Truth about Iran crash could not be hidden, says Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

The findings by Ukrainian experts in Iran meant that the truth about the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane could not be concealed, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a televised address on Saturday.
