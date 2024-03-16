The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is now requiring migrants who do not have sufficient ID to submit to facial recognition technology in order to board domestic flights — amid continued concern about screening from Republicans and others.
The agency told Fox News Digital in a statement that all adult travelers, “including noncitizens released after undergoing security vetting into the United States to await immigration proceedings, must present an acceptable form of
