Trusted Brand 2016 Inc. Updates Status of Qualifying Transaction

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trusted Brand 2016 Inc. (“Trusted Brand” or the “Corporation“) (TSX-V:HAH.P), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), announces that its previously announced letter of intent with Holmes Services Companies has been terminated and the proposed acquisition will not proceed.  As part of the termination of the letter of intent, Trusted Brand will receive a termination fee of $25,000 from Holmes Services Companies. The Corporation will resume the process of identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

Trading in Trusted Brand shares on the Exchange is currently halted.

For further information, please contact:

Trusted Brand 2016 Inc.
Karen Stewart
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 561-3355
Email: [email protected]

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future business and operations of Trusted Brand. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive applicable Board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Trusted Brand disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

