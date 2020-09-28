TruStone Financial’s Dan Zaczkowski Named Among CFO of the Year Honorees

Dan Zaczkowski, Chief Financial Officer at TruStone Financial Dan Zaczkowski, Chief Financial Officer at TruStone Financial

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Dan Zaczkowski, has been named an honoree of Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s 2020 CFO of the Year awards. This annual awards program recognizes outstanding financial executives in the Twin Cities. Nominees are evaluated by a panel consisting of other financial executives, who score them on their contributions to the company and the community.

Dan has served as TruStone Financial’s CFO since 2009. In his role, he has managed the credit union’s accounting, finance, treasury, wealth management and facilities departments. As a strategic and member-centric leader, he has played a leading role in growing the credit union’s assets from $627 million to $1.76 billion as of Aug. 31, 2020. More importantly, he has used his position to benefit members of all ages and means; just one example is his helping TruStone members receive more than $440,000 in grants since 2017 as part of a first-time home buyers program. Furthermore, Dan has been essential in coordinating the upcoming merger with Firefly Credit Union and will continue to be an asset to the combined organization.

The executive team at TruStone Financial is grateful for Dan’s leadership as well as his commitment to the credit union’s mission of providing more value to its members. “He has contributed considerably to TruStone’s long-term success over the past 11 years,” said TruStone Financial CEO Tim Bosiacki. “We are proud of his work and pleased to share that he has been named among the top CFOs in the Twin Cities.”

