The Associated Press projects that Trygve Hammer will win the Democratic congressional primary in North Dakota’s single congressional district.

Hammer, a former teacher and military veteran, was running against Roland Riemers for the Democratic nomination in the race to succeed three-term Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong.

With Republican Gov. Doug Burgum not seeking re-election to a third term as governor, Armstrong ran for the GOP gubernatorial nomination instead of biddin

[Read Full story at source]