NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.33 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, compared to $4.29 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2023. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter both rose by 1% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

“We are pleased to start 2024 with another quarter of financial growth lead by our core businesses,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Truxton Wealth revenue increased by 15% while total deposits were 9% higher compared to the same quarter last year, both driven by superior client service and key relationship growth.”

On May 28, 2024, we anticipate opening our new office location at 20 Burton Hills Blvd, Suite 200, Nashville, TN, 37215. Our original location served us well for almost 20 years. However, we are excited to be in a new space that allows us to accelerate organizational growth, elevate our service experience, and enhance the convenience and safety of our clients and employees. We look forward to seeing you there.

Key Highlights

Non-interest income grew to $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, which was up $929 thousand over the fourth quarter of 2023 and $629 thousand over the first quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 included $445 thousand of net losses on the sale of securities while the first quarter of 2023 included $58 thousand of net gains on sales of securities. There were no gains or losses on the sale of securities in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding securities gains and losses, non-interest income in the first quarter of 2024 was up 10% compared to the prior quarter and 15% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Wealth management constituted 96% of non-interest income in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 95% and 94%, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2023, respectively, when excluding gains and losses on sales of securities.

Loans increased by less than 1% to $660 million at quarter end compared to $658 million on December 31, 2023, and were up 5% compared to $626 million on March 31, 2023.

Total deposits increased by 9% from $782 million at December 31, 2023, to $850 million at March 31, 2024, and were 10% higher in comparison to $771 million at March 31, 2023. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 2.62%, a decrease of 16 basis points from the 2.78% experienced in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and a decrease of 13 basis points from the 2.75% in the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Cost of funds was 3.33% in the first quarter of 2024, up from 3.15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and up from 2.27% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The build-out of Truxton’s new headquarters began this past January along with the accounting for the new lease. As a result, occupancy expenses rose by 67% compared to the prior quarter due to the dual accounting cost for our current and new Nashville office leases. After the move in late May, Truxton will only have the cost of the new Nashville headquarters lease but will have higher depreciation expenses for the capitalized costs associated with the new office.

Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.3 million at quarter end March 31, 2024, compared to $6.3 million at December 31, 2023, and $6.0 million at March 31, 2023. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.96%, 0.96%, and 0.95%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $374 thousand, $411 thousand, and $507 thousand, respectively.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.40% at March 31, 2024, compared to 10.53% at December 31, 2023, and 10.29% at March 31, 2023. Book value per common share was $30.61, $30.31, and $25.71 at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.43 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend paid on March 25, 2024.

About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000’s) (Unaudited) March 31, 2024* December 31, 2023* March 31, 2023* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 4,909 $ 4,272 $ 8,955 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 34,361 3,417 4,322 Federal funds sold 6,733 1,537 10 Cash and cash equivalents 46,003 9,226 13,288 Time deposits in other financial institutions 490 490 1,260 Securities available for sale 256,517 259,926 253,372 Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 659,622 657,781 625,626 Allowance for credit losses (6,324 ) (6,304 ) (5,961 ) Paycheck Protection Program Loans 48 59 90 Net loans 653,346 651,536 619,754 Bank owned life insurance 10,865 10,808 10,644 Restricted equity securities 1,822 1,858 5,391 Premises and equipment, net 2,089 189 222 Accrued interest receivable 4,522 4,388 9,752 Deferred tax asset, net 5,576 6,010 6,842 Other assets 16,484 10,839 1,369 Total assets $ 997,714 $ 955,270 $ 921,894 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 126,838 $ 123,918 $ 151,956 Interest bearing $ 723,645 $ 658,061 619,542 Total deposits 850,483 781,979 771,499 Federal funds purchased – – 2,417 Swap counterparty cash collateral 5,570 4,060 2,860 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,250 4,500 9,500 Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances 22,700 53,800 40,000 Subordinated debt 14,514 14,327 14,752 Other liabilities 11,712 8,922 6,078 Total liabilities 908,229 867,588 847,106 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 290 $ 289 $ 289 Additional paid-in capital 31,881 31,457 31,336 Retained earnings 65,035 51,679 54,990 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (12,055 ) (13,279 ) (16,118 ) Net Income $ 4,334 $ 17,536 $ 4,291 Total shareholders’ equity 89,485 87,682 74,788 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 997,714 $ 955,270 $ 921,894 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000’s) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024* December 31, 2023* March 31, 2023* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 4,907 $ 4,435 $ 4,171 Service charges on deposit accounts 91 111 136 Securities gains (losses), net 0 (445 ) 58 Bank owned life insurance income 58 56 52 Other 81 52 91 Total non-interest income 5,137 4,208 4,508 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 10,357 $ 10,495 $ 8,487 Taxable securities 2,599 2,554 1,954 Tax-exempt securities 188 210 233 Interest bearing deposits 231 194 61 Federal funds sold 41 41 11 Other interest income 27 63 65 Total interest income 13,441 13,558 10,812 Interest expense Deposits 6,450 6,048 4,216 Short-term borrowings 618 685 58 Long-term borrowings 15 23 237 Subordinated debentures 188 187 194 Total interest expense 7,270 6,943 4,705 Net interest income 6,171 6,615 6,107 Provision for credit losses (6 ) 215 59 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,177 6,400 6,048 Total revenue, net 11,315 10,608 10,556 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,076 3,563 3,766 Occupancy 453 272 286 Furniture and equipment 4 24 25 Data processing 418 389 427 Wealth management processing fees 214 166 176 Advertising and public relations 34 109 46 Professional services 209 285 116 FDIC insurance assessments 190 225 75 Other 278 322 397 Total non interest expense 5,877 5,355 5,314 Income before income taxes 5,438 5,253 5,242 Income tax expense 1,104 1,029 951 Net income $ 4,334 $ 4,225 $ 4,291 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.49 $ 1.46 $ 1.48 Diluted $ 1.48 $ 1.46 $ 1.47 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.

Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000’s) (Unaudited) March 31, 2024* December 31, 2023* March 31, 2023* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share Basic $1.49 $1.46 $1.48 Diluted $1.48 $1.46 $1.47 Book value per common share $30.62 $30.31 $25.71 Tangible book value per common share $30.62 $30.31 $25.71 Basic weighted average common shares 2,831,217 2,821,846 2,820,892 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,838,003 2,828,274 2,830,504 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,922,761 2,893,064 2,908,483 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 8.97% 9.18% 8.11% Average Loans $656,790 $653,804 $622,012 Average earning assets (1) $958,138 $956,793 $912,603 Average total assets $970,227 $960,852 $918,440 Average shareholders’ equity $89,441 $81,759 $75,557 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 $0 90+ days past due still accruing $0 $0 $0 Total nonperforming loans $0 $0 $0 Total nonperforming assets $0 $0 $0 Net charge offs (recoveries) $11 ($8) $12 Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for credit losses to total loans** 0.96% 0.96% 0.95% Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 10.40% 10.53% 10.29% Common equity tier 1 14.26% 14.58% 13.79% Total risk-based capital 15.19% 15.53% 14.74% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 51.6% 47.1% 51.3% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.80% 1.75% 1.89% Return on average shareholders’ equity (ROE) 19.49% 20.52% 23.05% Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 19.49% 20.52% 23.05% Net interest margin 2.62% 2.78% 2.75% *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. **Ratios do not include reserve for unfunded commitments (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.