Truveta’s 28 health system members provide over 16% of patient care in the United States.

Truveta & Alpine Immune Services logos Truveta and Alpine Immune Sciences Announce Strategic Partnership to Access Truveta’s Community to Accelerate Recruitment to Povetacicept Clinical Trials

Truveta’s 28 health system members Truveta’s 28 health system members provide over 16% of patient care in the United States.

BELLEVUE and SEATTLE, Wash., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Truveta and Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) announced a strategic partnership to help accelerate clinical trial recruitment for povetacicept, Alpine’s dual B cell cytokine antagonist being developed for multiple B cell-mediated autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. With this partnership, Alpine and Truveta will work to rapidly identify and recruit participants for Alpine’s RUBY clinical trial program for povetacicept, including the RUBY-3 study in autoimmune glomerulonephritis and RUBY-4 study in autoimmune cytopenias.

Offering the most timely, complete, and cleanest data on US health, Truveta provides unparalleled breadth and depth, including medical records with full diagnoses, vital signs, lab tests, clinical notes, and images. Truveta is updated daily from its 28 health system members, who provide over 16% of patient care in the United States in more than 20,000 clinics and 700 hospitals from all 50 states. With Truveta and Truveta’s health system members, Alpine will find trial eligible participants as early as possible – and then work together to rapidly recruit them.

“Clinical trials today lack the real-time patient data to optimize recruitment in an increasingly difficult clinical trial environment,” said Terry Myerson, CEO, Truveta. “We are excited to work with an innovative leader in immunology like Alpine to build a new approach that can help speed clinical trial recruitment for povetacicept. By building new collaborations between health systems and biotechnology companies like Alpine within the Truveta Community, we can help transform the speed and precision needed to advance clinical trials and deliver cutting-edge therapies faster.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Truveta and its health system members to accelerate development of povetacicept across multiple indications,” said Mitchell H. Gold, MD, Executive Chairman and CEO, Alpine. “In an environment of increasingly competitive and challenging clinical trials, Truveta will enable Alpine to more quickly identify and recruit study participants who have the potential to benefit most from povetacicept and its unique mechanism of action.”

“One of the most beneficial things we can do with data is connect patients to clinical trials that offer them new potential treatments and new hope. This new partnership will allow us to accomplish just that,” said Ari Robicsek, MD, chief medical informatics officer at Providence, a member of Truveta.

About Truveta

Truveta was formed and governed by US health systems with a shared mission of saving lives with data. Truveta now offers the world’s first health data and analytics solution to study patient care and outcomes. To learn more, please follow us on LinkedIn and visit truveta.com.

About Truveta’s Members

Truveta’s 28 members provide 16% of patient care in the United States in more than 20,000 clinics and 700 hospitals. De-identified data from this care is provided to Truveta daily. Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Centura Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

About Povetacicept (ALPN-303)

Povetacicept (ALPN-303) is a dual antagonist of the BAFF (B cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation inducing ligand) cytokines, which play key roles in the activation and survival of B cells, particularly antibody-secreting cells. Based upon an engineered TACI (transmembrane activator and CAML interactor) domain, povetacicept exhibits greater potency in preclinical studies versus multiple comparators, including wild-type TACI-Ig’s, inhibitors of BAFF and/or APRIL alone, and B cell depletion strategies. A randomized, placebo-controlled phase 1 study in adult healthy volunteers has shown povetacicept to be well tolerated with encouraging dose-related pharmacokinetic and on-target pharmacodynamic effects, supporting the use of a once every four-week dose regimen for subsequent studies. Povetacicept is currently in development for multiple B cell and/or autoantibody-related diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus, autoimmune glomerulonephritis, and autoimmune cytopenias.

About Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding our platform technology and potential therapies, including povetacicept; the potential efficacy, safety profile, future development plans, addressable market, regulatory success, and commercial potential of our product candidates, including povetacicept; and the development plans for povetacicept and the anticipated timing thereof. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” and other similar expressions, among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of our product candidates; our ongoing discovery and preclinical efforts may not yield additional product candidates; our discovery-stage and preclinical programs may not advance into the clinic or result in approved products; any of our product candidates may fail in development, may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; we may not achieve additional milestones in our proprietary or partnered programs; the impact of competition; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, research and clinical development plans and timelines and results of operations, including the impact on our clinical trial sites, collaborators, and contractors who act for or on our behalf, may be more severe and prolonged than currently anticipated; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Attachments

Truveta & Alpine Immune Services logos

Truveta’s 28 health system members

CONTACT: Ellie Ford Truveta 206-409-2192 ellief@truveta.com Temre Johnson Alpine Immune Sciences ir@alpineimmunesciences.com