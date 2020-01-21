TrustCo’s Fourth Quarter Caps Off A Solid 2019

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, Nasdaq: TRST) today announced full year 2019 net income of $57.8 million or $0.597 diluted earnings per share, and income of $13.9 million or $0.143 diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2019. Average residential loan growth increased 5.6% or $187.7 million to a record $3.5 billion for the fourth quarter 2019.

Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “We are pleased to report an increase in average residential loans of 5.6% or $187.7 million in the fourth quarter 2019 compared to the fourth quarter 2018. Our focus on foundational principles of strong increasing book value, capital and asset growth, and operational efficiencies has allowed us to continue to grow our business and take advantage of changes in market and competitive conditions. Our strong financial condition is evidenced by our continued recognition as a BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank Rating. We continue to add core customer relationships, which ultimately drive future growth. Loan growth and stabilizing cost of funds as a result of federal interest rate cuts have put us in a good position as we move forward.”

“TrustCo continued to invest in the community and our business and consumers throughout 2019. Evidenced by the record levels of residential loan balances achieved in 2019, the more than 10,000 hours of community service by our employees, and thousands of dollars of direct contributions to charitable organizations throughout the regions we serve. We are particularly pleased that we have continued our over 100 year tradition of direct capital distributions to our shareholders in the form of cash dividends which in 2019 amounted to $26.2 million.” Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing our strong cash balances and growth in our deposit base. TrustCo’s strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities when interest rate conditions change.

Average loans were up $167.8 million or 4.4% in the fourth quarter 2019 over the same period in 2018. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $187.7 million or 5.6% in the fourth quarter 2019, over the same period in 2018. Average deposits were up $218.8 million or 5.2% for the fourth quarter 2019 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $195.0 million or 15.9% increase in average time deposits in the fourth quarter 2019 over the same period last year. Excluding time deposits, total average core deposit accounts, which consist of checking, savings and money market deposit accounts, were up $23.8 million or 0.8% for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to the fourth quarter 2018.

The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 0.90% in the fourth quarter 2019 from 0.61% in the fourth quarter 2018. The cost of savings and interest bearing checking decreased slightly by 3 basis points and by 4 basis points, respectively, in the fourth quarter 2019 over the same period in 2018. Money market deposits increased by 32 basis points to 0.81% versus 0.49% from the fourth quarter 2018. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2019 was 3.02%. A strategy executed during 2019 included offering competitive shorter term time deposit rates, which we expect will help stabilize net interest margin in the first and second quarter of 2020 as our shorter term time deposits would be expected to reprice lower and provide opportunity for increased margin expansion.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $47.3 million or 9.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. On this expanded equity, return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.06% and 10.41%, respectively, compared to 1.30% and 13.18% for the fourth quarter 2018. Diluted earnings per share were $0.143 for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $0.166 for the fourth quarter 2018. Total operating expenses decreased by $1.0 million in the fourth quarter 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter 2018, driven by decreases in net occupancy expense, professional services, advertising expense, FDIC and other insurance expense, other real estate expense, and other expense, partially offset by an increase primarily in salaries and employee benefits.

Asset quality and the resulting loan loss reserve measures continued to improve. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $20.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $25.0 million at December 31, 2018. NPLs were equal to 0.51% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.64% at December 31, 2018. The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 212.4% at December 31, 2019, compared to 179.2% at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $22.4 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $26.7 million at December 31, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.09% as of December 31, 2019, compared to 1.16% at December 31, 2018 and reflects both the continued improvement in asset quality and the economic conditions in our primary markets. The allowance for loan losses was $44.3 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $44.8 million at December 31, 2018. The provision for loan losses for the year was $159 thousand for 2019, compared to $1.4 million in 2018. Net chargeoffs decreased to $608 thousand for 2019 from $804 thousand for 2018. The quarterly annualized net chargeoff ratio was 0.02% for 2019, compared to 0.05% in 2018.

At December 31, 2019 the equity to asset ratio was 10.31%, compared to 9.88% at December 31, 2018. Book value per share at December 31, 2019 was $5.55 compared to $5.07 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $5.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, TrustCo Bank, operated 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at December 31, 2019.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2019 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 22, 2020. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll‑free 1‑888‑339‑0764. International callers must dial 1‑412‑902‑4195. Please ask to be joined into the TrustCo Bank Corp NY / TRST call. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing 1‑877‑344‑7529 (1‑412‑317‑0088 for international callers), Conference Number 10138363. The call will also be audio webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/trst200122.html and will be available for one year.

