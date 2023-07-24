Executive Snapshot:
- Continued solid financial results:
- Key metrics for second quarter 2023:
- Net income of $16.4 million in the second quarter 2023
- Net interest income of $44.1 million up 2.3% compared to $43.1 million in the second quarter of 2022
- Return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.09% in the second quarter 2023
- Return on average equity (ROAE) of 10.61% in the second quarter 2023
- Book value at period end was $32.66, up from $31.06 compared to June 30, 2022
- Loan portfolio reaches all-time high:
- Total loans were up $346.3 million or 7.6% for the second quarter 2023 compared to second quarter of 2022
- At $4.9 billion as of June 30, 2023, loans continue to set new all-time highs
- Quarter over quarter deposit growth:
- Total deposits as of June 30, 2023 increased $46.0 million to $5.3 billion from March 31, 2023
- Time deposits increased $162.7 million or 12.7% up from March 31, 2023
- Superior asset quality:
- Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $19.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 and continue to remain at low levels
- NPLs to total loans improved to 0.40% compared to 0.41% at June 30, 2022
- Quarterly net recoveries were $229 thousand in the second quarter 2023, resulting in six consecutive quarters of net recoveries
- Capital continues to grow:
- Consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.23% at June 30, 2023 from 9.55% at June 30, 2022
GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced second quarter 2023 net income of $16.4 million or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $17.9 million or $0.93 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2022; and net income of $34.1 million or $1.79 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $35.0 million or $1.82 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Total loan growth increased $346.3 million or 7.6% for the second quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022.
Overview
Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said, “The value of business fundamentals in corporate success cannot be overstated. At Trustco Bank, our fundamental goals are to achieve strength and stability. At the management level, we accomplish this by taking a long view on balance sheet management, avoiding trends and costly quick fixes. Our team then applies the fruit of that effort to deliver industry-leading deposit products that allow us to build customer relationships that endure over time and survive economic ups and downs. The results announced today offer proof of the success of that work. In a time when other banks are experiencing loss of deposits to non-bank investment products, through strong customer relationships we have seen deposit growth since year end. We have taken a careful approach to pricing and moderated downward pressure on net interest margin. Additionally, our industry best loan products continue to retain existing customers and attract new ones. All loan categories have grown each successive quarter since the same period in the prior year and have grown by $346 million year over year. Once again, where others have faltered, Trustco Bank has excelled. This success allows us to satisfy our driving goal – to provide our owners with a long-term, top-tier return on their investment.”
TrustCo continued to see deposit balances rebound from the end of the year with net deposit inflows during both the first and second quarters of 2023. Loan growth continued in the second quarter 2023 compared to the prior year’s second quarter, led by an increase in residential mortgages. Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances and by cash flow from investments, deposit inflows, and the existing loan portfolio. The Federal Reserve’s decision to raise the target Federal Funds rate multiple times since March 2022 has contributed to our results in the second quarter 2023, as our cash position and other variable rate products continue to reprice upward, and are likely to continue to do so to the extent there are additional rate increases. We also note that current mortgage rates significantly exceed the yield on our existing portfolio of mortgages, which, if sustained, should be positive to net interest margin going forward. TrustCo’s strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.
Details
Average loans were up $336.0 million or 7.5% in the second quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $220.0 million, or 5.4%, in the second quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022. Average commercial loans and home equity lines of credit also increased $50.1 million or 25.2% and $59.5 million or 24.4%, respectively, in the second quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022.
We are actively retaining deposits, which is evident in the quarter over quarter results. Total deposits as of June 30, 2023 increased $46.0 million to $5.3 billion from March 31, 2023. As we move forward, our objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation. We understood the big inflows of deposits during the pandemic were temporary and that is why we did not invest that liquidity into securities or loans, but we instead retained that liquidity on the balance sheet for when the depositors would start to absorb the funds. This gave us flexibility to strategically price deposits while retaining core customers.
Net interest income was $44.1 million for the second quarter 2023, an increase of $991 thousand or 2.3% compared to the same period in 2022, driven by a strong cash balance at the Federal Reserve Bank, loan growth, investment income, and the increases in the Federal Funds target rate over the past year. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2023 was 2.98%, up 15 basis points from 2.83% in the second quarter of 2022. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 3.80%, up 90 basis points from 2.90% in the second quarter of 2022. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.06% in the second quarter 2023 from 0.10% in the second quarter 2022. The increase in net interest income is primarily a result of our ability to maintain a $551.1 million average cash balance at the Federal Reserve Bank during the second quarter of 2023, continued strong loan volume, and being able to retain deposit balances at competitive market rates.
Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a benefit for credit losses of $500 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, which is the result of a benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $500 thousand as a result of a corresponding decrease in unfunded loan commitments. There was no provision for credit losses on loans during the second quarter of 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.96% and 1.00% as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $46.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $45.3 million at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $19.4 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $18.7 million at June 30, 2022. NPLs were 0.40% and 0.41% of total loans at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 241.6% at June 30, 2023, compared to 242.0% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $20.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $19.4 million at June 30, 2022. Additionally, we have also had minimal charge-offs, and have been in a net recovery position for the past six quarters.
At June 30, 2023 our equity to asset ratio was 10.23%, compared to 9.55% at June 30, 2022. Book value per share at June 30, 2023 was $32.66, up 5.2% compared to $31.06 a year earlier.
A conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 25, 2023. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 775800. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States and Canada at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 419365. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/812116418, and will be available for one year.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.1 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 143 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at June 30, 2023.
In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2023, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, the increase in residential mortgage rates, and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: changes in interest rates, including recent and possible future increases fueled by inflation; inflationary pressures and rising prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the COVID-19 pandemic; the soundness of other financial institutions; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the risk of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the risk of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
|TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
|GLENVILLE, NY
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|6/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|6/30/2022
|Summary of operations
|Net interest income
|$
|44,052
|$
|46,965
|$
|43,060
|(Credit) Provision for credit losses
|(500
|)
|300
|(491
|)
|Noninterest income
|4,598
|4,669
|4,916
|Noninterest expense
|27,327
|27,679
|25,005
|Net income
|16,372
|17,746
|17,871
|Per share
|Net income per share:
|– Basic
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.93
|– Diluted
|0.86
|0.93
|0.93
|Cash dividends
|0.36
|0.36
|0.35
|Book value at period end
|32.66
|32.31
|31.06
|Market price at period end
|28.61
|31.94
|30.84
|At period end
|Full time equivalent employees
|791
|776
|793
|Full service banking offices
|143
|143
|144
|Performance ratios
|Return on average assets
|1.09
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.15
|%
|Return on average equity
|10.61
|11.84
|12.08
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|55.87
|53.17
|51.97
|Net interest spread
|2.74
|3.06
|2.80
|Net interest margin
|2.98
|3.21
|2.83
|Dividend payout ratio
|41.83
|38.59
|37.46
|Capital ratios at period end
|Consolidated equity to assets
|10.23
|%
|10.17
|%
|9.55
|%
|Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)
|10.22
|%
|10.16
|%
|9.54
|%
|Asset quality analysis at period end
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.40
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.41
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.34
|0.35
|0.31
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|0.96
|0.97
|1.00
|Coverage ratio (3)
|2.4x
|2.4x
|2.4x
|(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
|(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders’ equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
|(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Six months ended
|06/30/23
|06/30/22
|Summary of operations
|Net interest income
|$
|91,017
|83,156
|(Credit) Provision for credit losses
|(200
|)
|(691
|)
|Noninterest income
|9,267
