TruStone Financial Donates to Toys for Tots Twin Cities

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union, the TruStone Financial Foundation and Mortgage Lending Services recently donated hundreds of toys and a check for $2,000 to Toys for Tots Twin Cities. Donations of new, unwrapped toys were gathered at four of the credit union’s branch locations with a fifth donation bin in the Mortgage Lending Services’ corporate office in Plymouth, MN.

To deepen the drive’s impact, TruStone Financial and Mortgage Lending Services employees were encouraged to donate toys or money to the organization through their December Charity Casual Day, a program where employees have the opportunity to wear jeans on a designated Friday in exchange for a donation to a designated cause. Monetary donations were matched by the TruStone Financial Foundation to total $2,000.

As a United States Marine Corps veteran and passionate community volunteer, Mortgage Lending Services employee Justin Hebner helped coordinate the companies’ joint donation efforts. “I always strive to help those in need. That was my major driver when joining the Marine Corps and why I enjoy my role at Mortgage Lending Services,” said Hebner. “It means so much to see my fellow employees and community members donating what they can to bring joy to thousands of children.” On December 12, Hebner presented toy donations and the $2,000 check to Marine Corps Sergeant Jared VonBargen.

Toys for Tots Twin Cities brings holiday joy to children whose families may not be able to afford gifts. In 2016, the organization donated over 248,739 gifts to 163,271 children. “We are proud to support such a wide-reaching organization,” said Steve Steen, TruStone Financial’s Chief Business Officer. “We hope our members’ generous donations, along with our Foundation and employees’ contributions, will bring holiday cheer to local children this season.”

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is one of the fastest growing credit unions in the Midwest with assets of $1.24 billion and exceeding 108,100 members. There are 14 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The credit union is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. For more information and full membership criteria, visit TruStoneFinancial.org.

About the TruStone Financial Foundation

The TruStone Financial Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2009 by TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union. The TruStone Financial Foundation primarily supports financial education and programs through scholarships and outreach, while also engaging in general charitable giving in the communities served by the credit union. Learn more about the TruStone Financial Foundation at www.TruStoneFoundation.org.

About Mortgage Lending Services

Mortgage Lending Services, LLC., to be known as TruStone Home Mortgage on January 2, 2018, is a TruStone Financial company dedicated to providing mortgage financing throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. Mortgage Lending Services, LLC. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. To learn more about the mortgage products and services offered, visit www.MLServices.com.

About Toys for Tots Twin Cities

The mission of Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U.S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children during the holidays. This assistance includes supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program by raising funds to provide toys to supplement the collections of local Toys for Tots campaigns, to provide promotional and support material and defray the costs of conducting annual Toys for Tots campaigns. To learn more, visit ToysforTots.org.