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2020, including our expectations for the repricing of our CD portfolio and the stabilizing of our net interest margin, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate and the extent to which higher expenses to fulfill operating and regulatory requirements recur or diminish over time. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; unanticipated effects from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that may limit its benefits or adversely impact our business; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and saving habits; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY GLENVILLE, NY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 12/31/19 9/30/19 12/31/18 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 38,243 38,644 40,740 Provision for loan losses 200 – 500 Noninterest income 4,115 4,925 4,452 Noninterest expense 23,891 24,070 24,919 Net income 13,907 14,708 16,033 Per common share Net income per share: – Basic $ 0.143 0.152 0.166 – Diluted 0.143 0.152 0.166 Cash dividends 0.068 0.068 0.068 Tangible Book value at period end 5.55 5.42 5.06 Market price at period end 8.67 8.15 6.86 At period end Full time equivalent employees 814 823 854 Full service banking offices 148 148 148 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.06 % 1.12 1.30 Return on average equity 10.41 11.19 13.18 Efficiency (1) 57.31 55.17 55.06 Net interest spread (TE) 2.86 2.88 3.27 Net interest margin (TE) 3.02 3.04 3.38 Dividend payout ratio 47.48 44.85 41.07 Capital ratios at period end Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 10.30 % 10.07 9.87 Consolidated equity to assets 10.31 % 10.07 9.88 Asset quality analysis at period end Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.51 0.53 0.64 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.43 0.45 0.54 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.09 1.11 1.16 Coverage ratio (3) 2.1x 2.1x 1.8x (1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. (2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. (3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans. TE = Taxable equivalent FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Year ended 12/31/19 12/31/18 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 155,812 160,698 Provision for loan losses 159 1,400 Noninterest income 18,591 18,081 Noninterest expense 97,730 97,713 Net income 57,840 61,445 Per common share Net income per share: – Basic $ 0.597 0.637 – Diluted 0.597 0.636 Cash dividends 0.273 0.268 Tangible Book value at period end 5.55 5.06 Market price at period end 8.67 6.86 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.12 1.25 Return on average equity 11.26 13.05 Efficiency (1) 56.13 53.97 Net interest spread (TE) 2.94 3.25 Net interest margin (TE) 3.10 3.33 Dividend payout ratio 45.60 42.02 (1) Calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding net securities transactions and gain on sale of building and nonperforming loans). TE = Taxable equivalent. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 42,002 41,923 41,432 41,253 41,184 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 609 996 821 783 788 State and political subdivisions 2 2 3 1 2 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 2,334 2,178 2,152 1,555 1,554 Corporate bonds 295 321 272 208 202 Small Business Administration – guaranteed participation securities 253 282 289 297 329 Other securities 6 6 5 5 5 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 3,499 3,785 3,542 2,849 2,880 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 184 187 209 217 226 Total interest on held to maturity securities 184 187 209 217 226 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 203 81 199 85 207 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,635 2,552 3,282 3,009 2,367 Total interest income 47,523 48,528 48,664 47,413 46,864 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 21 52 94 121 111 Savings 271 323 367 377 401 Money market deposit accounts 1,175 1,177 1,119 826 618 Time deposits 7,468 7,974 7,512 5,976 4,643 Interest on short-term borrowings 347 359 381 381 352 Total interest expense 9,282 9,885 9,473 7,681 6,125 Net interest income 38,241 38,643 39,191 39,732 40,739 Less: (Credit) Provision for loan losses 200 – (341 ) 300 500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 38,041 38,643 39,532 39,432 40,239 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 1,454 1,517 1,683 1,733 1,356 Fees for services to customers 2,377 2,602 2,611 2,520 2,897 Other 284 806 620 384 199 Total noninterest income 4,115 4,925 4,914 4,637 4,452 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 11,743 11,725 11,711 11,451 10,183 Net occupancy expense 4,399 4,094 4,006 4,167 4,800 Equipment expense 1,768 1,689 1,709 1,902 1,741 Professional services 1,449 1,507 1,568 1,650 1,733 Outsourced services 1,925 1,875 1,875 1,925 1,875 Advertising expense 464 494 778 785 876 FDIC and other insurance 259 282 598 648 522 Other real estate (income) expense, net (385 ) 33 210 (24 ) 37 Other 2,269 2,371 2,447 2,363 3,152 Total noninterest expenses 23,891 24,070 24,902 24,867 24,919 Income before taxes 18,265 19,498 19,544 19,202 19,772 Income taxes 4,358 4,790 4,877 4,644 3,739 Net income $ 13,907 14,708 14,667 14,558 16,033 Net income per common share: – Basic $ 0.143 0.152 0.152 0.150 0.166 – Diluted 0.143 0.152 0.151 0.150 0.166 Average