NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.33 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, compared to $4.29 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2023. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter both rose by 1% compared to the first quarter of 2023.
“We are pleased to start 2024 with another quarter of financial growth lead by our core businesses,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Truxton Wealth revenue increased by 15% while total deposits were 9% higher compared to the same quarter last year, both driven by superior client service and key relationship growth.”
On May 28, 2024, we anticipate opening our new office location at 20 Burton Hills Blvd, Suite 200, Nashville, TN, 37215. Our original location served us well for almost 20 years. However, we are excited to be in a new space that allows us to accelerate organizational growth, elevate our service experience, and enhance the convenience and safety of our clients and employees. We look forward to seeing you there.
Key Highlights
- Non-interest income grew to $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, which was up $929 thousand over the fourth quarter of 2023 and $629 thousand over the first quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 included $445 thousand of net losses on the sale of securities while the first quarter of 2023 included $58 thousand of net gains on sales of securities. There were no gains or losses on the sale of securities in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding securities gains and losses, non-interest income in the first quarter of 2024 was up 10% compared to the prior quarter and 15% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Wealth management constituted 96% of non-interest income in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 95% and 94%, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2023, respectively, when excluding gains and losses on sales of securities.
- Loans increased by less than 1% to $660 million at quarter end compared to $658 million on December 31, 2023, and were up 5% compared to $626 million on March 31, 2023.
- Total deposits increased by 9% from $782 million at December 31, 2023, to $850 million at March 31, 2024, and were 10% higher in comparison to $771 million at March 31, 2023. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.
- Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 2.62%, a decrease of 16 basis points from the 2.78% experienced in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and a decrease of 13 basis points from the 2.75% in the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Cost of funds was 3.33% in the first quarter of 2024, up from 3.15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and up from 2.27% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
- The build-out of Truxton’s new headquarters began this past January along with the accounting for the new lease. As a result, occupancy expenses rose by 67% compared to the prior quarter due to the dual accounting cost for our current and new Nashville office leases. After the move in late May, Truxton will only have the cost of the new Nashville headquarters lease but will have higher depreciation expenses for the capitalized costs associated with the new office.
- Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.3 million at quarter end March 31, 2024, compared to $6.3 million at December 31, 2023, and $6.0 million at March 31, 2023. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.96%, 0.96%, and 0.95%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $374 thousand, $411 thousand, and $507 thousand, respectively.
- The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.40% at March 31, 2024, compared to 10.53% at December 31, 2023, and 10.29% at March 31, 2023. Book value per common share was $30.61, $30.31, and $25.71 at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.
- During the three months ended March 31, 2024, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.43 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend paid on March 25, 2024.
About Truxton
Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.
|Investor Relations
|Media Relations
|Austin Branstetter
|Swan Burrus
|615-250-0783
|615-250-0773
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
|Truxton Corporation
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(000’s)
|(Unaudited)
|March 31, 2024*
|December 31, 2023*
|March 31, 2023*
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from financial institutions
|$
|4,909
|$
|4,272
|$
|8,955
|Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|34,361
|3,417
|4,322
|Federal funds sold
|6,733
|1,537
|10
|Cash and cash equivalents
|46,003
|9,226
|13,288
|Time deposits in other financial institutions
|490
|490
|1,260
|Securities available for sale
|256,517
|259,926
|253,372
|Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program
|659,622
|657,781
|625,626
|Allowance for credit losses
|(6,324
|)
|(6,304
|)
|(5,961
|)
|Paycheck Protection Program Loans
|48
|59
|90
|Net loans
|653,346
|651,536
|619,754
|Bank owned life insurance
|10,865
|10,808
|10,644
|Restricted equity securities
|1,822
|1,858
|5,391
|Premises and equipment, net
|2,089
|189
|222
|Accrued interest receivable
