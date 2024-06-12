The Associated Press projects that Trygve Hammer will win the Democratic congressional primary in North Dakota’s single congressional district.
Hammer, a former teacher and military veteran, was running against Roland Riemers for the Democratic nomination in the race to succeed three-term Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong.
With Republican Gov. Doug Burgum not seeking re-election to a third term as governor, Armstrong ran for the GOP gubernatorial nomination instead of biddin
