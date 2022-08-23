TruStone Financial Foundation Awards $60,000 in Scholarships

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The TruStone Financial Foundation (the Foundation) recently awarded almost $60,000 in scholarships to members pursuing a secondary education in the 2022-2023 school year. The Foundation Board approved an increase of 300% in awards from 2021 to 2022 in an effort to provide more opportunities to further the education needs in its surrounding communities. This year, the scholarship programs include an increase in the award amounts for graduating high school seniors and the introduction of two new programs – one tailored to those transitioning into an adult education and another awarded to a junior student pursuing a finance degree.

“It is an honor to support local students and TruStone members every year in their pursuit of education,” says Sam Stern, Chairman of the TruStone Financial Foundation. “We are thrilled to have added the Fritz Wurzer Memorial Scholarship Program to provide opportunities for adult students and the Excellence in Finance Studies Scholarship at Minnesota State University, Mankato in honor of our former CEO, Tim Bosiacki. This year’s scholarship winners have proven to be committed to both their academic success and financial responsibility. On behalf of the Foundation, we are confident in their future success and wish them the best of luck!”

Trista B., the winner of the Tim Bosiacki/TruStone Financial Foundation Excellence in Finance Studies Scholarship, expressed her appreciation: “By making this scholarship possible, it has relieved a part of my financial struggles, which will allow me to focus on my education and maintain my GPA. I cannot thank you enough for your generosity and thoughtfulness in helping me get one step closer to achieving my goals.” Trista is a junior this fall at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

TruStone Financial Foundation 2022 scholarship program recipients:

High School Senior Scholarship Program

Eleven students received a $2,000 scholarship, while the four students with the highest scores on their scholarship applications each received $5,000. The applicants were scored on their academic merit, extracurricular activities, work experience and an essay response regarding financial management.

$5,000 Awards

Hanna B. – Kenosha, Wisconsin | University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Kiley C. – South Milwaukee, Wisconsin | University of Wisconsin-Madison

Lucy H. – Saint Paul, Minnesota | University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Luke H. – Ham Lake, Minnesota | University of Wisconsin-River Falls

$2,000 Awards

Blake J. – Lakeville, Minnesota | Iowa State University

Claire A. – Lake Elmo, Minnesota | University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Ellie C. – Kenosha, Wisconsin | University of Wisconsin-Madison

Emma W. – Kenosha, Wisconsin | University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Jackson S. – Maple Grove, Minnesota | University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Jerica W. – Waconia, Minnesota | Minnesota North College

Joy M. – Minneapolis, Minnesota | St. Olaf College

Kaitlyn S. – Rogers, Minnesota | Marquette University

Natalie H. – West Saint Paul, Minnesota | Xavier University

Noelle H. – Rogers, Minnesota | Saint Cloud State University

Olivia N. – Scandia, Minnesota | Bethel University

Fritz Wurzer Memorial Scholarship Program for Adult Education

The TruStone Financial Foundation introduced a new program for an adult education award established in memory of Richard “Fritz” Wurzer, father of Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) host, Cathy Wurzer. “My father died in 2014 and it’s been a dream of mine since his passing to create a scholarship to celebrate his thirst for learning and to commemorate his dogged attempts at career reinvention in his 40s and beyond,” says Cathy. “I’m thrilled that this dream is being made possible by TruStone Financial.”

$2,500 Awards

Jodi M. – Crystal, Minnesota | North Hennepin Community College

Heather A. – Minneapolis, Minnesota | Hamline University

Tim Bosiacki/TruStone Financial Foundation Excellence in Finance Studies Scholarship

In honor of former TruStone CEO Tim Bosiacki, the TruStone Financial Foundation has pledged a total of $50,000 for student scholarships at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Bosiacki is a 1983 Minnesota State Mankato alumnus, therefore the scholarship will provide opportunities to current and upcoming students seeking a career in finance at his alma mater. “The growth and impact Tim led during his tenure as the CEO of TruStone Financial by focusing on people and purpose will be an inspiring model for the next generation of Maverick business leaders,” says Brenda Flannery, dean of Minnesota State University, Mankato’s College of Business. Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with14,546 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 26 colleges and seven universities.

$10,000 Award ($5,000 per semester for 2022-2023 school year)

Trista B. – Aitkin, Minnesota | Minnesota State University, Mankato

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 22 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of $4.5 billion as of July 31, 2022 and a mortgage servicing portfolio of more than $2 billion. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

About the TruStone Financial Foundation

The TruStone Financial Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2009 by TruStone Financial Credit Union. The TruStone Financial Foundation primarily supports financial education and programs through scholarships and outreach, while also engaging in general charitable giving in the communities served by the credit union. To view photos of the award winners and learn more about the TruStone Financial Foundation, visit TruStone.org/Scholarship.

