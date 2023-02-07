NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Truxton has promoted Andrew J. Ritter to the role of Managing Director of Private Banking.

Joining in 2012, Mr. Ritter is one of the longest tenured Bankers at Truxton and works primarily with business owners and commercial real estate investors.

“Andrew Ritter is an exceptional banker who has become the trusted financial advisor to many of our most valued clients,” said Andy May, Vice Chairman of Truxton.

Additionally, Truxton has announced new senior management roles for 3 other officers of the Bank:

Andrew “Drew” J. Mallory, Senior Managing Director, Chief Fiduciary Officer, Wealth Management Services

W. Bryant Tirrill, Senior Managing Director, Private Banking

William H. “Hank” Stuart, Senior Managing Director, Private Banking

“Truxton is blessed to have the leadership and expertise of these dedicated managers,” said Tom Stumb, Chairman and CEO of Truxton. “Clients stop me wherever I go to rave about the quality and thoughtfulness of the financial advice they’re receiving with Truxton.”

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.