|10,099
|Noninterest expense
|55,006
|47,770
|Net income
|34,118
|34,960
|Per share
|Net income per share:
|– Basic
|$
|1.79
|1.82
|– Diluted
|1.79
|1.82
|Cash dividends
|0.72
|0.70
|Book value at period end
|32.66
|31.06
|Market price at period end
|28.61
|30.84
|Performance ratios
|Return on average assets
|1.14
|%
|1.13
|Return on average equity
|11.22
|11.84
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|54.48
|51.28
|Net interest spread
|2.90
|2.72
|Net interest margin
|3.10
|2.74
|Dividend payout ratio
|40.15
|38.39
|(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|6/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|46,062
|$
|44,272
|$
|42,711
|$
|40,896
|$
|39,604
|Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
|U. S. government sponsored enterprises
|691
|692
|693
|479
|147
|State and political subdivisions
|1
|–
|–
|1
|–
|Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|obligations – residential
|1,543
|1,585
|1,606
|1,617
|1,367
|Corporate bonds
|516
|521
|523
|526
|522
|Small Business Administration – guaranteed participation securities
|111
|117
|124
|133
|140
|Other securities
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale
|2,865
|2,917
|2,948
|2,759
|2,178
|Interest on held to maturity securities:
|Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential
|75
|78
|81
|85
|87
|Total interest on held to maturity securities
|75
|78
|81
|85
|87
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|110
|110
|98
|80
|65
|Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|6,970
|6,555
|6,246
|5,221
|2,253
|Total interest income
|56,082
|53,932
|52,084
|49,041
|44,187
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits:
|Interest-bearing checking
|49
|66
|61
|43
|42
|Savings
|655
|530
|401
|200
|163
|Money market deposit accounts
|1,756
|814
|389
|237
|210
|Time deposits
|9,291
|5,272
|1,839
|646
|536
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|279
|285
|208
|122
|176
|Total interest expense
|12,030
|6,967
|2,898
|1,248
|1,127
|Net interest income
|44,052
|46,965
|49,186
|47,793
|43,060
|Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses
|(500
|)
|300
|50
|300
|(491
|)
|Net interest income after (credit) provision for loan losses
|44,552
|46,665
|49,136
|47,493
|43,551
|Noninterest income:
|Trustco Financial Services income
|1,412
|1,774
|1,773
|1,435
|1,996
|Fees for services to customers
|2,847
|2,648
|2,783
|2,705
|2,658
|Other
|339
|247
|219
|246
|262
|Total noninterest income
|4,598
|4,669
|4,775
|4,386
|4,916
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|13,122
|13,283
|13,067
|12,134
|11,464
|Net occupancy expense
|4,262
|4,598
|4,261
|4,483
|4,254
|Equipment expense
|1,873
|1,962
|1,700
|1,532
|1,667
|Professional services
|1,360
|1,607
|1,251
|1,375
|1,484
|Outsourced services
|2,491
|2,296
|2,102
|2,328
|2,500
|Advertising expense
|518
|390
|532
|508
|389
|FDIC and other insurance
|1,085
|1,052
|770
|773
|804
|Other real estate expense, net
|148
|225
|101
|124
|74
|Other
|2,468
|2,266
|2,621
|2,887
|2,369
|Total noninterest expenses
|27,327
|27,679
|26,405
|26,144
|25,005
|Income before taxes
|21,823
|23,655
|27,506
|25,735
|23,462
|Income taxes
|5,451
|5,909
|6,596
|6,371
|5,591
|Net income
|$
|16,372
|$
|17,746
|$
|20,910
|$
|19,364
|$
|17,871
|Net income per common share:
|– Basic
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.93
|$
|1.10
|$
|1.01
|$
|0.93
|– Diluted
|0.86
|0.93
|1.10
|1.01
|0.93
|Average basic shares (in thousands)
|19,024
|19,024
|19,045
|19,111
|19,153
|Average diluted shares (in thousands)
|19,024
|19,028
|19,050
|19,112
|19,153
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Six months ended
|06/30/23
|06/30/22
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|90,334
|78,607
|Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
|U. S. government sponsored enterprises
|1,383
|233
|State and political subdivisions
|1
|1
|Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential
|3,128
|2,454
|Corporate bonds
|1,037
|755
|Small Business Administration – guaranteed
|participation securities
|228
|294
|Other securities
|5
|4
|Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale
|5,782
|3,741
|Interest on held to maturity securities:
|Mortgage-backed securities-residential
|153
|177
|Total interest on held to maturity securities
|153
|177
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|220
|127
|Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|13,525
|2,825
|Total interest income
|110,014
|85,477
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits:
|Interest-bearing checking
