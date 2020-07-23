Trustifi Included in Latest Forrester Now Tech: Enterprise Email Security Providers

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trustifi, a pioneer in software that safeguards organizations from email-borne cybercrimes, was included in Forrester’s just-released Now Tech: Enterprise Email Security Providers research report.

“Trustifi was pleased to be interviewed as part of the research done by report authors Joseph Blankenship and Claire O’Malley,” said Idan Udi Edry, CEO of Trustifi. “We have considerable real-world expertise in protecting against the constantly evolving cyber security threat in high-stakes environments.”

The report covers the risks that unsecured email systems pose to organizations. Email is vital to external and internal communications—especially when more people are working remotely. The report provides insights into the value that various enterprise email security providers can provide, giving guidance for selecting options based on size and functionality.

The report authors note how the integration of cloud-based email infrastructure is changing the security landscape. Providers like Trustifi offer cloud-native API-enabled email security (CAPES) that integrates with email infrastructure providers to extend their native security capabilities.

“We are pleased to be included in the Forrester report, which we see as recognition of the contribution our innovations are making to the cyber security field in email protection,” concluded Trustifi’s Mr. Edry.

Forrester clients can access and others can purchase the Now Tech: Enterprise Email Security Providers Report on their website.