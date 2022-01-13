Try Something New This Year: Infused Cocktails At Home With Russian Standard Vodka & Ovente

Russian Standard Cocoa Cafe Infusion and Spiced Cranberry Vodka Infusion

The new year is here and what better way to celebrate than learning how to make an elevated infused cocktail! Russian Standard Vodka has teamed up with Ovente to create delicious, decadent, and unique infused drinks to sip on all year long.

Since Russian Standard Vodka is made with the finest ingredients, including winter wheat that survives Russian winter and glacial water from Lake Ladoga it’s extra hardy! Being distilled over 200 times and filtered through birch charcoal you don’t have to choose between purity and taste, you get both with Russian Standard. Plus it’s gluten-free! Ovente Housewares has created a brewing method like none other with their French Press Coffee and Tea Maker. It’s one of the top gadgets rolling into this year for extracting all the oils and flavors that are packed in the ingredients added. Did you know a french press can be used for more than just coffee and tea? You can infuse anything from water to liquor, the options are endless and completely customizable to your life. Raise your Standards in beverage making this year with Russian Standard and Ovente!

Spice up any vodka night with one of the delicious cocktails below:

Spiced Cranberry Vodka Infusion:

1 bottle (750 ml) of Russian Standard vodka

34 oz Ovente French press

1 cup dry organic cranberries

2 cinnamon sticks

6 allspice berries

4 scent cloves

4 star anise pods

Heat a dry skillet over medium heat. Add the cinnamon, cloves, star anise and allspice. Toast for one or two minutes until fragrant. Place the toasted spices and dry cranberries in the Ovente French press and pour in the Russian standard vodka. Cover it and let it steep for a minimum of 6 hours (overnight is best) in a warm place. Strain the vodka into a clean, caped bottle and add the sugar and shake well. Refrigerate and serve cold over ice, or mix with club soda and and a dash of lime juice serve tall over ice.

Russian Standard Cocoa Cafe Infusion

1 bottle (750 ml) of Russian Standard vodka

34 oz Ovente French press.

1/2 cup coarsely ground espresso beans

1/2 cup coarsely ground cocoa beans

1 whole vanilla bean

Peel of a whole lemon

1/2 cup brown sugar

Place the espresso, cocoa nibs, vanilla bean cut lengthwise and the lemon peel in the Ovente French press and pour in the Russian standard vodka. Seal and let steep for a minimum of 2 hours and up to 6 deepening your preferred flavor strength. Strain the vodka into a clean, capped bottle, add the sugar and shake well until all the sugar has dissolved. Refrigerate and serve cold over ice or mix with heavy cream, shake over ice and serve up on a chilled glass with a cinnamon garnish.