|115
|86
|Savings
|1,185
|319
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,570
|424
|Time deposits
|14,563
|1,082
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|564
|410
|Total interest expense
|18,997
|2,321
|Net interest income
|91,017
|83,156
|Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses
|(200
|)
|(691
|)
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|91,217
|83,847
|Noninterest income:
|Trustco Financial Services income
|3,186
|3,829
|Fees for services to customers
|5,495
|5,459
|Other
|586
|811
|Total noninterest income
|9,267
|10,099
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|26,405
|20,703
|Net occupancy expense
|8,860
|8,783
|Equipment expense
|3,835
|3,255
|Professional services
|2,967
|2,951
|Outsourced services
|4,787
|4,780
|Advertising expense
|908
|1,006
|FDIC and other insurance
|2,137
|1,616
|Other real estate expense, net
|373
|85
|Other
|4,734
|4,591
|Total noninterest expenses
|55,006
|47,770
|Income before taxes
|45,478
|46,176
|Income taxes
|11,360
|11,216
|Net income
|$
|34,118
|34,960
|Net income per common share:
|– Basic
|$
|1.79
|1.82
|– Diluted
|1.79
|1.82
|Average basic shares (in thousands)
|19,024
|19,184
|Average diluted shares (in thousands)
|19,025
|19,185
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|(dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|6/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|ASSETS:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|55,662
|$
|47,595
|$
|43,429
|$
|46,236
|$
|46,611
|Federal funds sold and other short term investments
|547,695
|589,389
|607,170
|795,028
|999,573
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|603,357
|636,984
|650,599
|841,264
|1,046,184
|Securities available for sale:
|U. S. government sponsored enterprises
|113,570
|119,132
|118,187
|102,779
|101,100
|States and political subdivisions
|34
|34
|34
|41
|41
|Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential
|243,444
|255,556
|260,316
|261,242
|287,450
|Small Business Administration – guaranteed
|participation securities
|18,382
|19,821
|20,977
|22,498
|25,428
|Corporate bonds
|76,618
|81,464
|81,346
|81,002
|87,740
|Other securities
|656
|652
|653
|657
|656
|Total securities available for sale
|452,704
|476,659
|481,513
|468,219
|502,415
|Held to maturity securities:
|Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential
|7,043
|7,382
|7,707
|8,091
|8,544
|Total held to maturity securities
|7,043
|7,382
|7,707
|8,091
|8,544
|Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|6,203
|5,797
|5,797
|5,797
|5,797
|Loans:
|Commercial
|251,434
|246,307
|231,011
|217,120
|199,886
|Residential mortgage loans
|4,310,005
|4,241,459
|4,203,451
|4,132,365
|4,076,657
|Home equity line of credit
|308,976
|296,490
|286,432
|269,341
|253,758
|Installment loans
|16,396
|15,326
|12,307
|10,665
|10,258
|Loans, net of deferred net costs
|4,886,811
|4,799,582
|4,733,201
|4,629,491
|4,540,559
|Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
|46,914
|46,685
|46,032
|45,517
|45,285
|Net loans
|4,839,897
|4,752,897
|4,687,169
|4,583,974
|4,495,274
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|32,351
|32,305
|32,556
|31,931
|32,381
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|43,113
|43,478
|44,727
|45,733
|47,343
|Other assets
|90,957
|90,306
|89,984
|94,485
|88,853
|Total assets
|$
|6,075,625
|$
|6,045,808
|$
|6,000,052
|$
|6,079,494
|$
|6,226,791
|LIABILITIES:
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|791,353
|$
|806,075
|$
|838,147
|$
|859,829
|$
|851,573
|Interest-bearing checking
|1,082,989
|1,124,785
|1,183,321
|1,188,790
|1,208,159
|Savings accounts
|1,315,893
|1,400,887
|1,521,473
|1,562,564
|1,577,034
|Money market deposit accounts
|625,253
|600,410
|621,106
|716,319
|760,338
|Time deposits
|1,442,959
|1,280,301
|1,028,763
|954,352
|999,737
|Total deposits
|5,258,447
|5,212,458
|5,192,810
|5,281,854
|5,396,841
|Short-term borrowings
|113,765
|134,293
|122,700
|124,932
|147,282
|Operating lease liabilities
|47,172
|47,643
|48,980
|50,077
|51,777
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|34,852
|36,711
|35,575
|33,625
|36,259
|Total liabilities
|5,454,236
|5,431,105
|5,400,065
|5,490,488
|5,632,159
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Capital stock
|20,058
|20,058
|20,058
|20,046
|20,046
|Surplus
|257,078
|257,078
|257,078
|256,661
|256,661
|Undivided profits
|414,251
|404,728
|393,831
|379,769
|367,100
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(26,212
|)
|(23,375
|)
|(27,194
|)
|(25,209
|)
|(9,422
|)
|Treasury stock at cost
|(43,786
