MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrustPoint Hospital, a top provider of behavioral health treatment in Tennessee, offers electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) for adults who are struggling with severe symptoms of certain mental health disorders. ECT can rapidly relieve symptoms of mental health concerns like depression when other forms of treatment have not been effective.

TrustPoint Hospital offers inpatient and outpatient programs for patients who have a range of behavioral health concerns and need focused support. ECT is available in all TrustPoint programs for adults age 18 and older.

ECT involves the use of a mild electrical current to generate a brief seizure while the patient is under general anesthesia. It may be appropriate at any stage of mental health treatment and can be used with other therapies and interventions.

Since ECT was first introduced in the 1930s, it has undergone many improvements that have significantly enhanced the patient experience and made it a preferred treatment option in many cases. Today, patients receiving ECT can benefit from advanced treatment methods that maximize safety and minimize the risk for side effects. Trained medical professionals deliver ECT in a comfortable, controlled environment and monitor the patient’s response throughout the treatment process. ECT only lasts a few minutes, and patients may also receive muscle relaxants to ensure that they remain comfortable.

A 2022 study published in Lancet Psychiatry found that, among patients who received inpatient treatment for depression, those who received ECT had an almost 50% reduced risk for suicide in the year following inpatient care compared with those who did not receive ECT. An earlier study from 2005 in the American Journal of Psychiatry found that ECT reduced suicidal ideation symptoms from an initial score of 3-4 to a score of 0 for nearly 81% of patients at the end of the course of ECT.

“At TrustPoint Hospital, we’re committed to providing safe, efficient care that can positively transform patients’ quality of life,” said Brianna Motley, director of business development at TrustPoint. “Offering a dedicated ECT program is an important part of that mission, because it allows us to expand the range of potentially lifesaving treatment options that are available for patients.”

To learn more about the ECT program at TrustPoint Hospital or to inquire about admission, please call (615) 203-8239 or visit www.trustpointhospital.com. Those who are interested in TrustPoint’s ECT program can contact the hospital’s admissions department directly and do not need a referral to inquire about receiving care.

About TrustPoint Hospital

TrustPoint Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, offers premier inpatient and outpatient programming for adolescents and adults who have behavioral health concerns, as well as inpatient psychiatric care for seniors. The facility also has an acute physical medicine and rehabilitation unit staffed by a team of caring professionals who are experts in their fields. The programming at TrustPoint Hospital includes evidence-based therapies, expressive therapies, and other specialized services, such as detoxification and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). Our dedicated staff embraces patient-centered care while serving with compassion, integrity, honesty, and trust. To learn more, please visit www.trustpointhospital.com.

