Trustifi Releases Solution for Organizations to Protect Themselves Against the Explosion of Video Conferencing Cybercrime and Hacking

LAS VEGAS, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trustifi has just released a solution to the recent vulnerabilities leading to a cybercrime explosion amid COVID-19 work-from-home social distancing. The FBI just issued warnings about increased meeting hacking activities. The Trustifi solution will help organizations protect their video conferencing meetings from unwanted users and hackers. The company has released details on what organizations should do to protect themselves from this growing threat with the use of Trustifi’s simple solution.

“The meeting invitation is a key point of vulnerability,” said Idan Udi Edry, CEO of Trustifi. “Many companies don’t encrypt them, so they are incredibly easy to hijack. Once the criminal can access your meeting facilities, they can listen and record at will. Criminals are using this point of entry to gain access to all manner of sensitive information about your company, clients, employees, and finances.”

Video conferencing meetings, often about highly sensitive subjects, have become an irresistible target for cyber criminals. Trustifi’s solution, which can be found using this link , offers these critical protections:

End-to-end encryption of meeting invitation emails to secure all they critical details and prevent email hijackers from accessing your meeting.

Requiring authentications to ensure that only the intended recipient can get meeting details.

Allow access only once so that only the recipient can access the email. Once the invitation link is used, it becomes disabled.

Now that online meetings play such a critical role in keeping businesses in operation, they have become a major and irresistible draw for criminals. We likely have not even begun to see how criminals can exploit the vulnerability. As Trustifi’s executives note, you need to stop them at the front door with secure encryption of meeting invitation emails.

Media Contact:

Alex Marz

516-508-6538

[email protected]

For the solution:

Use this link

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a cyber security firm featuring solutions delivered on software as a service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest to use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor.

The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in their email, and Trustifi’s key objective is keeping client’s data, reputation, and brand safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi’s Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers.

The Trustifi solution was created by Israeli military intelligence engineers and programmers as a hassle-free method to send and receive electronic communications with absolute confidentiality, protection, security, and legal compliance. Trustifi adheres to GDPR, HIPPA, and Pii regulations. Trustifi’s solution was honored this year with Cyber Defense Magazine’s InfoSec Award, recognizing Trustifi’s Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption products as being among the most innovative and cutting-edge solutions in the field.