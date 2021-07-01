TruStone Financial Foundation Awards $15,000 in Scholarships

Rachel K. Winner Left to Right: Dan Dzikowski, AVP, Branch Manager at the TruStone Financial Cudahy, Wisconsin branch; Kacie Osten, SVP, Director of Wisconsin Branches; Rachel K., one of the top scholarship recipients.

Owen L. Winner Left to Right: Owen L., top scholarship recipient winner; Chase Dronen, AVP, Branch Manager at the TruStone Financial Rogers branch.

PLYMOUTH, Minn., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The TruStone Financial Foundation recently awarded $15,000 in scholarships to 12 high school seniors from Minnesota and Wisconsin who are members of the credit union. Ten students received a $1,000 scholarship, while the two students with the highest scores on their scholarship applications received $2,500. The applicants were scored on their academic merit, extracurricular activities, work experience and an essay response regarding financial management.

“It’s an honor to be able to support local students and TruStone members with this scholarship every year,” says Sam Stern, Chairman of the TruStone Financial Foundation. “These students have proven to have a strong work ethic, dedication to their academics, and commitment to financial responsibility. On behalf of the Foundation, I wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors and am confident they will succeed.”

One of the $2,500 scholarship recipients, Owen L., expressed his appreciation for the scholarship: “Thank you so much for selecting me for your 2021 scholarship. I am honored to be one of the recipients and this scholarship has made a huge difference for affording college. Again, thank you so much and have an amazing summer.” Owen will be attending Macalester College in the fall.

Congratulations to all of the 2021 scholarship recipients:

$2,500 Awards:

Rachel K. – Oak Creek, Wisconsin | Milwaukee Area Technical College

Owen L. – Hanover, Minnesota | Macalester College

$1,000 Awards:

Izabella O. – Milwaukee, Wisconsin | Marquette University

Bryn S. – Excelsior, Minnesota | University of Wisconsin – Madison

Emma K. – Oakdale, Minnesota | Gustavus Adolphus College

Kaia K. – Forest Lake, Minnesota | Loyola University – Chicago

Zoe E. – Chanhassen, Minnesota | Gonzaga University

Fametta Z. – Minneapolis, Minnesota | University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

Nicholas I. – Lamberton, Minnesota | Southwest Minnesota State University

Breanna H. – Rogers, Minnesota | University of Minnesota – Duluth

Karley K. – Andover, Minnesota | University of Minnesota – Duluth

Josiah D. – Buffalo, Minnesota | University of Wisconsin – Madison

To learn more about the TruStone Financial Foundation scholarship program and how you can donate to support financial education, visit TruStoneFoundation.org.

About Trustone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors for more than 80 years. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, one of TruStone’s core values is education. It strives to teach its members healthy financial habits, and its mission is to offer simple, convenient tools and great rates to help them reach their goals. It has 23 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of $3.8 billion as of May 31, 2021. TruStone was named one of 100 top-performing U.S. Credit Unions in 2020 by S&P Global Market Intelligence and ranked as a top five Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine in 2021. To learn more, visit TruStoneFinancial.org.

About the TruStone Financial Foundation

The TruStone Financial Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2009 by TruStone Financial Credit Union. The TruStone Financial Foundation primarily supports financial education and programs through scholarships and outreach, while also engaging in general charitable giving in the communities served by the credit union. Learn more about the TruStone Financial Foundation at www.TruStoneFoundation.org.

Contact: Karen Greisinger, Senior Vice President, Director of Channel Marketing

Phone: 763.595.4002 [email protected]