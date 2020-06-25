Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Trustifi Releases New Security Feature: Single Sign-on Authentication for Encrypted Email

Trustifi Releases New Security Feature: Single Sign-on Authentication for Encrypted Email

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trustifi Releases New Security Feature: Single Sign-on Authentication for Encrypted Email

With Trustifi’s release of the single sign-on authentication feature for encrypted email, users no longer trade convenience for security. Users can easily open and decrypt encrypted email, saving time, reducing frustration, and decreasing abandonment rates. All too often, when someone receives an encrypted email, they don’t have time to deal with it or don’t know how to open it. The email sits unopened or gets deleted.

“With Trustifi single sign-on users decrypt emails using their existing Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, or Yahoo account credentials,” said Idan Udi Edry, CEO of Trustifi. “The feature eliminates ‘password fatigue’ that so many people experience trying to remember and use different user name and password combinations—often leading them to shortcuts that impair security.”

Users can select single sign-on (SSO) as an option when they send emails. The recipient receives clear identification of an encrypted email along with easy instructions to open with one click. It is as safe as it is simple.

In addition to reinforcing security, single sign-on saves time and frustration from having to enter and reenter passwords. It lowers calls to help desks and password resets that introduce risk into the system. The result is unimpeded productivity.

About Trustifi
Trustifi is a cyber security firm featuring solutions delivered on software as a service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest to use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in their email, and Trustifi’s key objective is keeping client’s data, reputation, and brand safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi’s Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. The Trustifi solution was created by Israeli military intelligence engineers and programmers as a hassle-free method to send and receive electronic communications with absolute confidentiality, protection, security, and legal compliance. Trustifi adheres to GDPR, HIPPA, CCPA, LGPD, and PII regulations. www.trustifi.com

Contact: Alex Marz
516-508-6538
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.