Truxton Trust Adds Amy Cavender Cho, J.D., as Associate Wealth Advisor

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Truxton Trust (OTCPK:TRUX) announced that Amy Cavender Cho, J.D., has joined the firm as Associate Wealth Advisor. Amy joined Truxton Trust from a private law practice, where she primarily focused on estate planning. She has also worked for HCA Healthcare in Nashville as an auditor and Senior Tax Accountant.

Amy earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence at the Nashville School of Law. She is a licensed Tennessee attorney and a member of the Tennessee Bar Association and Nashville Bar Association. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Harding University in Arkansas. She is originally from Arab, Alabama.

Derrick Jones, Senior Managing Director and Chief Fiduciary Officer, said, “Amy is a talented addition to our growing team. Her aptitude and character have impressed us and we look forward to her serving and helping our clients.”

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust is a full-service private bank and trust company founded in 2004. Since its inception, Truxton Trust has been focused on a singular guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust delivers the highest level of personal service through its vastly experienced and credentialed team of professionals who provide comprehensive and customized financial solutions to individuals, their families and their business interests.

Investor Relations

Andrew May

615-515-1707

[email protected]

Media Relations

Tamara Schoeplein

615-515-1714

[email protected]