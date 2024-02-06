WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of Dawn Pinchasik, M.D., M.S., as Vice President, Clinical Development. Dr. Pinchasik brings to TScan over a decade of experience in clinical development across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

“We are pleased to welcome Dawn to TScan at such an exciting time in the Company’s evolution,” said Debora Barton, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. “Her expertise in cell and gene therapy clinical development and experience with regulatory interactions, most recently at ElevateBio, will be crucial as we advance our clinical-stage pipeline across heme malignancies and solid tumors. We remain on track to dose the first patient in the Phase 1 solid tumor study in the first quarter of 2024, and I look forward to working closely with Dawn as we advance this program through the clinic.”

“I am excited to join the TScan team as we work towards our mission of delivering life-changing therapies to patients battling a variety of solid tumors and heme malignancies,” added Dr. Pinchasik. “I am eager to harness my past experiences and work closely with the clinical team to advance this scientifically compelling pipeline and improve patient outcomes through the development of these novel therapies.”

Prior to joining TScan, Dr. Pinchasik was the Senior Director, Early Development at ElevateBio, LLC, where she supported the internal pipeline and partnered programs for ElevateBio and the wholly owned subsidiary, Life Edit Therapeutics Inc. Before joining ElevateBio, Dr. Pinchasik was a Senior Medical Director at Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., where she supported all clinical-stage pipeline products for the company’s cell therapy platform, including the launch of its first two clinical trials. Prior to that, Dr. Pinchasik was the Medical Director at Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., where she worked closely with the chief medical officer and led the development of protocols and regulatory documents. Earlier in her career, Dr. Pinchasik held roles of increasing responsibility at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Onyx) and later at Amgen, Inc., following its acquisition of Onyx in 2014. She completed a fellowship in pediatric hematology/oncology at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in 2013 and residency in pediatrics at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh in 2010. Dr. Pinchasik holds an M.D. from Drexel University College of Medicine, and an M.S., Clinical and Translational Research, from the University of Cincinnati.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of cancers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the Company’s plans, progress, and timing relating to the Company’s hematologic malignancies program; the Company’s plans, progress, and timing relating to the Company’s solid tumor program; the structure, timing and success of the Company’s planned preclinical development, submission of INDs, and clinical trials; the potential benefits of any of the Company’s proprietary platforms, multiplexing, or current or future product candidates in treating patients; and the Company’s goals and strategy. TScan intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan,” “on track,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy, therapeutic effects and potential advantages of TScan’s TCR-T therapy candidates; TScan’s expectations regarding its preclinical studies being predictive of clinical trial results; the timing of the initiation, progress and expected results of TScan’s preclinical studies, clinical trials and its research and development programs; TScan’s plans relating to developing and commercializing its TCR-T therapy candidates, if approved, including sales strategy; estimates of the size of the addressable market for TScan’s TCR-T therapy candidates; TScan’s manufacturing capabilities and the scalable nature of its manufacturing process; that Dr. Pinchasik’s experience and prior appointments may not be predictive of TScan’s advancement of its clinical-stage programs or of TScan’s success in advancement of its pipeline; TScan’s expectations regarding competition; TScan’s anticipated growth strategies; TScan’s ability to attract or retain key personnel; TScan’s ability to establish and maintain development partnerships and collaborations; TScan’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; TScan’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its proprietary platform technology and our product candidates; and other factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of TScan’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other filings that TScan has made or may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release represent TScan’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, TScan explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

