NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Truxton Trust Company is pleased to announce Peter E. Deming, CPA, has joined the firm as Senior Vice President and Senior Wealth and Tax Strategist, effective November 1, 2022. In this role, he will provide comprehensive strategic tax advice to our clients, their trusts and estates and business entities.

Derrick Jones, EVP, said, “Peter is an accomplished CPA and talented tax strategist that will greatly benefit our clients and team. Equally impressive to his technical expertise is his strong drive to produce lasting relationships and wonderful outcomes for our clients.” Andrew May, President and CFO, said, “In addition to leading our tax team, Peter’s business transaction experience will be invaluable to our clients especially as we expand our investment banking efforts through Truxton Capital Advisors.”

Mr. Deming has over twenty years of accounting experience with a focus on tax compliance and consulting for closely held businesses and individuals, most recently as a Partner at Jacobs, Cohen & Associates, PLLC. He earned his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Management from Lipscomb University in Nashville.

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.