 45,517 45,285 46,178 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.43 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35 % 0.33 % 0.32 % 0.31 % 0.31 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.97 % 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.03 % Coverage ratio (1) 243.6 % 263.1 % 243.6 % 242.0 % 237.8 % Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.01 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.

(1) At period-end

(2) For the three-month period ended

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY – INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 120,692 $ 692 2.29 % $ 61,755 $ 86 0.55 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 287,046 1,585 2.20 261,124 1,087 1.67 State and political subdivisions 34 – 6.74 41 1 6.73 Corporate bonds 85,578 521 2.43 52,977 233 1.76 Small Business Administration – guaranteed participation securities 22,129 117 2.12 29,871 154 2.06 Other 686 2 1.17 686 2 1.17 Total securities available for sale 516,165 2,917 2.26 406,454 1,563 1.54 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 576,931 6,555 4.61 1,187,201 572 0.20 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 7,542 78 4.14 9,541 90 3.79 Total held to maturity securities 7,542 78 4.14 9,541 90 3.79 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,797 110 7.59 5,604 62 4.43 Commercial loans 238,870 3,024 5.06 194,989 2,525 5.18 Residential mortgage loans 4,212,878 36,913 3.50 4,007,886 34,197 3.42 Home equity lines of credit 291,326 4,119 5.73 232,535 2,125 3.71 Installment loans 13,323 216 6.56 8,974 156 7.03 Loans, net of unearned income 4,756,397 44,272 3.73 4,444,384 39,003 3.52 Total interest earning assets 5,862,832 $ 53,932 3.69 6,053,184 $ 41,290 2.74 Allowance for credit losses on loans (46,290 ) (46,759 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 175,097 207,308 Total assets $ 5,991,639 $ 6,213,733 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,133,383 $ 66 0.02 % $ 1,191,496 $ 44 0.01 % Money market accounts 600,855 814 0.55 791,689 214 0.11 Savings 1,456,242 530 0.15 1,527,975 156 0.04 Time deposits 1,160,969 5,272 1.84 964,158 546 0.23 Total interest bearing deposits 4,351,449 6,682 0.62 4,475,318 960 0.09 Short-term borrowings 131,867 285 0.88 248,535 234 0.38 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,483,316 $ 6,967 0.63 4,723,853 $ 1,194 0.10 Demand deposits 816,565 808,695 Other liabilities 84,092 83,633 Shareholders’ equity 607,666 597,552 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,991,639 $ 6,213,733 Net interest income, GAAP and tax equivalent $ 46,965 $ 40,096 Net interest spread, GAAP and tax equivalent 3.06 % 2.63 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) GAAP and tax equivalent 3.21 % 2.66 % Tax equivalent adjustment – – Net interest income $ 46,965 $ 40,096

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total Assets (GAAP) $ 6,045,808 $ 6,000,052 $ 6,281,873 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 6,045,255 $ 5,999,499 $ 6,281,320 Equity (GAAP) $ 614,703 $ 599,987 $ 592,895 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 614,150 $ 599,434 $ 592,342 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 10.16 % 9.99 % 9.43 % Equity to Assets (GAAP) 10.17 % 10.00 % 9.44 % Three months ended Efficiency Ratio 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) $ 46,965 $ 49,187 $ 40,096 Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,669 4,775 5,183 Less: Net gain on sale of building – – 268 Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) $ 51,634 $ 53,962 $ 45,011 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 27,679 $ 26,405 $ 22,765 Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net 225 101 11 Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) $ 27,454 $ 26,304 $ 22,754 Efficiency Ratio 53.17 % 48.75 % 50.55 %