basic shares (in thousands) 96,919 96,907 96,822 96,744 96,555 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 97,015 96,977 96,891 96,822 96,689 Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 38,243 38,644 39,192 39,733 40,740 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Year ended 12/31/19 12/31/18 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 166,610 158,304 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 3,209 3,112 State and political subdivisions 8 22 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 8,219 6,593 Corporate bonds 1,096 687 Small Business Administration – guaranteed participation securities 1,121 1,339 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – commercial – 37 Other securities 22 18 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 13,675 11,808 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities-residential 797 962 Total interest on held to maturity securities 797 962 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 568 564 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 10,478 9,276 Total interest income 192,128 180,914 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 288 442 Savings 1,338 1,657 Money market deposit accounts 4,297 2,053 Time deposits 28,930 14,806 Interest on short-term borrowings 1,468 1,270 Total interest expense 36,321 20,228 Net interest income 155,807 160,686 Less: Provision for loan losses 159 1,400 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 155,648 159,286 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 6,387 6,283 Fees for services to customers 10,110 10,912 Other 2,094 886 Total noninterest income 18,591 18,081 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 46,630 42,107 Net occupancy expense 16,666 17,213 Equipment expense 7,068 7,068 Professional services 6,174 6,555 Outsourced services 7,600 7,500 Advertising expense 2,521 3,020 FDIC and other insurance 1,787 2,741 Other real estate (income) expense, net (166 ) 1,231 Other 9,450 10,278 Total noninterest expenses 97,730 97,713 Income before taxes 76,509 79,654 Income taxes 18,669 18,209 Net income $ 57,840 61,445 Net income per common share: – Basic $ 0.597 0.637 – Diluted 0.597 0.636 Average basic shares (in thousands) 96,849 96,505 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 96,927 96,646 Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 155,812 160,698 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 48,198 49,526 42,471 43,064 49,260 Federal funds sold and other short term investments 408,648 401,151 517,684 576,123 454,449 Total cash and cash equivalents 456,846 450,677 560,155 619,187 503,709 Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 104,512 164,490 184,448 148,292 152,160 States and political subdivisions 162 169 170 172 173 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 389,517 406,166 354,679 312,946 262,032 Small Business Administration – guaranteed participation securities 48,511 50,970 53,091 54,113 56,475 Corporate bonds 30,436 40,281 40,467 30,258 29,938 Other securities 685 683 685 685 685 Total securities available for sale 573,823 662,759 633,540 546,466 501,463 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential 18,618 19,705 20,667 21,609 22,501 Total held to maturity securities 18,618 19,705 20,667 21,609 22,501 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,183 9,183 9,183 8,953 8,953 Loans: Commercial 199,499 192,443 190,507 190,347 196,146 Residential mortgage loans 3,583,774 3,508,647 3,428,829 3,376,193 3,376,708 Home equity line of credit 267,922 273,526 277,559 282,034 289,540 Installment loans 11,001 10,703 9,514 12,579 11,702 Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,062,196 3,985,319 3,906,409 3,861,153 3,874,096 Less: Allowance for loan losses 44,317 44,329 44,365 44,671 44,766 Net loans 4,017,879 3,940,990 3,862,044 3,816,482 3,829,330 Bank premises and equipment, net 34,622 34,168 34,058 34,428 34,694 Operating lease right-of-use assets 51,475 49,618 51,097 51,559 – Other assets 58,876 55,369 56,926 57,637 58,263 Total assets $ 5,221,322 5,222,469 5,227,670 5,156,321 4,958,913 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand $ 463,858 453,439 432,780 408,417 405,069 Interest-bearing checking 875,672 869,101 888,433 895,099 904,678 Savings accounts 1,113,146 1,110,947 1,132,308 1,150,329 1,182,683 Money market deposit accounts 599,163 570,457 562,318 538,043 507,311 Time deposits 1,398,177 1,457,223 1,446,428 1,421,181 1,274,506 Total deposits 4,450,016 4,461,167 4,462,267 4,413,069 4,274,247 Short-term borrowings 148,666 151,095 166,746 159,778 161,893 Operating lease liabilities 56,553 54,731 56,237 56,723 – Accrued expenses and other liabilities 27,830 29,313 26,790 25,033 32,902 Total liabilities 4,683,065 4,696,306 4,712,040 4,654,603 4,469,042 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Capital stock 100,205 100,200 100,180 100,180 100,175 Surplus 176,427 176,395 176,396 176,510 176,710 Undivided profits 288,067 280,542 272,433 264,364 256,397 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 4,461 (71 ) (1,774 ) (7,011 ) (10,309 ) Treasury stock at cost (30,903 ) (30,903 ) (31,605 ) (32,325 ) (33,102 ) Total shareholders’ equity 538,257 526,163 515,630 501,718 489,871 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,221,322 5,222,469 5,227,670 5,156,321 4,958,913 Outstanding shares (in thousands) 96,922 96,917 96,822 96,746 96,659

