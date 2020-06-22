Breaking News
Truxton Trust Adds William Benson as Private Banking Vice President

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Truxton Trust Company announced that William A. Benson has joined the firm as Vice President, Private Banking. 

Mr. Benson has over ten years’ experience in banking in Nashville, having worked in Private Banking and Healthcare Lending at two area banks.  Mr. Benson earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Georgia Terry College of Business.  He is active in the community and is currently an Ambassador for the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and a Young Alumni Board Member and Alumni Board Member at Montgomery Bell Academy and The Ensworth School, respectively.    

“William’s diverse banking background, work ethic, and focus on client service make him a wonderful addition to our Private Banking team as our business continues to grow” said Tom Stumb, Chairman of the Board and CEO.  He continued, “We are dedicated to providing the best service and resources to our clients and shareholders and are always excited to welcome folks who match the high caliber of those who already work here.”

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests.  Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs.  Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX).  For more information, visit truxtontrust.com. 