|)
|(43,786
|)
|(43,786
|)
|(42,261
|)
|(39,753
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|621,389
|614,703
|599,987
|589,006
|594,632
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|6,075,625
|$
|6,045,808
|$
|6,000,052
|$
|6,079,494
|$
|6,226,791
|Outstanding shares (in thousands)
|19,024
|19,024
|19,024
|19,052
|19,127
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|(dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|6/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|Nonperforming Assets
|New York and other states*
|Loans in nonaccrual status:
|Commercial
|$
|545
|$
|560
|$
|219
|$
|179
|$
|203
|Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family
|16,260
|15,722
|14,949
|16,295
|16,259
|Installment
|124
|59
|23
|29
|40
|Total non-accrual loans
|16,929
|16,341
|15,191
|16,503
|16,502
|Other nonperforming real estate mortgages – 1 to 4 family
|7
|8
|10
|12
|14
|Total nonperforming loans
|16,936
|16,349
|15,201
|16,515
|16,516
|Other real estate owned
|1,412
|1,869
|2,061
|682
|644
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|18,348
|$
|18,218
|$
|17,262
|$
|17,197
|$
|17,160
|Florida
|Loans in nonaccrual status:
|Commercial
|$
|314
|$
|314
|$
|314
|$
|–
|$
|–
|Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family
|2,170
|2,437
|1,895
|2,104
|2,192
|Installment
|–
|62
|83
|65
|5
|Total non-accrual loans
|2,484
|2,813
|2,292
|2,169
|2,197
|Other nonperforming real estate mortgages – 1 to 4 family
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Total nonperforming loans
|2,484
|2,813
|2,292
|2,169
|2,197
|Other real estate owned
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|2,484
|$
|2,813
|$
|2,292
|$
|2,169
|$
|2,197
|Total
|Loans in nonaccrual status:
|Commercial
|$
|859
|$
|874
|$
|533
|$
|179
|$
|203
|Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family
|18,430
|18,159
|16,844
|18,399
|18,451
|Installment
|124
|121
|106
|94
|45
|Total non-accrual loans
|19,413
|19,154
|17,483
|18,672
|18,699
|Other nonperforming real estate mortgages – 1 to 4 family
|7
|8
|10
|12
|14
|Total nonperforming loans
|19,420
|19,162
|17,493
|18,684
|18,713
|Other real estate owned
|1,412
|1,869
|2,061
|682
|644
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|20,832
|$
|21,031
|$
|19,554
|$
|19,366
|$
|19,357
|Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs
|New York and other states*
|Commercial
|$
|(129
|)
|$
|–
|$
|–
|$
|–
|$
|–
|Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family
|(161
|)
|(53
|)
|(46
|)
|(164
|)
|(119
|)
|Installment
|21
|(6
|)
|31
|34
|12
|Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs
|$
|(269
|)
|$
|(59
|)
|$
|(15
|)
|$
|(130
|)
|$
|(107
|)
|Florida
|Commercial
|$
|–
|$
|–
|$
|–
|$
|–
|$
|–
|Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family
|–
|(25
|)
|–
|–
|–
|Installment
|40
|31
|–
|(2
|)
|–
|Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs
|$
|40
|$
|6
|$
|–
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|–
|Total
|Commercial
|$
|(129
|)
|$
|–
|$
|–
|$
|–
|$
|–
|Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family
|(161
|)
|(78
|)
|(46
|)
|(164
|)
|(119
|)
|Installment
|61
|25
|31
|32
|12
|Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs
|$
|(229
|)
|$
|(53
|)
|$
|(15
|)
|$
|(132
|)
|$
|(107
|)
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Total nonperforming loans (1)
|$
|19,420
|$
|19,162
|$
|17,493
|$
|18,684
|$
|18,713
|Total nonperforming assets (1)
|20,832
|21,031
|19,554
|19,366
|19,357
|Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)
|(229
|)
|(53
|)
|(15
|)
|(132
|)
|(107
|)
|Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)
|46,914
|46,685
|46,032
|45,517
|45,285
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.40%
|0.40%
|0.37%
|0.40%
|0.41%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.34%
|0.35%
|0.33%
|0.32%
|0.31%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|0.96%
|0.97%
|0.97%
|0.98%
|1.00%
|Coverage ratio (1)
|241.6%
|243.6%
|263.1%
|243.6%
|242.0%
|Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
|(1) At period-end
|(2) For the three-month period ended
|DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY –
|INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
|(dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Three months ended
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Rate
|Balance
|Rate
|Assets
|Securities available for sale:
|U. S. government sponsored enterprises
|$
|120,646
|$
|691
|2.29
|%
|$
|71,409
|$
|147
|0.83
|%
|Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential
|278,367