NONPERFORMING ASSETS (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 Nonperforming Assets New York and other states* Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 816 888 905 701 645 Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family 18,407 18,275 19,633 22,343 22,373 Installment 3 13 1 26 4 Total non-accrual loans 19,226 19,176 20,539 23,070 23,022 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages – 1 to 4 family 29 30 31 33 34 Total nonperforming loans 19,255 19,206 20,570 23,103 23,056 Other real estate owned 1,579 2,409 2,625 1,262 1,675 Total nonperforming assets $ 20,834 21,615 23,195 24,365 24,731 Florida Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ – – – – – Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family 1,614 1,809 1,564 1,644 1,915 Installment – – – – 15 Total non-accrual loans 1,614 1,809 1,564 1,644 1,930 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages – 1 to 4 family – – – – – Total nonperforming loans 1,614 1,809 1,564 1,644 1,930 Other real estate owned – – – – – Total nonperforming assets $ 1,614 1,809 1,564 1,644 1,930 Total Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 816 888 905 701 645 Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family 20,021 20,084 21,197 23,987 24,288 Installment 3 13 1 26 19 Total non-accrual loans 20,840 20,985 22,103 24,714 24,952 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages – 1 to 4 family 29 30 31 33 34 Total nonperforming loans 20,869 21,015 22,134 24,747 24,986 Other real estate owned 1,579 2,409 2,625 1,262 1,675 Total nonperforming assets $ 22,448 23,424 24,759 26,009 26,661 Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs New York and other states* Commercial $ (1 ) (28 ) (1 ) 4 99 Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family 146 39 (54 ) 318 323 Installment 67 9 45 23 35 Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ 212 20 (10 ) 345 457 Florida Commercial $ – – – – – Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family (1 ) – (25 ) 19 (3 ) Installment 1 16 – 31 16 Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ – 16 (25 ) 50 13 Total Commercial $ (1 ) (28 ) (1 ) 4 99 Real estate mortgage – 1 to 4 family 145 39 (79 ) 337 320 Installment 68 25 45 54 51 Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ 212 36 (35 ) 395 470 Asset Quality Ratios Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 20,869 21,015 22,134 24,747 24,986 Total nonperforming assets (1) 22,448 23,424 24,759 26,009 26,661 Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) (2) 212 36 (35 ) 395 470 Allowance for loan losses (1) 44,317 44,329 44,365 44,671 44,766 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.51 % 0.53 % 0.57 % 0.64 % 0.64 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.43 % 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.50 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.09 % 1.11 % 1.14 % 1.16 % 1.16 % Coverage ratio (1) 212.4 % 210.9 % 200.4 % 180.5 % 179.2 % Annualized net chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.05 % Allowance for loan losses to annualized net chargeoffs (2) 52.3x 307.8x N/A 28.3x 23.8x * Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts. (1) At period-end (2) For the period ended