|4,522
|4,388
|9,752
|Deferred tax asset, net
|5,576
|6,010
|6,842
|Other assets
|16,484
|10,839
|1,369
|Total assets
|$
|997,714
|$
|955,270
|$
|921,894
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|126,838
|$
|123,918
|$
|151,956
|Interest bearing
|$
|723,645
|$
|658,061
|619,542
|Total deposits
|850,483
|781,979
|771,499
|Federal funds purchased
|–
|–
|2,417
|Swap counterparty cash collateral
|5,570
|4,060
|2,860
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|3,250
|4,500
|9,500
|Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances
|22,700
|53,800
|40,000
|Subordinated debt
|14,514
|14,327
|14,752
|Other liabilities
|11,712
|8,922
|6,078
|Total liabilities
|908,229
|867,588
|847,106
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Common stock, $0.10 par value
|$
|290
|$
|289
|$
|289
|Additional paid-in capital
|31,881
|31,457
|31,336
|Retained earnings
|65,035
|51,679
|54,990
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(12,055
|)
|(13,279
|)
|(16,118
|)
|Net Income
|$
|4,334
|$
|17,536
|$
|4,291
|Total shareholders’ equity
|89,485
|87,682
|74,788
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|997,714
|$
|955,270
|$
|921,894
|*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
|Truxton Corporation
|Consolidated Statements of Net Income
|(000’s)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024*
|December 31, 2023*
|March 31, 2023*
|Non-interest income
|Wealth management services
|$
|4,907
|$
|4,435
|$
|4,171
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|91
|111
|136
|Securities gains (losses), net
|0
|(445
|)
|58
|Bank owned life insurance income
|58
|56
|52
|Other
|81
|52
|91
|Total non-interest income
|5,137
|4,208
|4,508
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|10,357
|$
|10,495
|$
|8,487
|Taxable securities
|2,599
|2,554
|1,954
|Tax-exempt securities
|188
|210
|233
|Interest bearing deposits
|231
|194
|61
|Federal funds sold
|41
|41
|11
|Other interest income
|27
|63
|65
|Total interest income
|13,441
|13,558
|10,812
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|6,450
|6,048
|4,216
|Short-term borrowings
|618
|685
|58
|Long-term borrowings
|15
|23
|237
|Subordinated debentures
|188
|187
|194
|Total interest expense
|7,270
|6,943
|4,705
|Net interest income
|6,171
|6,615
|6,107
|Provision for credit losses
|(6
|)
|215
|59
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|6,177
|6,400
|6,048
|Total revenue, net
|11,315
|10,608
|10,556
|Non interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,076
|3,563
|3,766
|Occupancy
|453
|272
|286
|Furniture and equipment
|4
|24
|25
|Data processing
|418
|389
|427
|Wealth management processing fees
|214
|166
|176
|Advertising and public relations
|34
|109
|46
|Professional services
|209
|285
|116
|FDIC insurance assessments
|190
|225
|75
|Other
|278
|322
|397
|Total non interest expense
|5,877
|5,355
|5,314
|Income before income taxes
|5,438
|5,253
|5,242
|Income tax expense
|1,104
|1,029
|951
|Net income
|$
|4,334
|$
|4,225
|$
|4,291
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|1.49
|$
|1.46
|$
|1.48
|Diluted
|$
|1.48
|$
|1.46
|$
|1.47
|*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.
|Truxton Corporation
|Selected Quarterly Financial data
|At Or For The Three Months Ended
|(000’s)
|(Unaudited)
|March 31, 2024*
|December 31, 2023*
|March 31, 2023*
|Per Common Share Data
|Net income attributable to shareholders, per share
|Basic
|$1.49
|$1.46
|$1.48
|Diluted
|$1.48
|$1.46
|$1.47
|Book value per common share
|$30.62
|$30.31
|$25.71
|Tangible book value per common share
|$30.62
|$30.31
|$25.71
|Basic weighted average common shares
|2,831,217
|2,821,846
|2,820,892
|Diluted weighted average common shares
|2,838,003
|2,828,274
|2,830,504
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|2,922,761
|2,893,064
|2,908,483
|Selected Balance Sheet Data
|Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio
|8.97%
|9.18%
|8.11%
|Average Loans
|$656,790
|$653,804
|$622,012
|Average earning assets (1)
|$958,138
|$956,793
|$912,603
|Average total assets
|$970,227
|$960,852
|$918,440
|Average shareholders’ equity
|$89,441
|$81,759
|$75,557
|Selected Asset Quality Measures
|Nonaccrual loans
|$0
|$0
|$0
|90+ days past due still accruing
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Total nonperforming loans
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Total nonperforming assets
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Net charge offs (recoveries)
|$11
|($8)
|$12
|Nonperforming loans to assets
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans**
|0.96%
|0.96%
|0.95%
|Net charge offs to average loans
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)
|Tier 1 leverage
|10.40%
|10.53%
|10.29%
|Common equity tier 1
|14.26%
|14.58%
|13.79%
|Total risk-based capital
|15.19%
|15.53%
|14.74%
|Selected Performance Ratios
|Efficiency ratio
|51.6%
|47.1%
|51.3%
|Return on average assets (ROA)
|1.80%
|1.75%
|1.89%
|Return on average shareholders’ equity (ROE)
|19.49%
|20.52%
|23.05%
|Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)
|19.49%
|20.52%
|23.05%
|Net interest margin
|2.62%
|2.78%
|2.75%
|*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
|**Ratios do not include reserve for unfunded commitments
|(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.