|1,543
|2.20
|282,800
|1,367
|1.92
|State and political subdivisions
|34
|1
|6.74
|41
|0
|–
|Corporate bonds
|85,344
|516
|2.42
|87,556
|522
|2.38
|Small Business Administration – guaranteed
|participation securities
|20,724
|111
|2.15
|27,512
|140
|2.04
|Other
|686
|3
|1.75
|686
|2
|1.17
|Total securities available for sale
|505,801
|2,865
|2.27
|470,004
|2,178
|1.85
|Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments
|551,087
|6,970
|5.07
|1,101,489
|2,253
|0.82
|Held to maturity securities:
|Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential
|7,204
|75
|4.17
|8,859
|87
|3.93
|Total held to maturity securities
|7,204
|75
|4.17
|8,859
|87
|3.93
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|5,868
|110
|7.50
|5,797
|65
|4.49
|Commercial loans
|249,040
|3,295
|5.29
|198,972
|2,402
|4.83
|Residential mortgage loans
|4,269,295
|37,992
|3.56
|4,049,271
|34,771
|3.43
|Home equity lines of credit
|303,134
|4,533
|6.00
|243,648
|2,269
|3.74
|Installment loans
|15,734
|242
|6.16
|9,321
|162
|6.98
|Loans, net of unearned income
|4,837,203
|46,062
|3.81
|4,501,212
|39,604
|3.52
|Total interest earning assets
|5,907,163
|$
|56,082
|3.80
|6,087,361
|$
|44,187
|2.90
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(47,060
|)
|(46,411
|)
|Cash & non-interest earning assets
|172,821
|193,099
|Total assets
|$
|6,032,924
|$
|6,234,049
|Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|Deposits:
|Interest bearing checking accounts
|$
|1,083,795
|$
|49
|0.02
|%
|$
|1,210,554
|$
|42
|0.01
|%
|Money market accounts
|613,204
|1,756
|1.15
|777,860
|210
|0.11
|Savings
|1,352,181
|655
|0.19
|1,564,454
|163
|0.04
|Time deposits
|1,372,248
|9,291
|2.72
|968,560
|536
|0.22
|Total interest bearing deposits
|4,421,428
|11,751
|1.07
|4,521,428
|951
|0.08
|Short-term borrowings
|124,089
|279
|0.90
|197,259
|176
|0.36
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|4,545,517
|$
|12,030
|1.06
|4,718,687
|$
|1,127
|0.10
|Demand deposits
|788,654
|842,487
|Other liabilities
|79,839
|79,431
|Shareholders’ equity
|618,914
|593,444
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|6,032,924
|$
|6,234,049
|Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)
|$
|44,052
|$
|43,060
|Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)
|2.74
|%
|2.80
|%
|Net interest margin (net interest income to
|total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)
|2.98
|%
|2.83
|%
|Tax equivalent adjustment (1)
|–
|–
|Net interest income
|$
|44,052
|$
|43,060
|(1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
|DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY –
|INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
|(dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Six months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Rate
|Balance
|Rate
|Assets
|Securities available for sale:
|U. S. government sponsored enterprises
|$
|120,669
|1,383
|2.29
|%
|$
|66,609
|233
|0.70
|%
|Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential
|282,683
|3,128
|2.21
|272,022
|2,454
|1.80
|State and political subdivisions
|34
|1
|6.74
|41
|1
|6.73
|Corporate bonds
|85,460
|1,037
|2.43
|70,362
|755
|2.15
|Small Business Administration – guaranteed
|participation securities
|21,423
|228
|2.13
|28,685
|294
|2.05
|Other
|686
|5
|0.73
|686
|4
|1.17
|Total securities available for sale
|510,955
|5,782
|1.13
|438,405
|3,741
|1.71
|Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments
|563,938
|13,525
|4.84
|1,144,108
|2,825
|0.50
|Held to maturity securities:
|Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential
|7,372
|153
|4.16
|9,198
|177
|3.86
|Total held to maturity securities
|7,372
|153
|4.16
|9,198
|177
|3.86
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|5,833
|220
|3.77
|5,701
|127
|4.46
|Commercial loans
|243,983
|6,319
|5.18
|196,991
|4,928
|5.00
|Residential mortgage loans
|4,241,207
|74,906
|3.54
|4,028,667
|68,968
|3.43
|Home equity lines of credit
|297,262
|8,652
|5.87
|238,122
|4,393
|3.72
|Installment loans
|14,535
|457
|6.35
|9,148
|318
|7.00
|Loans, net of unearned income
|4,796,987
|90,334
|3.77
|4,472,928
|78,607
|3.52
|Total interest earning assets
|5,885,085
|110,014
|3.75
|6,070,340
|85,477
|2.82
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(46,677
|)
|(46,584
|)
|Cash & non-interest earning assets
|173,990
|200,193
|Total assets
|$
|6,012,398
|$
|6,223,949
|Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|Deposits:
|Interest bearing checking accounts
|$
|1,108,452
|115
|0.02
|%
|$
|1,201,078
|86
|0.01
|%
|Money market accounts
|607,064
|2,570
|0.85
|784,737
|424
