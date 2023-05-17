Truveta community expands Truveta is a growing health system collective that together provide more than 17% of all daily clinical care in the US. Truveta is now trusted by more than 40 leading healthcare and life science customers to improve patient care, accelerate R&D, and inform public policy.

Truveta health system members Truveta is a leader in EHR data and analytics, led by a growing health system collective that together provide more than 17% of all daily clinical care in the US.

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Truveta, a leader in electronic health record (EHR) data and analytics, announces the expansion of its community to include new life science partners, including Reprieve Cardiovascular and SK Life Science, joining previously announced pioneers Pfizer, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Alpine Immune Sciences. Truveta also welcomes new health system members, including Inova Health System and Sanford Health.

Truveta is a growing health system collective that together provide more than 17% of all daily clinical care in the US. Truveta is now trusted by more than 40 leading healthcare and life science customers to improve patient care, accelerate R&D, and inform public policy.

With today’s announcement, Truveta also shares it is working with leading researchers on timely data for their studies, including Anupam B. Jena, MD, PhD, of Harvard University and the Freakonomics MD podcast, who recently published using Truveta Data in JAMA Network Open, and researchers with the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health.

Truveta also recently provided Truveta Data to The Wall Street Journal and Reuters on timely public health news about neonatal abstinence syndrome and Alzheimer’s genetic testing respectively.

With research insights taking up to 17 years to reach a patient’s bedside, researchers and clinicians have historically been challenged to learn how to improve patient care with data. Costs are out of control for providers and patients. Knowledge fragmentation has led to inequities across populations. Born out of the pandemic and the need to learn more rapidly than ever before, healthcare and life sciences have come together in the Truveta community to speed time to insight to advance medicine and address health equity.

“Truveta was founded by innovative health systems with the shared mission of saving lives with data,” said Terry Myerson, CEO at Truveta. “This growing community connects healthcare with leading-edge life science organizations to advance this mission through Truveta’s unique connection of data, people, and ideas. Together, we can improve patient care, accelerate R&D, and inform public policy.”

Truveta Data are the most complete, timely and clean data on US health, with complete EHR data to study patient care with representative and precise populations. Truveta Data are linked across health systems and augmented with integrated social drivers of health (SDOH), mortality, and claims data for a complete view of patient journeys. Truveta Data are de-identified and made available for research daily.

Life sciences partner with healthcare to improve patient care and accelerate R&D

The Truveta community brings together leading healthcare organizations with life sciences with the mission of saving lives with data. Today, leading life science organizations have joined Truveta to progress research in critical areas to advance that mission. From advancing cardiovascular research to helping find new immunotherapies or new treatments for diabetes, these innovative life sciences companies are committed to using Truveta Data to study patient care with representative and precise populations and Truveta Studio to discover fast insights to improve patient outcomes and accelerate R&D.

“We are thrilled to partner with Truveta to use their unprecedented access to EHR data for real-world data research and advance our understanding of epilepsy and seizure disorders. Through Truveta, we can uncover insights into patient care and outcomes that we’ve never seen before at this scale and breadth of data, including seizure frequency in clinical notes. Together, we believe we can drive meaningful improvements in the lives of patients living with epilepsy,” said Sean Stern, MS, Director Health Economics Outcomes Research (HEOR) at SK Life Science, Inc.

“As an innovative medtech startup in heart failure committed to advancing patient care, we recognize the immense potential of Truveta Data to inform the development of new treatments as well as clinical strategies for acutely decompensated heart failure patients,” said Mark Pacnya, CEO, Reprieve Cardiovascular. “By leveraging Truveta Data, we can gain insights into the current patient experience and uncover new opportunities to improve outcomes for those affected by this debilitating condition.”

Truveta health systems increase representativeness and diversity of patient care for research

Inova and Sanford Health represent hundreds of sites of care and tens of thousands of caregivers across Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Virginia, further expanding the diversity and representativeness of Truveta Data. United with the shared mission of saving lives with data, Inova Health and Sanford Health have joined Truveta alongside other leading health systems and life sciences companies to advance patient care and address health equity.

“Inova is pleased to partner with Truveta to bring together nationwide data from diverse sources to advance innovation and improve healthcare outcomes,” said J. Stephen Jones, MD, President and CEO, Inova Health System. “By combining our collective knowledge and expertise, we can make significant strides in understanding and addressing complex health challenges.”

“As a premier rural health system in the United States, two-thirds of our patients live in rural communities across America’s Heartland,” said Bill Gassen, CEO, Sanford Health. “By partnering with Truveta and other leading health systems, our clinicians will have the ability to enhance care and pave the way for medical advancements for our diverse patient population. This collaboration will allow us to glean insights into important data and social determinants of health to equip our care teams with the tools they need to enhance care delivery and improve health outcomes for generations to come, while still protecting the identity and privacy of the patients and residents we have the privilege of serving at Sanford Health.”

About Truveta

Truveta is a leader in EHR data and analytics, led by a growing health system collective that together provide more than 17% of all daily clinical care in the US. Truveta is trusted by more than 40 leading healthcare and life science customers to improve patient care, accelerate R&D, and inform public policy. Across these leading organizations, Truveta connects data, people, and ideas to pursue a shared mission of saving lives with data.

Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Aurora Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Centura Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

To learn more, visit truveta.com and follow Truveta on LinkedIn.

###

Attachments

Truveta community expands

Truveta health system members

CONTACT: Alisha Schilter Truveta 425-417-9499 alisham@truveta.com