|Truxton Corporation
|Yield Tables
|For The Periods Indicated
|(000’s)
|(Unaudited)
|The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024*
|December 31, 2023*
|March 31, 2023*
|Average
Balances
|Rates/
Yields (%)
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Balances
|Rates/
Yields (%)
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Balances
|Rates/
Yields (%)
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Earning Assets
|Loans
|$
|656,790
|6.28
|$
|10,261
|$
|653,804
|6.18
|$
|10,183
|$
|622,012
|5.46
|$
|8,376
|Loan fees
|$
|0
|0.06
|$
|95
|$
|0
|0.19
|$
|312
|$
|0
|0.07
|$
|111
|Loans with fees
|$
|656,790
|6.34
|$
|10,356
|$
|653,804
|6.37
|$
|10,495
|$
|622,012
|5.53
|$
|8,487
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|$
|0
|0.00
|$
|0
|$
|0
|0.00
|$
|0
|$
|0
|0.00
|$
|0
|Federal funds sold
|$
|3,255
|4.93
|$
|41
|$
|2,985
|5.41
|$
|41
|$
|866
|5.15
|$
|11
|Deposits with banks
|$
|19,536
|4.75
|$
|231
|$
|14,240
|5.51
|$
|198
|$
|11,749
|4.38
|$
|127
|Investment securities – taxable
|$
|245,516
|4.23
|$
|2,599
|$
|248,778
|4.11
|$
|2,554
|$
|237,601
|3.29
|$
|1,954
|Investment securities – tax-exempt
|$
|33,041
|3.4
|$
|188
|$
|36,986
|3.39
|$
|210
|$
|40,376
|3.45
|$
|233
|Total Earning Assets
|$
|958,138
|5.66
|$
|13,415
|$
|956,793
|5.65
|$
|13,498
|$
|912,604
|4.84
|$
|10,812
|Non interest earning assets
|Allowance for loan losses
|(6,309
|)
|(6,123
|)
|(6,279
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|5,270
|$
|5,402
|$
|6,547
|Premises and equipment
|$
|1,260
|$
|119
|$
|202
|Accrued interest receivable
|$
|3,478
|$
|3,575
|$
|2,843
|Other real estate
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|Other assets
|$
|30,494
|$
|30,404
|$
|28,601
|Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities
|(22,103
|)
|(29,318
|)
|(26,077
|)
|Total Assets
|$
|970,227
|$
|960,852
|$
|918,441
|Interest bearing liabilities
|Interest bearing demand
|$
|330,343
|3.53
|$
|2,898
|$
|345,966
|3.42
|$
|2,984
|$
|366,260
|2.80
|$
|2,529
|Savings and money market
|$
|162,640
|3.4
|$
|1,375
|$
|138,244
|2.95
|$
|1,027
|$
|127,422
|1.70
|$
|533
|Time deposits – retail
|$
|15,557
|3.43
|$
|133
|$
|16,343
|3.18
|$
|131
|$
|18,256
|1.93
|$
|87
|Time deposits – wholesale
|$
|173,570
|4.74
|$
|2,044
|$
|165,756
|4.56
|$
|1,906
|$
|133,704
|3.24
|$
|1,067
|Total interest bearing deposits
|$
|682,110
|3.8
|$
|6,450
|$
|666,309
|3.6
|$
|6,048
|$
|645,642
|2.65
|$
|4,216
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|$
|3,401
|1.7
|$
|15
|$
|4,500
|1.98
|$
|23
|$
|16,844
|4.09
|$
|172
|Subordinated debt
|$
|14,610
|5.09
|$
|188
|$
|14,422
|5.08
|$
|187
|$
|15,001
|5.17
|$
|194
|Other borrowings
|$
|57,060
|4.28
|$
|618
|$
|60,859
|4.39
|$
|685
|$
|11,451
|4.29
|$
|123
|Total borrowed funds
|$
|75,071
|4.32
|$
|821
|$
|79,781
|4.39
|$
|895
|$
|43,296
|4.52
|$
|489
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|$
|757,181
|3.85
|$
|7,271
|$
|746,090
|3.69
|$
|6,943
|$
|688,938
|2.77
|$
|4,705
|Net interest rate spread
|1.81
|$
|6,144
|1.96
|$
|6,555
|2.08
|$
|6,107
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|118,809
|$
|126,534
|$
|150,259
|Other liabilities
|$
|4,796
|$
|6,469
|$
|3,686
|Shareholder’s equity
|$
|89,441
|$
|81,759
|$
|75,557
|Total Liabilities and Shareholder’s Equity
|$
|970,227
|$
|960,852
|$
|918,440
|Cost of funds
|3.33
|3.15
|2.27
|Net interest margin
|2.62
|2.78
|2.75
|*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.
|Yield Table Assumptions – Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.
- Thomas Saykaly joins Carofin to lead its commercial real estate banking efforts - April 18, 2024
- Virginia Injury Law – End Of “Attorney Big Al” Brand Association - April 18, 2024
- SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating LOTZ, EDR, DCGO and MRCY; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - April 18, 2024