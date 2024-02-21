TruStone Financial Best CU TRUSTONE FINANCIAL NAMED AS TOP-PERFORMING CREDIT UNION BY NEWSWEEK AND RISING ABOVE ENTERPRISES

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TruStone Financial was recently recognized as one of America’s Best Credit Unions by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Additionally, TruStone Financial is ranked in the top 1% of credit unions nationwide by Rising Above Enterprises.

Newsweek’s survey of more than 35,000 individuals included 140,000+ reviews of 9,440 regional banks and credit unions. In addition, data included more than 1.3 million social media reviews and 148 million Apple App store and Google Play store reviews to support the scoring model. The selected parameters covered various aspects such as profitability, financial relevance, risk exposures to financial uncertainties and overall health and stability of the financial institution.

TruStone Financial also ranks in the top 1% best-performing credit unions in America by Rising Above Enterprises. Principal Jeff Rendel researched the 90th percentile top-performing credit unions for common attributes. This list was then condensed to the top 1% or 45 credit unions in the nation — all sharing consistent membership growth; safety and soundness balanced with earnings; continuous reinvestment; exceptional scale and efficiency in operations; and, ongoing capacity for growth through strong capital.

“Delivering maximum value to our members is always top of mind,” says TruStone President and CEO Dale Turner. “The recognition by both Newsweek and Rising Above Enterprises is just one more indicator that we are meeting that mission. It is an honor to be included among the most high-performing and well-regarded financial institutions in the nation. Everything we do, we do for our membership.”

TruStone attributes their success to their commitment to excellence and innovation. In 2023, TruStone experienced above average growth compared to peer groups, opened a new branch in the northern Twin Cities, supported many local organizations and community service initiatives.

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 23 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of more than $5 billion as of December 31, 2023 and a mortgage servicing portfolio of more than $2 billion. In 2024, TruStone was named a top-performing U.S. Credit Unions by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group and ranked as a top 1% (10X List) Credit Union by Rising Above Enterprises. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

