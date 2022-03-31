Truxton Trust Announces the Formation of Truxton Capital Advisors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Truxton Trust has announced a new focus called Truxton Capital Advisors (TCA) designed to help families with selling, buying, or restructuring operating businesses, as part of our comprehensive Wealth Management Services. “Long a part of our process as trusted advisors to our client families, elevating our emphasis on business advisory services is a natural extension of our private bank model.” says, Derrick Jones, Senior Managing Director.

Key members of the TCA team include Truxton President, Andrew May; Vice President, Philip Skipp; Vice President of Finance, Austin Branstetter; and Chief Fiduciary Officer, Drew Mallory. In addition to their considerable tenure at Truxton, these professionals draw on their experience from firms such as J.C. Bradford & Company, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Jefferies, Equitable Securities, Reliance Trust Company, and FirstBank.

CEO Tom Stumb adds, “Truxton is positioned to assist families before, during, and long after an important liquidity event. This is a unique position among firms in the investment banking landscape and one we consider as a high honor.”

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets advisory and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.