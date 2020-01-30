Truxton Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase of Twelve Percent

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share payable March 26, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 4, 2020.

In 2019, Truxton Corporation paid regular dividends of $1.00 per share.  In addition, a special dividend of $1.00 per common share will be paid on February 3, 2020.   Today’s dividend represents a twelve percent increase over the 2019 regular dividend.  This represents the eighth consecutive year of increased regular dividends at Truxton Corporation.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests.  Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs.  Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX).  For more information, visit truxtontrust.com. 