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY – INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 127,284 609 1.91 % $ 154,867 788 2.03 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 396,335 2,334 2.36 276,747 1,554 2.25 State and political subdivisions 165 4 9.70 172 3 7.82 Corporate bonds 37,795 295 3.12 30,068 202 2.68 Small Business Administration – guaranteed participation securities 49,787 253 2.03 59,363 329 2.21 Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – commercial – – – – – – Other 685 6 3.50 684 5 2.92 Total securities available for sale 612,051 3,501 2.29 521,901 2,881 2.21 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 395,311 1,635 1.65 416,765 2,367 2.25 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 19,185 184 3.84 22,947 226 3.93 Total held to maturity securities 19,185 184 3.84 22,947 226 3.93 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,183 203 8.84 8,953 207 9.25 Commercial loans 192,427 2,517 5.23 191,899 2,577 5.37 Residential mortgage loans 3,547,219 36,179 4.08 3,359,540 34,808 4.14 Home equity lines of credit 270,766 3,110 4.59 291,411 3,544 4.82 Installment loans 10,682 196 7.34 10,486 255 9.65 Loans, net of unearned income 4,021,094 42,002 4.18 3,853,336 41,184 4.27 Total interest earning assets 5,056,824 47,525 3.76 4,823,902 46,865 3.88 Allowance for loan losses (44,320 ) (44,887 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 188,605 120,646 Total assets $ 5,201,109 $ 4,899,661 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 864,774 21 0.01 % $ 892,241 111 0.05 % Money market accounts 583,048 1,175 0.81 499,771 618 0.49 Savings 1,111,259 271 0.10 1,200,864 401 0.13 Time deposits 1,422,049 7,468 2.10 1,227,034 4,643 1.50 Total interest bearing deposits 3,981,130 8,935 0.90 3,819,910 5,773 0.60 Short-term borrowings 154,898 347 0.90 171,247 352 0.82 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,136,028 9,282 0.90 3,991,157 6,125 0.61 Demand deposits 454,585 396,959 Other liabilities 80,386 28,748 Shareholders’ equity 530,110 482,797 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,201,109 $ 4,899,661 Net interest income, tax equivalent 38,243 40,740 Net interest spread 2.86 % 3.27 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 3.02 % 3.38 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2 ) (1 ) Net interest income 38,241 40,739 DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY – INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Year ended Year ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 156,292 3,209 2.05 % $ 155,381 3,112 2.00 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 345,718 8,219 2.38 294,732 6,593 2.24 State and political subdivisions 167 13 7.78 414 34 8.11 Corporate bonds 34,637 1,096 3.16 30,310 687 2.27 Small Business Administration – guaranteed participation securities 53,269 1,121 2.10 63,430 1,339 2.11 Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – commercial – – – 2,769 37 1.33 Other 685 22 3.21 685 18 3.50 Total securities available for sale 590,768 13,680 2.32 547,721 11,820 2.88 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 477,181 10,478 2.20 495,066 9,276 1.87 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations – residential 20,643 797 3.86 24,801 962 3.88 Total held to maturity securities 20,643 797 3.86 24,801 962 3.88 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,123 568 6.23 8,907 564 8.44 Commercial loans 191,636 10,243 5.35 188,362 9,913 5.26 Residential mortgage loans 3,445,940 141,964 4.12 3,250,800 133,930 4.12 Home equity lines of credit 277,905 13,551 4.88 297,678 13,562 4.56 Installment loans 10,718 852 7.95 9,242 899 9.73 Loans, net of unearned income 3,926,199 166,610 4.24 3,746,082 158,304 4.23 Total interest earning assets 5,023,914 192,133 3.82 4,822,577 180,926 3.75 Allowance for loan losses (44,639 ) (44,651 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 182,545 122,524 Total assets $ 5,161,820 $ 4,900,450 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 874,700 288 0.03 % $ 897,378 442 0.05 % Money market accounts 555,547 4,297 0.77 521,233 2,053 0.39 Savings 1,134,050 1,338 0.12 1,241,619 1,657 0.13 Time deposits 1,417,487 28,930 2.04 1,149,980 14,806 1.29 Total interest bearing deposits 3,981,784 34,853 0.88 3,810,210 18,958 0.50 Short-term borrowings 159,220 1,468 0.92 194,810 1,270 0.65 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,141,004 36,321 0.88 4,005,020 20,228 0.51 Demand deposits 427,276 396,367 Other liabilities 80,051 28,249 Shareholders’ equity 513,489 470,814 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,161,820 $ 4,900,450 Net interest income, tax equivalent 155,812 160,698 Net interest spread 2.94 % 3.25 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 3.10 % 3.33 % Tax equivalent adjustment (5 ) (12 ) Net interest income 155,807 160,686

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of nonperforming loans and securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Tangible Book Value Per Share 12/31/19 9/30/19 12/31/18 Equity (GAAP) $ 538,257 526,163 489,871 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 537,704 525,610 489,318 Shares outstanding 96,922 96,917 96,659 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) 5.55 5.42 5.06 Book value per share (GAAP) 5.55 5.43 5.07 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total Assets (GAAP) $ 5,221,322 5,222,469 4,958,913 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 5,220,769 5,221,916 4,958,360 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 10.30 % 10.07 % 9.87 % Equity to Assets (GAAP) 10.31 % 10.07 % 9.88 % Three months ended Year ended Efficiency Ratio 12/31/19 9/30/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 38,241 38,643 40,739 $ 155,807 160,686 Taxable equivalent adjustment 2 1 1 5 12 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) 38,243 38,644 40,740 155,812 160,698 Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,115 4,925 4,452 18,591 18,081 Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 42,358 43,569 45,192 174,403 178,779 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 23,891 24,070 24,919 97,730 97,713 Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net (385 ) 33 37 (166 ) 1,231 Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 24,276 24,037 24,882 97,896 96,482 Efficiency Ratio 57.31 % 55.17 % 55.06 % 56.13 % 53.97 %

Robert Leonard

(518) 381-3693