|0.11
|Savings
|1,403,924
|1,185
|0.17
|1,546,316
|319
|0.04
|Time deposits
|1,267,193
|14,563
|2.32
|966,372
|1,082
|0.23
|Total interest bearing deposits
|4,386,633
|18,433
|0.85
|4,498,503
|1,911
|0.09
|Short-term borrowings
|127,957
|564
|0.89
|222,755
|410
|0.37
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|4,514,590
|18,997
|0.85
|4,721,258
|2,321
|0.10
|Demand deposits
|802,533
|825,685
|Other liabilities
|81,954
|81,520
|Shareholders’ equity
|613,321
|595,486
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|6,012,398
|$
|6,223,949
|Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)
|91,017
|83,156
|Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)
|2.90
|%
|2.72
|%
|Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)
|3.10
|%
|2.74
|%
|Tax equivalent adjustment (1)
|–
|–
|Net interest income
|91,017
|83,156
|(1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
Net interest income is commonly presented on a taxable equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution’s net interest income will be exempt from taxation (e.g., was received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added back to the net interest income total. Management considers this adjustment helpful to investors in comparing one financial institution’s net interest income (pre- tax) to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt items in their portfolios. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of another financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets. Additionally, management and many financial institutions also present net interest spread, which is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. For purposes of these measures as well, taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, again to provide investors with a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest margin by dividing net interest income, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, by average interest earning assets. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest spread as the difference between average yield on interest earning assets, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, and the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.
The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below. We have not presented a reconciliation of taxable equivalent net interest income, taxable equivalent net interest margin or taxable equivalent net interest spread to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as there was no difference between the taxable equivalent measure and comparable GAAP measure for any period presented in this release.
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
|(dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|6/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|6/30/2022
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|Equity (GAAP)
|$
|621,389
|$
|614,703
|$
|594,632
|Less: Intangible assets
|553
|553
|553
|Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
|$
|620,836
|$
|614,150
|$
|594,079
|Shares outstanding
|19,024
|19,024
|19,127
|Tangible book value per share
|32.63
|32.28
|31.06
|Book value per share
|32.66
|32.31
|31.06
|Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
|Total Assets (GAAP)
|$
|6,075,625
|$
|6,045,808
|$
|6,226,791
|Less: Intangible assets
|553
|553
|553
|Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
|$
|6,075,072
|$
|6,045,255
|$
|6,226,238
|Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
|10.22%
|10.16%
|9.54%
|Equity to Assets (GAAP)
|10.23%
|10.17%
|9.55%
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|Efficiency Ratio
|6/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|6/30/2022
|6/30/2023
|6/30/2022
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|44,052
|$
|46,965
|$
|43,060
|$
|91,017
|$
|83,156
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
|44,052
|46,965
|43,060
|91,017
|83,156
|Non-interest income (GAAP)
|4,598
|4,669
|4,916
|9,267
|10,099
|Less: Net gain on sale of building
|–
|–
|–
|–
|268
|Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
|$
|48,650
|$
|51,634
|$
|47,976
|$
|100,284
|$
|92,987
|Total noninterest expense (GAAP)
|$
|27,327
|$
|27,679
|$
|25,005
|$
|55,006
|$
|47,770
|Less: Other real estate expense, net
|148
|225
|74
|373
|85
|Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
|$
|27,179
|$
|27,454
|$
|24,931
|$
|54,633
|$
|47,685
|Efficiency Ratio
|55.87%
|53.17%
|51.97%
|54.48%
|51.28%
|Subsidiary:
|Trustco Bank
|Contact:
|Robert Leonard
|Executive Vice President
|(518) 381-3693
