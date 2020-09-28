Breaking News
TruStone Financial’s Dan Zaczkowski Named Among CFO of the Year Honorees

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Dan Zaczkowski, has been named an honoree of Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s 2020 CFO of the Year awards. This annual awards program recognizes outstanding financial executives in the Twin Cities. Nominees are evaluated by a panel consisting of other financial executives, who score them on their contributions to the company and the community.

Dan has served as TruStone Financial’s CFO since 2009. In his role, he has managed the credit union’s accounting, finance, treasury, wealth management and facilities departments. As a strategic and member-centric leader, he has played a leading role in growing the credit union’s assets from $627 million to $1.76 billion as of Aug. 31, 2020. More importantly, he has used his position to benefit members of all ages and means; just one example is his helping TruStone members receive more than $440,000 in grants since 2017 as part of a first-time home buyers program. Furthermore, Dan has been essential in coordinating the upcoming merger with Firefly Credit Union and will continue to be an asset to the combined organization.

The executive team at TruStone Financial is grateful for Dan’s leadership as well as his commitment to the credit union’s mission of providing more value to its members. “He has contributed considerably to TruStone’s long-term success over the past 11 years,” said TruStone Financial CEO Tim Bosiacki. “We are proud of his work and pleased to share that he has been named among the top CFOs in the Twin Cities.”

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors for more than 80 years. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education has remained one of TruStone’s core values. It strives to teach its members healthy financial habits, and its mission is to offer simple, convenient tools and great rates to help them reach their goals. It has 14 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s third largest credit union, with assets of $1.76 billion as of Aug. 31, 2020. TruStone was named one of the 50 top-performing U.S. Credit Unions in 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence and a Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine in 2020. To learn more, visit TruStoneFinancial.org.

Contact: Karen Greisinger, Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing and Communications
Phone: 763.595.4002 [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae1572ae-bad9-4976-b361-3955bb295aa7

