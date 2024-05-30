TAMPA, FL, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDS) (the “Company”), announced that, on May 23, 2024, the Company received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (“Nasdaq”) indicating that because the Company had not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2024 (the “Form 10-Q”), the Company is not compliant with the timely filing requirement for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Notice indicates that the Company must, no later than July 22, 2024, submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to the filing requirement. Following receipt of such plan, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-Q due date, or until November 18, 2024, for the Company to regain compliance.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock, although there can be no assurances that further delays in the filing of the Form 10-Q will not have an impact on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock. While the Company can provide no assurances as to timing, the Company is working diligently and plans to file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable to regain compliance with the Listing Rule.

